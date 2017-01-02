Lock In A Successful Investing Program Now

We would do well to appreciate why investing is harder (at first) than staying fit, yet just as achievable once we get into the rhythm and observe our progress.

By time-honored tradition, this is the season where people commit to change their lives for the better through various and sundry New Year's resolutions. While the concept of self-improvement is praiseworthy, research indicating something approaching a 90% failure rate suggests people struggle with the execution.

But while people's motivation is still strong (it's only January 2!), let's see if we might consider the reasons for such an abysmal record and resolve to stack the odds in favor of our becoming more successful investors (or whatever other goal you have in mind) in 2017.

Health and wealth top the list of popular goals, and when it comes to failed New Year's resolutions, dieting seems to be the most pervasive failure. While I do not know this for sure, I would guess that commitments to exercise at a gym (rather than on one's own) are more effective.

Here's why: I have observed that the offers to join a gym that flood our mailboxes this time of year tend to come with 30-day trial periods. I have never seen a 15-day or three-week offer. The behaviorists behind this marketing technique understand that the key to behavior change is habit formation. Once you do something for a full month, it becomes part of your routine. What is painful on day one becomes gradually more tolerable as the weeks progress. Better still, someone taking on an exercise routine can see and feel progress well before that span of time.

Dieting is much harder. Again, I suspect that people have more success with it through programs like Weight Watchers. External sources help maintain accountability and provide support. If you're a DIY dieter, who's going to question your decision to eat that high-calorie delicacy? What's more, your body's cells have a memory and expect the number of calories to which they have become accustomed. I have learned from a physician specializing in this area that it takes a year of consistent dieting to "re-set;" this doctor has told me that he constantly sees patients who have lost weight come back six months later having gained it all right back.

If weight loss is a particularly difficult goal to achieve, how much more so is financial gain? One year of steady dieting, and you're a new you. But even if you manage to start saving even a decent amount, say 10% of your income each month, your accomplishment one year later will seem like a mere drop in the bucket in relation to your goal of retiring one day. That is because financial independence is something it generally takes your entire working lifetime to achieve, during which time the opportunities and temptations to spend what is coming in are ever present. Moreover, spending your own money (and sometimes that of your credit card company) is the ultimate expression of your personal sovereignty.

Thus, a person needs to understand that the path to financial independence is a marathon, not a sprint. Similarly, the expectation must be to step on the financial scale not daily, but annually: "Wow - in one year I saved $5,000." "After two years, I now have $14,000." "Amazing - even with the market decline, in three years I have reached over $20,000." After a few years like this, savers can start to imagine that their goals can be achieved, and may even feel encouraged to accelerate their progress by directing windfalls such as raises or inheritances to their investment accounts.

While anyone can do this, it bears mentioning that just as in the case of the dieter who vetoes his diet because he can, so too many savers find that the financial equivalent of Weight Watchers - be it a spouse, an investing club or financial advisor - is invaluable in maintaining progress toward the goal.

Wishing you a prosperous 2017 and beyond.