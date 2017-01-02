McDonald's Vs. The Vatican: The Bigger They Are, The Harder They'll Fall

We know it's a tough pill to swallow, but we believe this staple stock that everyone has loved for a hundred years is far overvalued.

This method of simply expanding geographically shows a lack of tact when it comes to the real turnaround that the company needs.

By Parke Shall

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) valuation has disconnected from the reality of its long-term growth slowdown, and the news this morning that the company has expanded into Vatican City, despite the protest of some locals who do not want a McDonald's location there, suggests the company is running out of ideas too. Seeking Alpha reported,

A McDonald's has opened in the Vatican, despite protests from locals and top clerics.

The branch is located just meters from St. Peter's Square and occupies the bottom floor of a building that is also home to several senior cardinals.

According to La Repubblica, McDonald's will pay the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See - basically, the Vatican's property supervisor - a monthly rent of €30,000 for the 538 square-meter space.

This does nothing but further our case that McDonald's and its executives are missing the point. We started writing about McDonald's about a year and a half ago, talking about how the company needs more than just Band-Aids to fix and reinvent its business. We often made the point that the company is supersaturated around the globe and that it would take a significant shift in both operations and culture for the company to reinvent itself.

We also weren't very fond of the equity and still are not. We've made the argument over the last two years that the equity is meaningfully overpriced, trading at over 20x earnings in a situation where growth has been called into question and much of the company's earnings strength has come from the help of stock buybacks and short term Band-Aids that won't necessarily fix some of the secular problems that the company is going to have going forward.

MCD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Years ago, we argued that McDonald's needed large structural and cultural changes. The days of fast food are going the same direction as the days of brick-and-mortar retail. People are starting to get wise about their health, younger generations are starting to make better decisions about what they put into their bodies and newer fast casual offerings have more efficient and classier ways to have a dining experience than simply hitting the drive-through or stopping into a McDonald's for a burger.

We are not saying that there is never going to be a market for fast food the way that there once was. All you have to do is look around Manhattan to understand that fast food still sells. It works for people on specific budgets and it works for people with time constraints. The industry also provides a significant amount of lower wage jobs for those in the market that do not have the educational experience necessary or are looking to start building a resume or a business background somewhere.

This move to the Vatican City is a simply perfect example of McDonald's missing the bigger picture. Rather than trying to be precise and crafty in the way that they expand and perhaps change the culture and operational methods of the company, they just said "forget it, we are just going to bludgeon our way into more locations, no matter what." Executives need to realize this isn't about blanketing more of the Earth with McDonald's locations. We have plenty. It is about being tactical in turning the company around.

Forcing a new location in Vatican City where locals and the Church are protesting against it is in no way tactical and is, to us, indicative of exactly why this company doesn't deserve the valuation that it has; it doesn't have a plan, and it doesn't have nuance.

MCD Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

When McDonald's started to see signs of a growth slowdown and attrition years ago, the company had its chance to reinvent itself.

Because the company is so large and because they have so many locations worldwide, it is an extremely large ship to steer when it comes to needing to change direction. Simply going out and putting a couple of Band-Aids on the situation may fix things temporarily, but won't fix the company's image and customer base moving forward over the course of the long term. We argued that McDonald's needed a full-scale shift in operations and attitude, and perhaps even aesthetically to reinvent itself and create new growth. McDonald's, on the other hand, went the route of trying all-day breakfast and performing some financial engineering on its stock through buybacks.

Despite the fact that breakfast items are low margin items and that franchisees complained about the switch in menu, McDonald's went ahead with it and gave the market the impression that it was making a more significant turnaround than it was over the last year. The market has been very happy with McDonald's. As it has always been considered a staple stock and a mega cap that isn't going anywhere, the market has (and continues to) assign what we believe to be a very optimistic valuation on the company going forward. As you can see from the chart below, the market doesn't seem to think that McDonald's has any kind of growth problem.

MCD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

But what the market is ignoring is that growth has stalled almost completely and, in the process of trying to fix things, the company has added more debt to its balance sheet.

MCD Total Interest Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

While the cash flow stream from the company remains relatively strong, we don't believe that McDonald's should be valued or priced as a growth stock with the PE well over 20X. Take a look at what the company has done over the last month, as the Trump rally has ensued. It has again surged over $120 per share.

Does this tell you something? It should. It tells us that the company's valuation has disconnected even more from reality. There isn't much the Trump administration could do for MCD that the company isn't already doing for itself via financial engineering.

This recent news items about the Vatican location are just confirmation to us that the company has not yet begun thinking of a turnaround on a much larger scale and it furthers our assumption that the company does not deserve the valuation that it has, as its long-term growth prospects are going to be significantly challenged.

Yes, a few Band-Aids here and now may temporarily help growth numbers, but at the end of the day it's the same exact McDonald's model that the company was having trouble growing just 24 short months ago. It is for this reason that we continue to consider McDonald's an opportunity for a beta short heading into 2017 and while we have no position now, we will continue to keep MCD on our radar as a potential short play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.