An Early Sunset

Are the central bank training wheels really about to come off?

My iPhone says it's cloudy, but from the balcony of the hotel I see a mostly blue sky dappled with sporadic smears of whitish grey, creating a wonderfully impressionistic backdrop for the thick cigar smoke rings I'm blowing in the foreground.

In New York, it's apparently chilly. And drizzling. I know those miserable city mornings and I'm glad I'm not spending the first week of 2017 there.

As I was watching the sun rise this morning I serendipitously happened upon one of those clichéd headlines comparing the changing of the guard at the White House to the dawning of a new day in America. A few minutes later, I read a piece that claimed the sun is setting on the era of central bank dominance.

Obviously, these characterizations are absurd - and not just because they represent journalistic laziness (it doesn't take much in the way of creativity to resort to the old sunrise/sunset metaphors). I'll leave the politics for another time and skip to the central bank discussion. Here's a quote from a piece that ran in the Wall Street Journal this morning (emphasis mine):

In 2017, tightening monetary policy and brighter economic fundamentals could ease markets from the grip of the central banks whose policy in recent years has dominated trading in bonds, shares and other assets. That shift portends big changes for investors, who already are repositioning in anticipation. A long period of ultra-low interest rates and central-bank asset buying has boosted the prices of bonds and safe stocks. Now investors expect economic performance to catch up as a key driver, not least as they predict stimulus will stop expanding. That means the riskier assets that benefit more from growth are expected to take their end-of-year rally into 2017, while bonds and more defensive stocks will continue to suffer. Analysts also expect that investors will now focus more on company profitability and credit risk, as they spend less time analyzing central bankers' speeches word by word.

The implication there is that somehow a "focus on company profitability and credit risk" will be a good thing. The Journal goes on to note that "projected earnings per share for the next year are currently at all-time highs for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)."

That's great. Except that those projections aren't likely to be borne out. Have a look at the following chart from SocGen which illustrates the disconnect between expectations and reality:

(Chart: SocGen)

Yeah, that's not a particularly good track record. Also, consider what happens when you look beyond the infamous "pro forma" numbers - via SocGen:

The problem remains a lack of global profits growth. Globally, MSCI profits are still declining by over 10% year-on-year and US earnings are falling by around 4% (note these are not the proforma numbers the consensus focuses on).

To be fair, WSJ admits as much, noting that "in recent years, corporate earnings have tended to disappoint." Indeed, we just recently came out of a prolonged earnings recession (measured, by the way, on "adjusted" numbers).

The optimism stems in no small part from expectations that Donald Trump will succeed in implementing his policy proposals. Consider the following from Deutsche Bank for example:

Corp tax rate likely cut in Trump's first 100 days. If cut to 25% from 35%, it would align with the OECD avg and likely raise the deficit by only ~0.5% of GDP until growth offsets. A 25% US corp rate cuts most repatriation taxes permanently and provides small businesses a more tax efficient alternative than pass through entities if they want to reinvest profits. We believe a cut to 25% likely spurs a quick S&P rally to 2300 and 2400 by 2017 end, as it boosts S&P EPS by $10 or 8-9%.

Fair enough (I guess), but do you know what else "boosts" EPS? Buybacks, that's what. And how do we fund buybacks in a world where central banks have kept rates artificially low? Debt issuance. Indeed, IG supply is running at a record pace:

(Chart: Goldman)

This raises some concerns. First, as risk-free rates rise, riskier credit will look less attractive as the yield pick up will be weighed against the added risk. Here's Morgan Stanley (emphasis mine):

As the calendar turns, initial Trump-related optimism fades,and investors start to worry that the next recession is not multiple years away,anticipating higher defaults/downgrades to come, with the Fed pulling back quicker than many anticipated a month ago, the dollar bull market resuming, the oil rally fading,and a cycle clearly in its last innings. In addition, the technical argument for US credit becomes less compelling, as higher Treasury yields give investors less of a reason to reach for yield. Spreads widen back to 'fair' valuations,and the long credit bear market, which began in 2014, reasserts itself.

Falling demand for new issuance could end up crimping the buybacks that have inflated EPS over the past several years.

Let's assume, as Morgan does, that rates stay low enough to incentivize new supply. That's not necessarily desirable either. Have a look at leverage levels:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

WSJ mentions "credit risk" - that looks pretty risky to me. Here's Morgan again (emphasis mine):

We forecast $1.37tn of IG issuance in 2017 and $705bn net issuance. US IG supply is on pace to hit $1.33tn,a new record,and our outlook for next year assumes a 2.5% y/y rate of growth for gross issuance and -5.4% y/y for net supply. We note that the IG index has grown by 10% y/y, so our supply forecast as a percentage of the market is down in both net and gross terms. In addition, we think spreads will widen next year as mentioned above; however, assuming rates do not rise much more than they already have (per our forecasts), that could still translate to robust supply, as was the case in 2015.

That of course translates to worsening fundamentals and greater risk when the cycle finally turns:

Click to enlarge

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

It looks to me a bit like a Catch-22. It's either lever balance sheets further to fund EPS-boosting buybacks (assuming earnings don't grow as quickly as analysts seem to be anticipating), or eschew more issuance in favor of prudence and risk removing the buyback plunge protection that's helped propel the rally. Here's how Morgan sums things up:

Fundamentals are weak across markets. For example, current leverage levels are unprecedented outside of recessions. Better earnings may help - though even here there is potential for disappointment - but higher rates don't. Adding everything up, we see significant evidence of a late cycle environment,and, if anything, the Fed could push us to the edge quicker. Markets anticipate defaults one year in advance. Lower defaults in 2017 are in the price. Rising defaults in 2018 are not.

So when you think about central banks pulling back and investors focusing on "corporate profitability" and "credit risk," take all of the above into consideration.

It could well be that the sun hasn't set on central bank chaperoning just yet.

