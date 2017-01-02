Donald Trump's War On War

More likely than not, Trump will prove to be bullish for these firms, but he may also be a force for decreasing their profit margins moving forward.

By doing so, I arrive at one of two likely conclusions for the firms operating in this space and what it means for their investors long term.

Whether you are a fan of Trump or a dissenter, whether you are elated at the market's takeoff since he won the election in November, or horrified by the events that could befall this nation, no person can deny that his win has had a tremendous and volatile impact on global markets. To do so would be to deny reality.

As we watch history unfold around the nation's choice, one area that I've come to be interested in regarding Trump is the role that defense will have moving forward and the question of whether or not the companies in this space will benefit. In what follows, I will take a look at four key players in the defense space, two of which, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA), he has taken direct aim at, while the other two, Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), have so far escaped his wrath. I will give my thoughts on what the future of defense is likely to be under Trump's reign.

A look at the rhetoric

During his Presidential campaign, Trump stated that, "I'm going to make our military so big, so powerful, so strong, that nobody - absolutely nobody - is gonna mess with us." While details from his campaign have been near non-existent on many different points, it's certain that military spending would have to grow significantly from current levels which, in the US government's 2017 fiscal year, was estimated to be around $600 billion (this excludes certain ancillary activities such as VA care and the like).

Looking at this rhetoric, it may be tempting to say that the market should be optimistic about defense firms like the aforementioned. In fact, as the general market rose, these four firms climbed with it, led by Boeing, whose shares are currently up 9.5% since the election. That's why, though, investors may be so surprised by follow-up comments made by Trump. These include the two tweets below, wherein he threatened to strip firms like Boeing and Lockheed Martin of large, profitable contracts.

Given these statements, combined with Trump's goal of building up the military, we can conclude one of two things. The first is that he could be a loose cannon, rattling off lines that sound nice to the ears of certain voters while having no coherent goal himself. In fact, this theory has been championed by Trump's dissenters for over a year now. Under this scenario, we may as well throw darts at a board of options because there's no knowing what the future holds. The second, however, is one in which he truly is dedicated to building up the military but only in a sensible manner, a manner that means defense firms will have higher sales but lower margins (maybe even lower profits as a whole).

I'll get to this point in more detail toward the end of this article but, before that, I think it's imperative to look at the financial performance of these four companies to see if the second scenario even makes sense. After all, if a firm is barely making a profit, how much can you expect to squeeze it? Then again, if the opposite is true, then does the second scenario seem logical?

Boeing

Even though Boeing is the least exposed of the four major firms when it comes to military contracts, I figured I would start off with it because it was the first defense company Trump assailed. In 2015, Boeing had tremendous revenue, compared to its rivals in this piece, of $96.11 billion, a sizable increase over the $68.74 billion seen back in 2011. As you can see in the graph below, however, profits and operating cash flow (especially the latter) have continued to move higher, and with an operating cash flow margin in 2015 of 9.7%, the firm makes a nice chunk of change, though it's hardly what I'd call a cash cow.

BA Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Part of this might be due to its small exposure to government contracts and its large emphasis on commercial operations. Take, for instance, the fact that it received a hefty 62% of its revenue from the Department of Defense (this excludes international contracts that were arranged by the US government and it excludes NASA) for its defense operations. But this set of operations only made up 19.6% of the company's sales for the year. What, then, about a more exposed firm like Lockheed?

Lockheed Martin

If Boeing is more of a commercial play, Lockheed is about as close to being its opposite as possible. In 2015, the firm generated 78% of its revenue from contracts with the US government, 58% of which came from the Department of Defense. On top of this, a further 21% of its sales were derived from international contracts, including those arranged by the US government.

LMT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Interestingly, despite this large exposure to the government, Lockheed's sales haven't really impressed in recent years, staying mostly flat over at least the last half-decade. However, profits over this time frame have risen from $2.66 billion up to $3.61 billion, while operating cash flows have gone from $4.25 billion up to $5.10 billion, all of which can be seen in the graph above. Compared to Boeing's respectable operating cash flow margin, Lockheed's stands at a higher 11.1%, using 2015 data.

Raytheon

Like Lockheed, Raytheon is also incredibly exposed to the military (though it hasn't been attacked by Trump yet). According to management, 68% of the firm's sales came directly from the US government in 2015, plus the business generated another 12% from foreign nations/militaries that were arranged by the US government itself. This seems to afford the business exposure on par with, or maybe even exceeding (it's hard to tell since their disclosures don't always match up) Lockheed's, and could also bring it into focus in time.

RTN Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

This is especially true when you consider that, also like Lockheed, Raytheon generated an operating cash flow margin that was in excess of 10% in 2015 (it was at 10.1% to be precise). All-in-all, the firm's operating cash flow came out to $2.36 billion compared to the $23.25 billion the business generated in sales for the year. Like Lockheed, Raytheon also has seen its sales stay more or less flat (actually dipping a little bit) over the past five years, so while the business may be generating nice profits, it's not seeing any increase in sales alongside it.

Northrop Grumman

The last company I decided to look at here is Northrop. All-in-all, this business is like both Lockheed and Raytheon in terms of exposure, with US government sales coming out to a whopping 83% of the firm's total revenue for 2015. It's also like Raytheon in that the business has seen its sales drop over the past five years, though with a decline of 10.9% since 2011, it's hard to say that the falloff has been anything but meaningful. Sales and other data can be seen in the graph below.

NOC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

As a result of falling sales, Northrop's operating cash flow has also dipped, but this seems largely confined to 2015 when its profit margin for the year dropped to 9.2% of sales, the lowest point seen since 2011 and well below the 10.8% experienced in 2014. What this means is that, due to its focus on costs and, perhaps, due to how it's pricing its contracts with the government, the firm hasn't been terribly harmed from its lower share relative to its peer group.

What does all of this mean?

Looking at these four defense plays, and combining it with Trump's words (assuming my first scenario regarding him having no real goals is not true), we can arrive at a couple of possible outcomes. First, these defense plays really are not what I would consider to be cash cows. Now, in all fairness, if they are bloated as a result of large and profitable government contracts, then there could very well be room for improvement here. In essence, this would be true if they feel they don't need to worry too much about the bottom line because the government will always be there with another lucrative contract.

Should this case turn out to be true, then pressure from Trump could push down the sales of defense companies (without factoring in the benefit of increased spending associated with future projects), but their bottom lines may actually hold. That said, if the amount of excess among these firms is slim, then it could serve to not only harm their sales but their bottom lines too.

Either way, the end result, without factoring in the potential impact of fewer employees at these firms, would be a net benefit to the taxpayer. It would also make liberals happy by removing what is perceived to be a military industrial complex geared toward funneling money to certain millionaires and billionaires, and it would make conservatives happy by reducing what they perceive to be waste while, if new spending is added on top of one of these two outcomes, increasing the size of the military.

Knowing which of these two outcomes is correct is impossible right now, but the likely result is somewhere in between; sales will increase but margins will compress. On a net basis, it's hard to tell if the pressure from margins being pushed down during a Trump Presidency will offset the impact from higher sales, but recent share price movements from defense firms suggest that anything bullish coming from Trump's policies will likely outweigh the bearish aspects of his rhetoric.

Takeaway

In my articles, I aim to remain as unbiased as possible, especially when it comes to politics. The fact of the matter is that there are some things I agree with liberals on and some things I agree with conservatives on. Keeping this mindset, and if we assume that Trump really does care about keeping costs down on government projects while promoting a larger military, the probable end result will be defense firms that have slightly lower margins but whose sales will rise in the years to come. If the bottom line, on a net basis, does happen to rise (as it probably will), I would perceive this as a positive on the whole, but any other outcome will likely be negative for these firms.

