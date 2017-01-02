Digital Realty Trust: A Secular Growth REIT

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is a REIT that should provide investors with dividend growth. The company holds and operates > 20 million square feet of data centre space at various stages of completion up to fully finished. The growth drivers for DLR are global economic growth and the growing role of data centers in that growth.

The third-quarter call provided an update on the state of play in DLR's markets, and the message was reassuring: both construction and absorption rates are healthy (the company points to absorption/construction ratios of 2-3x across Northern Virginia, Dallas and Chicago) with pre-sales in good shape. An obvious common sense rule to apply to real estate stocks is to look for those firms operating in areas with constrained supply vs demand dynamics and DLR is still enjoying this. New space is concentrated in demand rich environments: "metro areas characterized by robust leasing velocity and high visibility of demand" (most recent company presentation, p5). Below you can see how new capacity construction is presently highest in North Virginia.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company data

Results delivery over 2017-18 should remain solid driven by growth in data centre usage, the foundations of which are the global growth in mobile and cloud usage. On the 3Q call, the company noted an acquisition of a sub-70% leased portfolio in Europe in 3Q and its bringing space previously held for development into lease status in 3Q, which slightly reduced occupancy, so this should improve to over 90% in 2017. If we assume consistent occupancy rates around the 90% level (3Q 16 89.9%) and 2% growth in area after 2017, DLR's outlook is mostly a question of growth in rent per square foot vs. expense growth. I would anticipate the company can achieve around 1% better revenue than cost growth due to economies of scale, at around 4% annual growth in rental yield. It is possible that DLR might make large acquisitions as it has done in the past, though I would not make this part of the base case. I would expect the present 3.5% yield of this stock to be over 4% by 2019/20.

The current net debt/EBITDA of about 5x is quite high but should edge down over time (say to 4.5x by 2019) if DLR achieves its anticipated step up to cash flow increasing at a faster rate than earnings, although this would assume that its acquisition growth rate reduces over the forecast timeframe (2020).

DLR stock fell ~22% form the peak in July 2016, but has recovered about half the value given up after the low in rates was breached. The deep concern over rate increases opposite REITs in general should subside now that the summer froth has come off the sector. The Fed will pace rate hikes to reflect developments in nominal growth and rates, so as long as real rates are not tightened sharply, REITs should behave in a predictable manner. Similarly, DLR's European operations mean the strong dollar outlook is probably a headwind for 2017, though the company does not expect currency issues to prevent it achieving growth in FFO per share.

Conclusion

DLR is off the lows and is in no sense a screaming buy, but the economics of the business are appealing and its growth outlook has decent secular underpinnings. I would be happy adding in small increments to a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.