Carrizo Oil & Gas: Estimated Value Now At $28 To $36 Per Share

Carrizo's oil breakeven point is now estimated at $53 to $54 oil, reduced from $60 in early 2016 due to increased production without increased interest costs.

This may boost its capital expenditures to around $425 million, resulting in modest cash burn during the year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) has increased its production outlook with its Eagle Ford acquisition and its equity offering. It now expects oil production growth of over 20% in 2017 and is planning on adding a third rig. I think that Carrizo will end up outspending its cash flow by a bit (around $41 million at strip prices) in 2017 to grow that much, but it still should end 2017 with under $100 million in credit facility borrowings. Overall, Carrizo's value has improved due to production growth, but its shares still appear to be on the pricey side to me.

The Eagle Ford Acquisition

Carrizo's Eagle Ford acquisition for $181 million appeared to be at a reasonable price and added around 3,000 BOEPD in production to the company. Carrizo did an equity offering to pay for the transaction, which would add 6.9 million shares (including the underwriters' option) and bring in gross proceeds of approximately $259 million. This would cover Carrizo's Eagle Ford acquisition plus pay down a significant proportion of Carrizo's credit facility debt. With the $600 million borrowing base on its credit facility, and only a modest amount of credit facility borrowings, Carrizo's liquidity looks to be in good shape.

Carrizo's Updated 2017 Outlook

With the Eagle Ford acquisition plus its plans to add a third rig in early 2017, Carrizo expects to grow oil production by somewhere between 20% to 30% in 2017 from its 2016 average. As a result, I am now modeling Carrizo's 2017 production at 48,000 BOEPD.

At 2017 strip prices, Carrizo may now generate $676 million in total revenue, inclusive of $2 million in fixed derivative settlements and around $16 million in negative hedge value.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 11,563,200 $52.50 $607 NGLs (Barrels) 1,927,200 $15.00 $29 Natural Gas [Mcf] 24,177,600 $2.25 $54 Fixed Derivative Settlements $2 Hedge Value -$16 Total Revenue $676 Click to enlarge

With a three rig program for most of 2017, I am estimating that Carrizo's capital expenditures may end up at around $425 million for the year. This would bring its anticipated cash expenditures up to around $717 million, resulting in around $41 million in negative cash flow at current strip prices.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating Expense $118 Production Taxes $30 Ad Valorem Taxes $8 Cash G&A $48 Cash Interest $88 Capital Expenditures $425 Total Cash Expenditures $717 Click to enlarge

Breakeven Falls To Around $53 To $54

I had also previously mentioned that Carrizo's unhedged oil breakeven point appeared to be around $60. Cost improvements combined with expected production increases have reduced Carrizo's estimated oil breakeven point to around $53 to $54 oil. Carrizo's interest costs remain significant, but the increases in production funded by cash flow and equity (and generally not by debt) have reduced Carrizo's interest per BOE.

As a result, I'd expect Carrizo to be able to grow production in the single-digits beyond 2017 while spending within cashflow at strip prices.

On Valuation

After its recent equity offering, Carrizo may have approximately 66 million outstanding shares, along with net debt of $1.3 billion. This results in an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion, which is around 7.2x Carrizo's estimated 2018 EBITDA with around mid-to-high single digits production growth in 2018. Valuing Carrizo at around 6x to 7x estimated 2018 EBITDA would give it a share price range of around $28 to $36.

Conclusion

Carrizo's estimated breakeven point and leverage ratio have improved after its Eagle Ford acquisition and expected production increases. At strip prices it should be able to grow production within cash flow beyond 2017, which will help it deleverage a bit more. Carrizo still seems a bit pricey to me despite its improved production outlook though. Even allowing for production to rise to the low 50,000s BOEPD in 2018, Carrizo is still trading over 7x estimated 2018 EBITDA. With Carrizo's value estimated at around $28 to $36, it would have to fall somewhat for me to consider it an attractive investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.