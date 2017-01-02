bebe stores: Take The Money And Run

Photo credit

bebe (NASDAQ:BEBE) has been - and continues to be - a complete disaster. The company's fortunes have been hanging in the balance for years as a store that caters to no one in particular has struggled to attract traffic. Those struggles continue, and although management is trying to right the ship, I think that even at $5 following the reverse split, there is too much optimism in the price of the stock.

BEBE has embarked on the noble and proper task of reducing its level of markdowns and increasing its inventory turns. Any retailer should be doing this all the time, but for BEBE, it is a matter of survival. In the past, the company has had far too much inventory - which led to markdowns - and that crushed profitability. BEBE seems to have made a bit of progress in Q1, but it still has a long way to go.

Comp sales continue to be a disaster despite the fact that the fiscal year began anew. Total sales were down better than 9% as comps fell 3.2% on top of a 4.1% decline in last year's Q1. These are huge losses and remember that BEBE has been seeing these for years. This isn't anything new, and the fact that BEBE couldn't even get back to even on last year's depressed level certainly doesn't look good.

To be fair, the new strategy of trying to run lean inventory and reduce markdowns is bound to reduce demand from bargain-seekers. Those people count for comp sales, and if they flee because they don't perceive a "good deal" any longer, it will hurt comps. BEBE forecast ugly comps all year and there is no reason to think that won't be the case; seismic strategic shifts like what BEBE is doing rarely go smoothly. The end goal of the shift is the right thing to go for, but in the interim, it is very painful. That also says nothing about the very real possibility that it just may not work, and if that turns out to be the case, BEBE has a legitimate shot at going out of business eventually. That's not my base case right now but it could certainly happen.

Gross margins were up 260 bps in Q1 so the strategy is bearing some fruit on that front. That represents a 9% increase in profitability so BEBE could theoretically produce a 9% loss in revenue and still have the same amount of gross margin dollars to work with. Sales fell right at that amount in Q1, but if comps stabilize in the next fiscal year (which is still three quarters away), the extra gross margin dollars could begin to ease the pain on BEBE's bottom line.

The problem is that its SG&A costs are so huge that it will take more than that to save it from its poor results. They did improve massively against last year's Q1, but at 40.9% of sales, they are way too high for BEBE to have any sort of reasonable shot at profitability. The adjusted number (ex-impairment charges) was slightly better at 40.0%, but still, that's 850 bps higher than Q1's gross margin number. There is no way BEBE can ever get to 40% gross margins so the only way to fix its profitability situation is to leverage its fixed costs via higher sales. With comps in constant freefall and no new stores, one wonders just how that may happen.

I think the obvious answer is that it won't and that BEBE is fighting an uphill battle it cannot reasonably be expected to win. With SG&A costs anywhere close to 40%, it has no chance, and if the new level of gross margins is in the low 30s, that's a formula with an eternally negative outcome for BEBE. In short, there is no path to profitability here and even at $5, near its lows, BEBE is a sell. I don't necessarily think it will go out of business anytime soon, but I also don't think any sort of reasonable path to profitability exists. If that's the case, there's no reason to own this stock.

The landscape for good apparel retailers is tough right now so bottom-feeders like BEBE should just be ignored. This company is structurally unprofitable and that means there is no way to get out of it without a miraculous rebound in sales. I don't see that coming and thus, I think BEBE's fair value is maybe a buck or two because there are always people who buy low-priced stocks based upon hope. For me, there is literally nothing to like here so if you're long, consider taking the gift of a $5 stock price and moving on with your capital.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.