Twitter: Why We're Staying Long As Executives Drop Like Flies

By Parke Shall

Executive departures are often times a reason for concern at companies, especially when they come in droves. This is certainly a point that we have raised with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in the past, and we have also talked about the effect in meaning of executive departures at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Both companies have seen an outflow of C-suite executives over the last couple of years, leading the market to believe that these companies may be in disarray from the inside out.

With the departure of another Twitter executive hitting the newswire today, we actually wanted to take this time to present some common sense reasons as to why there shouldn't be as much concern about this departure as there may be others.

It was reported Monday morning that Kathy Chen, head of Greater China at Twitter, resigned from her position after an incredibly short tenure of just seven months. Seeking Alpha reported:

Kathy Chen was hired seven months ago as Twitter's managing director of Greater China, but she has left the company following a restructuring in Asia.

Twitter is blocked in China, but like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and others, it serves advertisers in the country who want to reach a global audience.

However, if you go back and look at the terms under which Ms. Chen was hired, you would see that she had very little social media experience and rather had significant ties to the Chinese military as well as the Chinese government. TechCrunch wrote in an article:

Chen, who had never used Twitter before last year, was a controversial appointment when she joined Twitter in April 2016 as its first Greater China MD. Her past employment and apparent government association raised concern in China. Recognizable names like Cisco and Microsoft apart, Quartz report that Chen previously spent seven years researching missile defense at the People's Liberation Army and also served as CEO of a joint venture from China's Ministry of Public Security that specialized in security and, potentially, surveillance.

Given that Twitter does not have a presence in China, but for the exception of advertising business that it does overseas, the obvious story that this tells us is that Ms. Chen was brought on to hopefully exert influence or potentially help the company expand and open a market in China.

The Chinese government operates the same way for a lot of American companies. Unless you are doing for them or you have ties to the Chinese government yourself, it is extremely difficult to get businesses operating in China. We have seen this in all industries, and we have of course seen it in the social media industry as we have watched companies like Facebook and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) even have struggles in China.

It is reasonable to assume that Ms. Chen was brought on not only to help with advertising in China, which she stated on her own Twitter feed that she helped out with significantly, but also to try and potentially jumpstart relations between the Chinese government and the Twitter team.

The truth is that Twitter is on a search for new organic users.

The company is trying all different methods to jumpstart its internal organic growth, including now offering streaming video. It is not crazy to think that the company may have hired Ms. Chen simply for the purpose of trying to push the business forward in China. If she was unable to do so and didn't have much else to focus on, it's not unreasonable to assume that this would be a reason for her to depart.

As you can see from the TechCrunch report, she stated that her departure was to look at "more international business opportunities". We can only assume from this that she was not getting enough international action from Twitter and that perhaps the Chinese government did not open up to her the way that she or the company had previously assumed it would.

Regardless of whether Twitter forges forward with or without Ms. Chen, the company remains an extremely valuable tool. Our president-elect uses it now to communicate not only with his constituents, but also to help push policy updates in unconventional manners. With just under a $10 billion market cap, we believe that Twitter is still significantly underpriced and that the company has a very real use that will see it continue to stay strong in terms of relevance and popularity moving into the future. The company's new stab at using the platform for video content is a great idea, we believe, and despite this resignation, we will remain long Twitter for the long term, adding on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.