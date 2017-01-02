Some Facts That All ETF Investors Should Know

ETFs have become one of the most popular investment vehicles in the last few years thanks to the advantages they offer, such as improved liquidity and lower costs. Nevertheless, while their concept is quite simple, many investors misunderstand some characteristics and build unfounded expectations. Due to their misunderstanding, these investors run the risk of realizing the facts the hard way, i.e. only when significant losses mount.

First of all, the name of an ETF is not sufficient to reveal what an investor should expect from it. For instance, the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) does not track the performance of the spot price of oil. Instead, it tracks the performance of oil futures while it bears the contango cost, i.e., the cost of rolling over the futures of the prompt month to the next month. As contango can be pronounced in oil and other commodities, this cost can greatly affect the returns. To be sure, while the price of oil has rallied about 60% in the last 12 months, USO has gained only 3%! Therefore, the ETF holders who expected spectacular returns thanks to the rally in the oil price have been greatly disappointed. That's why investors should read the description of an ETF carefully instead of relying on its name.

Great caution is also required in the case of leveraged ETFs. For instance, some investors who wanted to multiply their returns in the case of a rally in the oil price purchased the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWTI), as its name implies that it is a 3x leveraged ETF on the oil price. However, while oil has rallied 60% during the last 12 months, UWTI has lost 40% during that period!

The reason is that UWTI guarantees that it will offer 3 times the returns of the oil price only on a daily basis. Therefore, this is an ETF that should be considered only for a very short-term trade. As the ETF continuously sells low and buys high to keep meeting its declared goal, its value is markedly eroded over time and hence it has plunged 40% despite the remarkable oil rally. All in all, leveraged ETFs are among the best short candidates in the long term and should certainly be avoided for a long-term trade.

Only if some investors think that they have excellent timing skills they should consider purchasing a leveraged ETF. However, even the most competent investors, including Warren Buffett, have repeatedly admitted that they cannot time the market on a regular basis. Therefore, investors should accept this fact and refrain from buying leveraged ETFs, as their losses can mount really quickly.

Another common point of misunderstanding is that ETFs offer excellent diversification. In other words, ETF investors think that they are fully diversified by investing in an ETF. However, while ETFs are obviously more diversified than a single stock, they are sometimes heavily weighted on one or two stocks. For instance, in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) comprise 31% of the ETF. If Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is added, then the top 3 stocks comprise 40% of the ETF. In a similar fashion, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) comprise 24% of the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK). On the one hand, these levels do not imply that these ETFs are not properly invested. However, on the other hand, investors who choose these ETFs should definitely know what they are investing in.

As mentioned earlier, one of the reasons for the great expansion of ETFs is their relatively low cost compared to mutual funds. However, investors should not invest blindly in ETFs without checking their expense ratio. As the latter greatly varies from one ETF to another, even if the ETFs track the exact same thing, investors should check the annual expense ratio and select the ETF with the lowest expense ratio among all the similar ETFs.

Moreover, another great advantage of ETFs is their high liquidity. However, investors are sometimes misled by this feature and forget their long-term strategy by trading their ETF much more often than they initially intended to. For instance, if some investors want to purchase the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) to gain long-term exposure to the best US companies, they should not try to trade in and out of the ETF based on its high liquidity. While this may seem obvious, many investors are misled by the high liquidity of most ETFs and forget the big picture. This is not only my view. This is actually the view of Buffett, who believes that traditional index mutual funds are more appropriate than ETFs for most investors due to the lack of temptation to trade frequently. All in all, while the high liquidity of ETFs is an advantage, it should not be misused by investors.

To sum up, while ETFs have been gaining popularity at a great pace, there are still many misconception points in the investment community. Thus many investors run the risk of incurring great losses before they realize the facts. Therefore, they should become well aware of all the above issues before pulling the trigger and purchasing an ETF.

