FX And Oil Week Ahead: Will It Be A Roaring Start To The Year?

Our hopes for risk assets including WTI to have a festive rally in the last week of December 2016, unfortunately did not play out. However, we do think that this festive rally will now likely take place in the current month of January, with a good non-farm payroll and ISM numbers this week likely to be the catalysts.

Trading and Technical Strategy for the week ahead:

Instrument Fundamentals Short-term bias (1-3 days) 4 hourly time frame Medium-term trend (1wk-3mths) Daily time frame Long-term trend (>3mths) Weekly time frame GBP/USD Bearish Bullish Bias being challenged Bearish Bias being challenged Bearish GOLD Bearish Bearish Bullish Bearish Bias being challenged WTI OIL Bullish Bullish Bullish Bias being challenged Bullish Bias being challenged Click to enlarge

GBP/USD (FXB)

Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1.2300/1.2210/ 1.2140/ 1.2000/ 1.1930/ 1.1810 Resistance: 1.2460/ 1.2560/ 1.2760/ 1.2870/ 1.2960 *Level to consider buying at for support and selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

GBP/USD has retains a medium term bearish bias given the break of 1.2300 and we should now see any rally in the Pound sold down with 1.2460 as key resistance.

Trading strategy:

No change to our strategy from last week, we think traders can now look to sell at 1.2460 with a stop loss at 1.2600 targeting levels closer to 1.2000 which should be seen into the New Year.

XAU/USD (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1130/ *1100/ 1050 Resistance: 1170/ 1205/ 1220/ 1245/ 1265/1280/1305/1330/1360/1400 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

GOLD took a break from the relief rally falling back to 1150 at the end of 2016. Gold has currently worked off oversold conditions, and now could continue to sell off to the downside, unless 1170 breaks to the upside.

Trading strategy:

We think that gold traders should wait till after the non-farm payroll number to decide the next course of action. A good number will likely see gold hit 1130 followed by 1100, whilst a poor number may see gold test and possibly break the key 1170 resistance to the upside. Our bias right now remains to the downside for gold.

WTI OIL (USO)

Click to enlarge

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 53.80/ 52.60/ 51.30/ 50.20/ 49.80/ 49/ 48.30/47.15/ 46.30/ 45.30 Resistance: 55/ 56.20/ 57/ 58.50 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades Click to enlarge

*Note on our price chart: Before we dive into the WTI technical analysis, we have decided to use the WTI continuous futures price as a chart instead of the original spot price posted in our article. This price will match the nearest dated WTI crude futures contract which will switch automatically once the contract settles, moving on to track the next nearest dated futures contract. We will also be only analyzing the technical aspect of the WTI price, given the fundamental aspect of WTI oil is well covered by many subject matter experts in the energy commodities section. At this time, the nearest dated futures contract being tracked by the above price chart is the January 2017 contract.

WTI oil continues to consolidate but failed to test the $55 level to the upside as expected. We continue to believe that this will be seen into early January before a larger consolidation takes hold in WTI.

Trading strategy:

Our opinion has not changed since the last update. Traders who managed to go long on the last consolidation should stay long in our opinion into the end of year to play the rally. Our stop loss for any long position would be at the $52 level. For more updates throughout the week, do join our mailing list.

