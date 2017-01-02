1 Top Dividend Stock For 2017 - And Beyond

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) could be a top dividend stock for 2017 and beyond.

The yield on Enbridge stock is nearing its highest in years. Most investors, however, have given up on the entire industry.

I don't expect this oversized payout to last, though. The pipeline giant has several catalysts that could send shares surging. Capital will certainly be attracted to this top dividend stock soon, driving the price of Enbridge up - and its yield down. Let me explain.

The Top Dividend Stock of 2017?

One of my favorite investment opportunities are "ugly-to-less-ugly" situations.

"Ugly-to-less-ugly" situations involve buying stocks that have suffered through tough times, digested those bad headlines, and are poised to run higher. The tough times can be caused by a recession, sectorwide downturn, or a one-off natural disaster.

During an "ugly" period, no one wants to buy these assets. You won't see them mentioned in magazines or investment newsletters. Editors know the idea will repulse readers.

But in this kind of state, you can often scoop up an asset for just a fraction of its real intrinsic value. If you buy amid the pessimism, you can double your money if any optimism returns to the market. Keep in mind, it doesn't take great news to make a good return from an out-of-favor asset. Things just need to go from "ugly to less ugly."

We could be seeing the same thing play out in Enbridge stock.

Shares of the pipeline giant have been drifting lower over the past two years. In early 2015, Enbridge stock traded as high as $55.00. Over the past year, though, shares have exchanged hands for as low as $28.00 a piece.

What went wrong? Enbridge stock was on the wrong side of a couple of things.

First, shares were hammered by the plunge in energy prices. Investors sold off every stock in the sector. Even pipeline names, whose profits are relatively immune from the industry's booms and busts, weren't spared from the carnage.

Second, the Canadian government threw cold water on Enbridge's growth plans. Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the company's $27.0-billion Northern Gateway pipeline. The news means Enbridge will ship fewer barrels of crude (and pay smaller dividends to shareholders).

Several catalysts, however, could lift shares in the New Year.

First, Enbridge is now crossing the T's and dotting the I's on its Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) acquisition. The $37.0-billion deal will create North America's largest pipeline company, split roughly down the middle between oil and natural gas transportation. If given the greenlight by regulators, the combined companies will own more than 18,600 miles of pipelines across the continent.

Investors will be the biggest winners. Enbridge/Spectra will have over $26.0 billion in secured expansion projects. Management projects fund flows from operations to balloon 12% to 14% per share annually over the next three years, a nearly unheard of growth rate in the oil patch today.

A bigger company could also boost margins. The deal is expected to result in $540.0 million in cost savings by late 2018, coming from a combination of layoffs and other measures. Needless to say, more dollars flowing to the bottom line could be a catalyst for Enbridge stock.

Most of those extra dollars are likely to go straight to shareholders. Assuming the Spectra acquisition is completed, executives promised to hike the company's annual dividend by 15%. This would bring the yield on Enbridge stock to a tidy 4.4%, nearing its highest payout in years.

This could just be the beginning. As the company's new expansion projects come online, those smackaroos will likely be funneled on to investors. Executives expect the dividend to grow in-line with earnings, increasing by 10% to 12% annually through 2024.

Of course, Enbridge stock is no sure thing.

Any distribution increase is hardly in the bag. Dividend hikes depend on future profits and cash flows. Any payout bump will still need approval by the board of directors.

The promised cost savings from the Spectra acquisition might not materialize, either. And of course, the oil patch is a boom bust business. Another rout in energy prices could trigger a selloff.

In other news, the Pope is Catholic.

I'm confident executives will deliver on their dividend promise over the next decade. Executives would not have raised investors' hopes unless they were sure they could deliver. And even before the Spectra acquisition, the company was on track to grow profits at a high single-digit clip.

Lower oil prices could rock shares again. But Enbridge is like the toll road of the energy patch, earning a fee on the number of barrels shipped. Its profits (though certainly not its share price) are relatively immune to the ups and downs of oil prices.

More Upside for Enbridge Stock?

Bottomline, ENB stock is a classic "ugly-to-less-ugly" situation. With the slowdown in the oil patch, traders don't want to touch anything related to energy. It won't take much in the way of good news to put this name back in investors' good books.

I don't expect this bargain to last long, however. Several catalysts could launch shares in 2017. And as the dividend yield starts ticking higher, yield starved investors might give the company a second look.