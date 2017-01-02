2016 Portfolio Review Part 2: Dividend Growth

In part 1, which you can read here, I covered the performance of the dividend growth portfolio of my wife and I in 2016. In this article, I will discuss the most important part of our portfolio, the dividends we receive from our stock holdings. I enjoy a good capital gain as much as the next person, but dividends are really the most important aspect of investing to me as they will cover the housing, food, trips to Las Vegas and other expenses in retirement for my wife and me.

Current Positions and Weights

Our current holdings are as follows:

3M (NYSE:MMM), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Altria (NYSE:MO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Target (NYSE:TGT), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Visa (NYSE:V).

The table below includes the portfolio and dividend income weight of each position:

Portfolio Weight Div. Inc. Weight AAPL 1.99% 1.66% ABBV 3.23% 5.03% AFL 2.46% 2.28% BA 3.64% 3.97% CMI 0.42% 0.23% COP 1.73% 1.48% CSCO 1.18% 1.32% CVS 2.47% 1.31% CVX 2.74% 4.26% DIS 2.11% 0.00% GE 4.78% 5.97% GILD 1.23% 3.60% GIS 0.69% 0.36% HON 0.37% 0.15% JNJ 4.72% 5.55% JPM 3.49% 3.20% KO 2.94% 3.28% LUV 1.08% 0.26% MA 2.37% 0.76% MMM 1.07% 0.78% MO 7.25% 10.58% MSFT 4.65% 4.45% O 2.75% 4.89% PEP 1.02% 0.93% PG 1.70% 1.72% PM 3.08% 5.88% QCOM 1.97% 1.08% SBUX 2.38% 1.58% T 4.64% 8.90% TGT 2.60% 2.83% V 0.94% 0.31% VFC 0.90% 0.31% VTR 3.04% 6.13% VZ 3.43% 4.25% XOM 2.38% 2.89% 403B 12.45% --------------------- Cash 0.14% --------------------- Click to enlarge

The biggest contributors to our dividend income stream are Altria (10.58% of income), AT&T (8.9%), Ventas (6.13%), General Electric (5.97%) and Philip Morris (5.88%). Almost 17% of our income comes from two tobacco companies. While Philip Morris is not yet a full position in our portfolio, 5% or higher, Altria definitely is. Our largest individual holding and dividend producer, I doubt very much I will be buying more of the Marlboro maker in the near future.

Dividends by sector are as follows:

Consumer Discretionary 4.97% Energy 8.63% Finance 6.54% Healthcare 13.35% Industrials 11.10% Materials 0% REITs 11.03% Consumer Staples 22.74% Technology 8.50% Telecommunications 13.14% Utilities 0% Click to enlarge

Consumer Staples are the largest contributor to our dividend income, but with many different companies within this sector I am fine with this. Many of these companies, such as Procter & Gamble, Pepsi and Altria all get their earnings by selling different products. Many of these companies have been raising dividends for multiple decades. I am not too concerned about this sector of the economy contributing such a large portion of our dividend income. One area of slight concern is the telecommunications sector. Just two holdings, AT&T and Verizon, contribute more than 13% of our total income. I am concerned with diversification, so having two companies make up that much of our income stream gives me a slight pause. AT&T is almost a full position and Verizon is not too far behind, so my guess would be that over time the dividend contribution of this sector will not be as large as other sectors will be added to. You'll notice I have 0 materials and utilities stocks. While I am happy to leave the materials sector blank because so many of these companies are subject to the ebbs and flows of commodities and precious metals, I do want to add some utilities to our portfolio. I follow several but have not found one to my valuation liking as of yet. Perhaps this year will offer up a good entry point into one.

2016 Dividends

While share price appreciation is great and seems to be what much of the investment community is concerned about, my primary concern is receiving enough dividends in retirement to cover our expenses. That is why every stock we own pays a dividend and has a history of raising payments to shareholders. December was another record month for us. After actually receiving less money in November 2016 than in November of 2015 due to the timing of the Starbucks payment, we received 56% more dividend income this December than in December 2015. Even better, we received almost 150% more this month in income than we did in December 2014. For the year, we received 25.40% more dividend income than in 2015 and 91.49% more income than in 2014. As I note in each update, we were saving for a wedding in 2014 and were unable to contribute much to our retirement accounts. Much of this growth in income was due to new purchases but we did pretty well in terms of dividend raises as well.

The following table details the dividend raises for 2016:

Dividend Raise AAPL 10.00% ABBV 12.00% AFL 4.90% BA 20.00% CMI 5.10% COP -66.00% CSCO 24.00% CVS 21.40% CVX 0.90% DIS No raise while we've owned it GE No raise for 2016 GILD 9.30% GIS 5.00% HON 11.80% JNJ 6.70% JPM 9.10% KO 6.10% LUV 33.00% MA 18.80% MMM 8.30% MO 8.00% MSFT 8.00% O 6.00% PEP 7.10% PG 1.00% PM 2.00% QCOM 10.00% SBUX 25.00% T 2.00% TGT 7.10% V 17.90% VFC 14.00% VTR 6.20% VZ 2.20% XOM 2.70% Click to enlarge

Every stock we owned, except for three, raised its dividend this year. We did not own Disney before its dividend raise, so I didn't include it. General Electric did not raise its dividend for 2016, but did hike it 4% for the first payment in 2017. ConocoPhillips was our only holding that cut its dividend. Even with the energy company's 66% dividend cut, the average increase for each position in the portfolio was 7.42%. Adjusted for weight of the portfolio, the average dividend increase was 5.96%. Without the cut factored in, the average raise per position was 9.30% and by weight it was 7.10%. Not exactly the biggest dividend growth ever, but I feel that this type of rise in income is still impressive.

Boeing made a strong raise of 20% and already raised the dividend for 2017 by 30%. That is some strong dividend growth in a short period of time. Boeing has my attention and though it is one of our top 10 largest holdings, I wouldn't mind adding to the name. Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard both raised their dividends approximately 18%. Visa is one of our smaller positions and I would very much welcome an opportunity to add to it during the course of the year. Cisco, Starbucks and CVS Health all gave us 20%+ dividend growth. While we added twice to CVS in 2016, we didn't have an opportunity to increase our Starbucks or Cisco positions. Both of these would be on my radar to purchase in the coming months.

On the other hand, some companies offered only a pittance of a dividend raise. Chevron, in an effort to maintain its dividend growth streak, gave us a whopping 0.90% raise. The stock did appreciate 30% this year, so I guess I can't complain too much. Procter & Gamble gave us a raise of 1%. Telco giants AT&T and Verizon each gave us a 2% or so raise. Considering the higher yields of these stocks, I am not so concerned about those small raises.

In total, we received 136 dividends this year. The year-end yield for the portfolio was 2.61%. Based on expected dividends for 2017, which is just positions we own as of the beginning of the year and doesn't include dividend reinvestment or raises, the forward yield for the total portfolio is 2.76%. I also estimate that we will receive about 20% more dividend income in 2017 than we did in 2016, thanks to the combination of dividend growth and new purchases.

The 19 companies paid us dividends in December simply for holding their shares: ConocoPhillips, Aflac, Cummins, Boeing, Starbucks, Visa, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell, Chevron, Microsoft, Target, Exxon Mobile, 3M, The Coca-Cola Company, Realty Income, Qualcomm, V.F. Corp., Ventas and Gilead Sciences.

Conclusion

It was a banner year for our dividend growth portfolio. We had a 15% growth in our capital gains and a 25% increase in dividend income. I highly doubt our portfolio will always reach these numbers, but I will enjoy them while I have them. These numbers reinforce to me that having an investment plan that identifies undervalued companies that regularly pay and raise their dividend is the appropriate strategy for us.

Almost 1,100 people have followed me on this journey of tracking our portfolio here on SA. I've enjoyed interacting with commenters and feel I have learned quite a bit from being in this community. I hope that you have learned something from me as well. If you're so inclined, hit the "Follow" button and receive an update when I have a new article published.

2016 was an interesting year and 2017 looks like it will be as well. On that note and because nothing is official these days until it is put online, my wife and I are expecting a Little Dividend Bro in June 2017. I look forward to teaching him all about Michigan football, Detroit Tiger baseball and the value of dividend growth investing. Happy New Year everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI,COP, CVX, GILD, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, XOM,MA, MMM,MO, MSFT,PG, PM, QCOM, T, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AAPL, BA, CSCO, CVS, DIS, GE, JNJ, LUV, O, PEP, SBUX, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investment professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.