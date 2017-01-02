Buy Annaly Capital Management's 8% Yield (If You Don't Like Risk)

Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) preferred shares are a compelling alternative to the mortgage REIT's common shares. The Series D preferred shares may yield less than the common shares, but they offer a much higher degree of principal safety. All considered, Annaly Capital Management's Series D preferred shares offer a good mix of high income and principal protection.

Most of the coverage regarding Annaly Capital Management revolves around the mortgage REIT's common shares. An investment in Annaly Capital Management's common stock layer comes with a 12 percent yield, and investors buying today can take advantage of a material discount to book value - Annaly's common shares are priced at a 16 percent discount to the last reported book value of $11.83/share. Further, the mortgage REIT's shares sell for ~8.6x Q3-16 run-rate core earnings. (Annaly Capital had 3rd-quarter core earnings of $0.29/share.)

Annaly surely isn't too expensive at this price point, but income investors also need to know that they have a "safer" option of investing in the mortgage REIT.

An alternative to Annaly Capital's common shares is the mortgage REIT's 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, which trades under the ticker NLY.PRD. Annaly's preferred stock sold for $24.14 the last time I checked, implying a 3.44 percent discount to its liquidation preference value of $25.00/share.

Why Should You Consider The Preferred Stock?

If you think that Annaly Capital Management's dividend is too risky, or if you think that the mortgage REIT's common share price is bouncing around too much, a safer way of investing in Annaly may be the solution.

Annaly Capital Management's Series D preferred shares throw off a $0.4688/share dividend - paid once a quarter - meaning the preferred shares are priced at a 7.77 percent dividend yield. That may be much less than what the common shares pay - they yield ~12 percent based on a standard $0.30/share common stock dividend each quarter - but the preferred stock, by definition, is a safer bet.

Annaly's preferred shares have proven to be much more resilient than the common shares, which is largely due to the fact that preferred shares have seniority in Annaly's capital structure.

Click to enlarge

Source: TickerTech.com

A higher degree of principal protection is therefore a good reason to give the Series D preferred stock a hard look, though an investment in the preferred stock layer also comes at a price: Annaly's Series D preferred shares come at a significant yield disadvantage when compared against Annaly's common shares. In other words: Investors in Annaly Capital Management's preferred stock layer "pay" for a higher degree of principal protection with a lower yield. In effect, the preferred shares yield 427 basis points less than the mortgage REIT's common shares.

Your Takeaway

Annaly's common shares throw off a 12 percent yield, which reflects the high risk that comes with investing in the common stock layer of the mortgage REIT. If you like Annaly's investment business but would like to dial down the risk a bit, the Series D preferred shares may be the way to go. The biggest advantage is that the Series D preferred shares have a much higher degree of principal protection due to the preferred shares' seniority. On the other hand, investors "pay" for the higher safety by accepting a lower dividend yield. Buy for income.

