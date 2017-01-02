P&F Industries - Operationally Sound Company Strained By Its Management

Even if the status quo should continue, though, long-term investors might find benefit being long due to the current margin of safety, inherent value of the core business and real estate.

These fundamental points are slightly offset by the management, which is not shareholder-friendly and only recent actions (special dividend and dividend policy) in FY2016 point towards a potential improvement.

Moreover, the individual business segments are still profitable and wouldn’t it be for the excessive compensation of the management the company would show a clear profit this year.

I believe that this is unreasonable as the operations are not in an immediate danger. The recent losses are likely to be temporary as the revenue already stabilized.

This tools company is showcasing solid fundamental results, while being valued as if the company should not continue to be profitable.

Company Overview

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is a company focused on producing, sourcing and selling various mechanical tools for use in construction, automotive, mining and oil & gas industries in the US. The company operates within this focus via two main subsidiaries.

Florida Pneumatic is focused on automotive and construction (retail) tools such as sanders, grinders and drills. Florida does not manufacture its products but sources them via third-party suppliers.

Hy-Tech is focused mainly on industrial products with similar offering as Florida Pneumatic, but which requires significantly more power and precision due to its use in heavy construction, mining and oil industries. Hy-Tech's offering is manufactured in the US.

The company also used to be in the business of hardware for residential construction (fencing hardware, door and windows accessories, etc.), but it sold the subsidiary in early 2016.

The company segments its revenue according to these three main subsidiaries, as can be seen below.

Note: The increase in Florida's revenue in 2013 was due to the fact that it started to sell its retail offering to Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

As the hardware subsidiary is now discontinued, Florida Pneumatic takes up 78.8% of the revenue for the past nine months and Hy-Tech 21.2%. The revenue run rate for this period was $44.75 million with a gross margin of 33.56% and a negative operating margin of 0.2% (excluding impairment of Hy-Tech's goodwill).

In the past, the company ran an M&A strategy. Prior to divesting hardware, the company did sell several subsidiaries connected to the tools business in around 2005/06 and expanded the hardware segment during that period. It acquired Hy-Tech in 2007. The latest acquisitive streak occurred in 2014 when the company bought three businesses that should support Florida Pneumatics and Hy-Tech.

PFIN has somewhat concentrated customer base within Florida and Hy-Tech as two unnamed customers accounted for 21.0% and 8.6% in sales for FY2015. I believe these two customers are Home Depot and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) (respectively), to which PFIN delivers its retail offering of Florida Pneumatic tools as the company mentioned both names in the past. For the past nine months, the combined revenue concentration increased due to hardware divestment to 45.3%.

Investment Thesis

I believe that PFIN is now in an interesting position as a company and as a stock due to the following points;

The company is now showcasing attractive valuation with regards to its tangible book and its NCAV, which is now only 3% below the market capitalization. Furthermore, it recently sold a part of real-estate at a significant gain. It is likely that the value of the rest of the real estate could be understated by roughly $7.3 million (or 16.5% of tangible assets) due to over depreciation. This valuation does not seem to be reasonable as the company has been able to be continuously profitable. At the very least it certainly provides a margin of safety for now.

The company has been able to maintain solid operational margins (without considering excessive managerial compensation). Moreover, the revenue streams, while under pressure now, should be stable enough for the company to be able to sustain this profitability. Should the salaries and bonuses be cut in half the operating margin would improve by $1 million (roughly 1.5% in operating margin) and the company would be profitable in this year.

The company paid off all its debt via the divestment of hardware and is positioned well to start generating free cash flow.

This long thesis has the following downside, which could pressure the share price in the near term.

In the past, the management has strained the operational results of the company and the board that oversaw this is well entrenched within the company. The CEO and the Chairman of the board Mr. Horowitz owns 28.7% (additional 6.5% indirectly) of the company. The CEO and CFO pay themselves excessive salaries of over $2 million in total for FY2015, or 35% of the operating income for that year. This then shows that there could be little regard for shareholders. Given the fact that the CEO is 66 this might continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, due to the acquisition strategy that the company pursued in the past PFIN has been unable to produce much cash flow that ended up on the balance sheet due to the debt load. While the debt reduction is positive, the company was not able to return much on its acquisitions to shareholders due to this and the company's total cash flow generation has been negative in the past ten years. Should the management start pursuing such a strategy again, it could continue straining the cash flow.

These points though might be weaker than in the past due to the continuous involvement of an activist fund manager Lawndale Capital Management (run by Mr. Shapiro), which owns 13% of the company and spurred changes that ultimately benefited the shareholders. A further sign of slightly more shareholder friendly management could be instigation of a dividend policy and a special dividend paid out after divestment of Nationwide.

In the end the company is essentially a holding company that includes stable businesses, solid profitability and interesting real estate value, but the shareholders so far have not been able to see the full value of this due to the management, which strained cash flow in the past and cast a doubt over whether this is going to be ever released.

I believe that due to the activist present in the stock this could be ensured, but the process is likely to be protracted and challenging and thus mainly long-term investors (2-3 years+) are likely to benefit from initiating a long position here.

Fundamental Operations

As mentioned the main value of the company is in the fact that the individual segments have been able to perform well over the past 10 years and maintained solid operating margins even through the financial crisis.

Click to enlarge

Note: I am not going to be including the hardware segment in most of the results as it is now discontinued.

The company has been able to grow the revenue of the Tools segment mainly due to the acquisition of Hy-Tech in 2007. This ensured that the segment's profitability was largely unaffected by the crisis as Hy-Tech is less reliant on the broader economy, but rather sensitive to individual industries. The subsidiary actually had a record year in 2008 as seen below.

Click to enlarge

Note: Prior to 2011, the company did not segment Hy-Tech inside the Tools segment.

The Florida Pneumatic subsidiary further supported the overall positive results by being able to sell to Home Depot in 2013 and keep growing revenue afterwards by acquiring Exhaust Technologies in 2014, which spurred the growth of the automotive revenue stream. It also benefited from Universal Air Tool acquisition in the same year which allowed to increase PFIN's sales to Europe.

Recently though the operations have been slightly volatile due to the fact that Hy-Tech has hit a tough spot, as the ongoing weakness in oil & gas and mining industries strained revenues and margins as can be seen below.

The gross margin in Q3 was significantly lower due to a one-off increase in the reserve for some parts of the Hy-Tech inventory as the turnaround time has slowed down due to the depressed demand. The subsidiary also suffered from reduced absorption of the overhead costs. It is likely that Q4 should showcase similar margins to Q2 and Q1 given the stability of the revenue and the comments of the management.

On the other hand, Florida Pneumatic continues to strengthen, which then partially offsets the effect of this slowdown at Hy-Tech.

Both the revenues and margins are likely to end up higher than in the previous year. One has to also point out that the Retail sector that has been slowly decreasing since 2013 has stabilized. This sub-segment was potentially in danger due to the connection of PFIN with Sears, the troubled retail chain that is near bankruptcy. The risk, though, is likely to be lower due to the stable results of this sub-segment throughout 2016 and also due to the fact that many of PFIN's products are retained by various spin-offs of Sears which are no longer facing financially troubling environment.

To conclude, as you can see the underlying operations of PFIN are solid and while Hy-Tech has been under pressure, the revenue base is holding up so far and the fundamentals are not likely to plunge into significant losses.

Compensation

Of course, all the previous tables were omitting one important factor in the case of PFIN and that is corporate expenses, which strain the results and eliminate a significant portion of the operating income as seen below.

Click to enlarge

Note: This table includes the operating profit of Hardware, which was hit harder during the crisis, albeit the company was still profitable overall excluding the corporate expense.

This corporate expense is mostly propped up by the executive compensation, which regularly crosses $2 million for the CEO and CFO and accounts for a significant portion of operating profit before compensation as seen below.

Click to enlarge

We can thus see that the individual segments are doing well, but are strained by this excessive compensation, which was lowered only marginally during the crisis. The activist campaign run by Lawndale's Mr. Shapiro with the support of Mr. Timothy Stabosz in 2010/11 was mainly focused on this issue and while they were not able to bring the overall compensation down they did succeed to lower the base salary of the CEO (from $0.95 million to $0.7 million) and cap his bonus to 150% of the lower base salary. The bonus of the CEO now regularly accounts for more than 50% of his compensation and as such he is more incentivized to run the operations well.

This should at least partially alleviate the burden of the compensation and allow shareholders to share any further upside of the business.

Meager Cash Flow Generation

On its own, the compensation would not be a significant issue because the operational cash flow of the company was still positive even after it and the company would be able to create a significant amount of cash. This though did not occur due to the acquisitive strategy of the company that created a debt burden, which consumed any leftover cash from operations as can be seen below.

Click to enlarge

The company thus actually lost -$3.8 million in cash and failed to create any immediate shareholder value despite having solid operations.

One can argue that while the operations are solid, these would not be here without the acquisitions, but the point here is that management likely overpaid for many of these and that the biggest stream of acquisitions, the hardware segment, was also the one that strained the cash flow the most as it took 13 years for the company to break even on its operating profit due to the significant amount of goodwill purchased at the time of acquisitions.

Again, on its own, the goodwill would not be such an issue if the company did not have an excessive compensation and raise debt to purchase these companies, both of which then prevented the real return on the acquisition in terms of cash flow.

Therefore, one could think that due to this poor record of the company in terms of cash flow, the risk is that the fundamental operations are still going to be unable to produce much shareholder value going forward. While it is a valid concern, I believe that it is not as pressing as in the past.

Firstly, the company now paid down all its debt via the divestment of the hardware acquisition and thus should the company continue without any further acquisition in the near term, the operations are likely to produce free cash flow.

Secondly, even if the company continues with some acquisitions it is likely that these might be of better quality due to the addition of two new board members as a result of the activist campaign that could ensure that the new acquisitions are going to be less cyclical and more synergistic. The hardware acquisitions were a complete opposite of this.

This might be supported by the fact that the company acquired three businesses in 2014, which were tied solely to the tools segment and at least the biggest one, that is Exhaust Technologies, is likely to break even on its operating profit in a reasonable amount of time and again now the cash flow generation could actually ensue thus ensuring proper return on investment.

While the company paid all the price for goodwill, the likely operating profit is significant.

Click to enlarge

Note: I selected a similar margin to 2005/06 due to the fact that in this period Hy-Tech was not distorting overall margins of the tools segment. The assumed operating margins of 9% are lower than the 12% achieved last year in the overall tools segment.

Lastly, if the management does another acquisition the debt that would have to be raised is likely to be of long-term nature (PFIN could take out a mortgage on its real estate, etc.) and therefore the cash flow strain could be much lower than in the past.

The company, in fact, mentioned during the Q3 conference call that it is looking at doing another acquisition. While this raises some concerns, I believe that due to the mentioned points this should not be such an issue as in the past and not strain cash flow as much.

Management

All the previous points about the future though largely rest on the management and the board of directors which as hinted might not be entirely aligned with the interests of the shareholders and is well entrenched.

Not only that Mr. Horowitz owns approximately 35.2% of the company, but the board of directors is likely to be largely loyal to Mr. Horowitz and will continue to vote with him. The current six-member board consists of four board members (including Mr. Horowitz) that have been present in PFIN prior to the activist campaign in 2010/2011. Two of them, Mr. Franklin and Mr. Scheriff, are now on the compensation committee and continue to be unbothered by the compensation of the CEO. The fourth member, Mr. Solomon, who is a lead independent board member, is a long-time friend of Mr. Horowitz as pointed out by one of the activists in this 13-D filling.

This then leaves us with only two directors that are true 'outsiders' and at least one of them does not seem to be too willing to question the status-quo. Mr. Howard Brownstein, who got on board after being nominated by Mr. Shapiro, said in the following podcast (about the activist campaign) that he believes that the compensation is fair.

This situation though is certainly better than before the activist campaign that achieved the following;

Two board members intimately connected to Mr. Horowitz stepped down from the board.

The compensation was altered to reduce the base pay and cap the bonus.

The bylaws of the company were changed so that a CEO of the company does not have to be automatically the chairman of the board.

As mentioned, Mr. Shapiro still owns the stock and currently owns over 13% of the company. Mr. Stabosz sold off in 2014 due to what he mentioned was a need for liquidity. You can read Mr. Shapiro's thoughts on the activist campaign in the following SA article.

While the result of this campaign is positive, as shown the incentives might not have changed enough as the board remains complacent with Mr. Horowitz's pay and is likely to stand by him in many other decisions as well.

This is, of course, challenging to change comprehensively when Mr. Horowitz owns a substantial amount of the stock, but as mentioned the operations continue to be strong and thus the value of the stock remains significant even despite this.

Also, one should mention that the management is not completely against distributing this value as it did announce a special dividend after the sale of Nationwide and announced a dividend policy, which created roughly 2% annual dividend yield at the current prices.

NCAV & Real-Estate Value

While the fundamentals are constrained by the management, I believe there is a margin of safety even if management should continue to operate the business in the same way.

First of all, the stock is currently trading below its NCAV value as seen below.

Note: Inventory reserves are used by the company and the management mentioned that the inventory is unlikely to be suddenly technologically obsolete, but the 87.3% of the inventory is in finished products and thus could be slightly overvalued. I also adjusted the cash to reflect the real-estate sale done recently.

While the NCAV might change if the company performs another acquisition and raises debt, the margin of safety is likely to remain due to the possible real-estate value.

The company currently owns two industrial properties. One in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, which is a 51,000 SF lot used by Hy-Tech. I believe that the value of this could be around $3.6 million given the fact that another industrial lot (85,000 SF), is selling for $6 million on the same street. One can thus take the price per SF and arrive at the likely value of PFIN's property. One can also compare the buildings and see that they are likely of the same type and nature (you can see Hy-Tech via Google Street here).

The second property (72,000 SF) is in Jupiter, Florida, which is used by Florida Pneumatics. By using similar assumptions the lot could be valued at roughly $10 million due to this listed sale of a 19,419 SF industrial lot, which is valued at $2.7 million. The property is in the same area and again the buildings, while varying in size, look similar.

This means that the book value of these two properties could be undervalued by at least roughly $7.3 million (including land) as the 'at cost' value is $6.3 million as seen below.

This undervaluation is likely to be even slightly higher as the company owns both properties for some time now and thus carries it on the balance sheet depreciated.

This stream of logic is further supported by the aforementioned real-estate sale of the Nationwide property, which was carried at $1.8 million on the books and sold for $3.75 million.

Thus, one can see that the current valuation provides enough margin of safety should the management continue to strain the company in a similar way to the past.

Conclusion

This company should be bought out as its operations are strong and would be accretive to bigger players such as Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) or Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). This would unlock the operational and real estate value in the most effective fashion for the shareholders.

This though relies on management, which might not be incentivized to do so. If the status quo remains, the realisation of this value might be protracted for the shareholders, but as of now, they are compensated for this by the current valuation.

The market capitalization of the company is on the same levels as in 2013 as seen below.

I do not believe that this is reasonable due to the changes in the nature of the business (zero debt, etc.) and overall stability of the performance.

Therefore, long-term investors who are willing to stomach the volatility stemming from the management could benefit from initiating position at these prices.

