Replacing Gilead In My Dividend Growth Portfolio

The previous piece I wrote here for Seeking Alpha was focused on the liquidation of my Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) position. That piece has inspired quite the conversation, with over 350 comments at last count, making it one of my most engaging articles. At the end of that aforementioned article, I foreshadowed this piece, a companion where I will discuss what I did with the proceeds of that sale. GILD was a relatively large position for me, weighted at approximately 1.5% of my portfolio. I typically make 0.5% purchases when averaging into a long position, so this meant that I had a significant amount of cash on hand to work with. I've already ruined the surprise, posting a stock talk last Monday regarding the companies that I bought with my GILD proceeds: Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Disney (NYSE:DIS). However, in this piece, I will not only be covering these purchases, but my thought process in general, including the other companies that I also considered along the way.

Because I'm already sitting on an overweight cash position, I knew that after selling GILD I was going to want to get that cash back into the markets as quickly as possible. I feel comfortable holding cash right now due to expected volatility in 2017 and the fact that I believe the market to be fully valued in the present and primed for a pullback; however, I don't necessarily want to add to my cash position because it's already so hefty in size. So when thinking about replacing Gilead, I had a couple of main priorities. The first priority I had was to replace the income lost when I sold GILD. Luckily for me, GILD isn't exactly a high yielder, so I had a lot of flexibility when it came to replacing the company's 2.5% yield. My second priority was to add a bit of growth exposure. Initially, when I bought GILD in 2014, I wanted this to be the role the stock played for me. And it did for awhile, before HCV sales began to slump and the stock turned on a dime from a growth fueled market darling to a deep value play/potential value trap. Because of the relatively low yield that was lost with the sale, I knew that I would likely have an opportunity to replace the income with a much higher-yielding stock (or two in my case) and therefore free up cash to add growth as well, killing two birds with one stone.

Bird Number One: Defensive Income

One of the key words that we're hearing a lot lately with regard to the markets is "rotation." Overall market inflows during the Trump rally have increased, but not to the same extent that the stock market has rallied. The general idea is that there has been a shift into more cyclical companies from fixed income and bond substitute type stocks, namely the utilities and consumer staples that have struggled as of late. I was happy to see this shift. I've wanted to increase my exposure to the staples for some time now but haven't been able to find acceptable valuations due to the market's thirst for yield driving up the premiums on that particular sector of the market. Because of this I have found myself buying more growth-oriented companies with similar P/E valuations (but better PEG ratios) when looking to increase my equity exposure. Even today, staples are still expensive, though not quite as bad as they have been. Because of my recent increase of growth-related exposure and the narrowing of the valuation gap with regard to staples, I decided to get defensive with the majority of my GILD proceeds, which is where KO and NSRGY come into play.

I own my fair share of old tech, telecos, and REITs in the income-oriented segment of the market, but I don't have a ton of exposure to the good ol' consumer staples. Previous to these two trades, I owned positions in Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB), McCormick (NYSE:MKC), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), and KO. These 5 companies made up less than 3% of my overall portfolio. My international exposure was very low as well, at 2.7%, while healthcare, which I've been buying quite a bit of recently, made up ~20%. Besides cash, which currently makes up ~35% of my holdings, healthcare was my second largest weighting behind consumer cyclical, which makes up ~28% of my overall portfolio bolstered by 3 out of my largest 5 positions, Disney, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). So needless to say, as a DGI investor, I've felt for some time now that I was significantly underweight in the consumer staples space that typically makes up a large portion of a conservative DGI portfolio. In a perfect world, I'd like that weighting to be at least 10% of my holdings, meaning that I've got a way to go still before I hit my preferred staples weighting. So I suppose you could say I put in play a bit of a rotation of my own here, out of healthcare and into staples as a bit of a balancing act.

Nestle, the Biggest Post-GILD Purchase I Made:

I have to admit that I haven't closely followed NSRGY over the years. I was introduced to Nestle as an investment years ago when a favorite contributor of mine here on Seeking Alpha, Tim McAleenan Jr, gave high praise to the company. In the past, I had never really considered investing in NSRGY because of a foreign withholding tax hangup with regard to the income this company would generate for me; however, after recently taking over management of 100% of my family's finances, I knew that I wanted to dedicate a portion of my portfolio towards high-quality foreign companies as a means of diversification. Nestle fit that bill perfectly. Like many American consumer staples companies, Nestle has been overvalued for some time now. However, since mid-August, this stock has experienced significant weakness, trading down from $83 to $66. I missed the bottom here, but I was happy to recently pick up shares at $71.07. This purchase represents a ½ position weighting for me; I would be more than happy to fill out this position should NSRGY experienced further weakness in the near future.

At $71, NSRGY trades for 22x 2016 expected EPS. Analysts expect NSRGY to grow EPS at a ~8% clip in 2017, meaning that the forward P/E multiple based upon 2017 average analyst estimates is 19.8x. Now, I admit that paying 20x forward earnings for a company that is expected to grow EPS in the mid-high single digits moving forward doesn't exactly represent a bargain. However, this is arguably the world's best packaged foods company that possesses a dominant position in the bottled water arena (something that I'm a big fan of due to high margins and the little known fact that all human beings require water to survive) and several growth avenues in the health foods space that it hopes to continue to take market share in. All in all, I believe NSRGY is about as defensive as you get, with a strong brand portfolio and a 3.25% yield. NSRGY's forward payout ratio is 64% (71% when looking at TTM figures), leaving room for continued dividend increases in the mid-high single digits.

Speaking of the dividend, being a European company, Nestle does things a bit differently than many American DGI companies do. First of all, NSRGY pays an annual dividend. The annual/semi-annual payment schedule is very common on the other side of the Atlantic, but this may be an issue for individuals investing here, relying on regular, quarterly payments for their income. Above I touched on this, but investors will have to deal with the foreign withholding taxes associated with this

With regard to dividend growth, we see that Nestle has a wonderful history of increasing its dividend. Here is a link to the company's dividend page. If you visit this site, you'll see that since 1959 the company's dividend has increased from 0.02 CHF to 2.25 CHF per share. The company hasn't missed an annual payment since the 1950s and has increased its payment every year consecutively since 1995. Now, it's worth noting that these dividends are measured in Swiss Francs and not U.S. Dollars. Because of this, foreign investors will have to deal with currency fluctuations which may effect the dividend growth for American investors. I'm happy to hold this company throughout currency fluctuations; NSRGY is a well-diversified global consumer staples play that I plan to own as a defensive play for a very long time.

Increasing My Coca-Cola Stake:

And now we move on to my other defensive purchase: Coca-Cola for $41.62. KO is a stock that I've owned for some time now. As proven by other recent purchases of NSRGY, Anheuser Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), and Starbucks, I feel comfortable buying shares of companies that produce potable liquids. By owning BUD, DEO, KO, NSRGY, PEP, and SBUX, I cover a very wide swath of beverages volumes sold worldwide.

Like NSRGY, KO's stock price has experienced weakness as of late, which made it easier for me to add to my position. I actually sold half of my KO position a little more than a year ago at $43.44/share. This sale was made because of valuation issues along with concerns over corporate governance. The latter issue here was improved for me when it was recently announced that current CEO Muhtar Kent will be replaced by KO COO James Quincey this May. I haven't been overly impressed with Kent's management of this company, and I'm hopeful that Quincey will do better. I should note that Kent did expand KO's brand portfolio and increase its number of $1b brands during his tenure. But alas, the stock has been a perpetual underperformer over recent years, struggling against the strong dollar and health food trends that have served as major headwinds for the stock. I think a bit of new blood at the top of the helm will do KO good. It was also interesting to see that Howard Buffett (Warren's son) left the board recently as well. Analysts have speculated that this may open the door for M&A activity. KO is a massive company and I think it's unlikely that anyone will make a bid in the near future (BUD is the most commonly discussed potential buyer, but its debt is already high after the SABMiller deal). I've heard talk of Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) growing cash pile potentially coming into play here in combination with 3G a la the Kraft Heinz deal, though I don't see this situation as incredibly likely either. Regardless, as interesting as all of this speculation is to consider, as I said when I sold GILD, I don't think it's a good idea for investors to buy/own shares of a company because M&A speculation. This could potentially be a bullish catalyst for KO shareholders moving forward, but for me the dividend is the primary reason to own the stock in the present.

The valuation picture here hasn't changed much on a TTM basis due to KO's poor performance during 2016. However, it's worth noting that some of this recent negative performance can be attributed to forex issues. Organic revenue/volumes have seen up ticks in recent quarters now that they're up against previous disappointing comps. The average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS shows the company returning to slow growth. The expected EPS of $1.98 in 2017 represents a 21x forward P/E ratio. This is higher than I'd like to see; I'd put fair value in the 17x-18x range; however, as I said, this purchase was about adding a strong, defensive yield into my portfolio so I was happy to put some funds to use, premium valuation or not. When doing my due diligence on KO, I was happy to see that both Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ rated the stock a buy at current levels (both of these services place a higher fair value calculation of KO than I do; I was especially happy to see M* bullish on shares because historically I've found their analysis to be reliably conservative). The Street is fairly bullish on KO right now, and while I think it's best that retail investors think for themselves and make decisions based upon their own financial situations and goals, it always helps when the professionals are on your side (they have much more time and many more resources being dedicated towards their due diligence than you or I could ever match and therefore, their opinions should carry weight).

The dollar strength will continue to be an issue for KO in the near term, though I don't see it affecting the company's ability to pay its shareholder dividend. KO's product portfolio is very strong. It's becoming more diverse with less and less emphasis being put on the traditional soda sales. The majority of KO's products still fall into the sugary drinks category, so this doesn't bode well for the stock if you believe strongly in the continuing health foods trend, though I think this company will continue to expand its offerings in the tea/juice/dairy spaces that seem to be more socially acceptable with regard to health related sentiment moving forward.

Speaking of the dividend, KO's yield is much higher now than it was last December when I previously trimmed my position due to the stock price falling 4.2% combined with the company's 2016 dividend increase of 6.1% last February. I expect another dividend increase in the low-mid single-digit area to come in a few months as well, increasing my YOC with this most recent purchase above 3.5%. KO's forward payout ratio is 70.7%. This is rather high for me and a bit worrisome. Because of the high payout ratio, I don't expect to see above average dividend growth until management can improve the EPS outlook. However, due to the relatively high yield, I'm happy to be patient as management attempts to turn this ship around.

Bonus Material:

Another company I considered when looking to put these GILD funds to use in the consumer staples space was Unilever (NYSE:UL) (NYSE:UN). This is another foreign-based company, though the UL ticker represents Unilever PLC, which is based in the United Kingdom, meaning that there aren't any withholding taxes for US investors in taxable accounts (like all tax discussion, don't take my word for this, I'm not a tax accountant by any means). Ultimately, I didn't buy any UL shares last week with GILD proceeds, but when I was doing my initial due diligence, I liked what I saw so much that I decided to dip into my cash position and initial UL exposure anyway.

I bought a small starter position in UL at $40.30/share. At this price, shares were trading down 17.5% from their 52-week highs. The company has experienced weakness since the Brexit announcement. Also, the strengthening dollar trend doesn't seem to help. At $40.30, shares were trading for 20.5x 2016 expected EPS. It appears that EPS will fall a bit for UL in 2016, from $2.09 to the expected total of $1.96. However, analysts expect the company to return to growth in 2017 where the average EPS estimate sits at $2.10/share. This means the company is trading for 19.2x forward earnings; a fair price, in my opinion, for a very stable, defensive company with a ~3.5% dividend yield. Citing this recent weakness and the company's current valuation, Barron's recently included UL on its top value picks for 2017 list. I know many don't put much stock into Barron's predictions, and it's worth noting that the publication's 2016 picks have underperformed the broader markets, though I liked the 2017 list, which includes other top holdings on mine: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Merck (NYSE:MRK). Like NSRGY, FX headwinds remain a potential issue for this company which does ~58% of its business in emerging markets. However, I'm happy to have increased my EM exposure via UL's brand portfolio over the long term. The near term could be choppy due to the dollar's strength and the ripple effects of this worldwide; however, I think long-term investors will be well suited to ignore this noise in the present and focus on picking up shares of very high quality companies when they experience weakness.

Other Consumer Staples I Considered:

Here are some other companies I considered buying in the consumer staples space. They're all high-quality, blue-chip-type holdings that have experienced weakness in recent months. However, as you can see, their valuations are still much higher (and dividends yields are much lower) than Coke's or Nestle's. These are all great companies, without a doubt, and they will all remain on my target list heading into 2017 in case of a pullback.

Church and Dwight (NYSE:CHD): The stock is down 16.5% from its 52-week high, yields 1.6%, and offers investors a 23.7x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): The stock is down 12.6% from its 52-week high, yields 2.37%, and offers investors a 21.8x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX): The stock is down 13.5% from its 52-week high, yields 2.65%, and offers investors a 22.75x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC): The stock is down 3.5% from its 52-week high, yields 2.75%, and offers investors a 22.3x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS.

Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG): The stock is down 6.6% from its 52-week high, yields 3.17%, and offers investors a 21.85x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS.

J.M. Smucker: The stock is down 18% from its 52-week high, yields 2.32%, and offers investors a 16.7x forward P/E ratio based upon the average analyst estimate for 2017 EPS. I will note that SJM is looking fairly attractive here, much more so than the other stocks mentioned above due to its valuation, though I do have concerns about the pet food side of the business here, and I'm waiting for another earnings report or two to get clarification on sales there before adding to my position.

Adding Growth Exposure:

After replacing the income lost during the sale, I still had a significant amount of cash on hand. As previously stated, part of what I wanted to achieve with the proceeds from the GILD was give myself a bit of growth exposure (I didn't want to go 100% defensive). I've been adding more growth-oriented companies into my portfolio throughout 2016, though there are still a handful on my radar that I haven't bought into yet.

Some of the growth companies I was considering were Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

The only company on that list that I already own is AMZN, after a recent purchase at $740. I'd be happy to add more AMZN, though I'd like to wait for further weakness, rather than averaging up. BABA is another online retail play I was considering. In the past, I've been hesitant to own Chinese companies because of potential accounting/government issues, but I do think that BABA is a solid play on the rising Chinese middle class and could do very well into the future. SFTBY would have been another move based upon my desire for more international exposure; Trump and Masayoshi Son have been very buddy-buddy as of late and I can imagine that SFTBY could do well over the next four years. I really like the exchanges, CME, ICE, and NDAQ; I see these companies as financial toll booths with exciting services arms that are growing. I expect volatility moving forward in the markets and these guys will reap the benefits from that. All three exchange companies pay a dividend, so this is icing on the cake for me. FB and NVDA are fast growing tech names that I like and respect, but haven't purchased yet. I am waiting for a pullback in both. NVDA has risen entirely too far, too fast, in my opinion. FB's valuation actually isn't all that crazy anymore, especially when you look at expected growth a few years out, though I've decided to wait for the anticipated SNAP IPO before dipping my toes into FB because I expect that a lot of the cash pouring into SNAP will come from FB and the other FANG names, which will create potential buying opportunity. PCLN is a great company in the internet travel space. I already own Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and wouldn't mind to diversify myself within that industry. Unlike EXPE, PCLN doesn't pay a dividend; this is a bit disappointing. And lastly, ACN and CRM are great enterprise tech/IT service companies. Both have posted solid growth over recent years (CRM, more so than ACN), and analysts expect this trend to continue. CRM's valuation is very lofty and I'd love to buy shares down in the $50s where it fell to in February to increase cloud exposure within my portfolio. ACN's valuation isn't terrible at ~20x forward P/E, though the last earnings report was disappointing and I've decided to wait and see if this stock falls to the $110 level where its found support several times during the past year before initiating a position. ACN does pay a dividend, which is a bonus in the growth space.

In terms of growth, I also strongly considered adding shares on some of the larger bank because I'm so underweight financials. I own several companies in the sector, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), MasterCard (NYSE:MA), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), and Visa (NYSE:V), but I admit that I didn't see the Trump victory coming in the elections and therefore, wasn't positioned well for an overhaul of financial regulation. I would like to increase my financial exposure slightly moving forward, though like NVDA, I think many of these names have simply come too far, too fast. I'm looking for a pullback and then I'd like to add exposure to the big banks, but until then, I'm happy to wait. I think its hard to quantify the benefits that financial institutions will reap from the proposed reduced regulations by the incoming Trump administration; buying at these levels is highly speculative, in my opinion.

So when it came down to it with regard to growth exposure, I went with my favorite, tried and true investment: Disney. This decision was primarily based upon relative valuation. I had recently added to my DIS position in the low $90s, but I was impressed with the Rogue One results and continue to have high expectations for DIS moving forward. This company was already my largest position and now it's grown even larger. Even after the company's recent run from $92 to $105, the stock trades for just 17.5x 2017 EPS expectations. DIS has historically traded at a premium to the market and this is no longer the case. I think this is a short-term-minded mistake that the market is making; I believe the ESPN fears are being overblown and that ultimately content will win out. The best example I can give as to why I'm so bullish on DIS over the long term is the WALL-E world example. Think back to those overweight humans who did nothing but sit around, grow fat, and engage with their various screens. Hopefully, we won't completely mimic that trajectory, though I do expect that as we move forward and technology advances, the demand for entertainment to fill free time will greatly increase. I think that DIS has the best content portfolio and will be an indirect beneficiary from many of the more popular technology buzz words we're hearing about in the market: AI, automation, etc. Also, DIS pays a very high tax rate and would theoretically benefit greatly from a new corporate tax plan that we're hearing about from the Trump administration. All in all, I expect for DIS to continue to grow the top and bottom lines at double digit clicks. I expect that over time the market will see this performance and forget about ESPN sub worries, especially if Iger and Co. are successful in the OTT distribution plans. When this happens, I think a 20x multiple on shares is justified, which is why my near-term price target is $120 on the stock.

