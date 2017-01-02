Nvidia: The Goldman Sachs Transaction Is A Dilutive Event

This is a major dilutive transaction and therefore negative for the stock.

The termination agreement will cost Nvidia shareholders anywhere from 8% to 9.2% in dilution.

Today, both parties are entering in a termination agreement, whereby Nvidia will settle in shares.

On 12/12/2016, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) filed a Form 8-K report that read:

On December 12, 2016, NVIDIA Corporation (the "Company") entered into an agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with Goldman, Sachs & Co. ("Goldman") to terminate certain of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock") that were issued to Goldman pursuant to two letter agreements between the Company and Goldman, one dated as of November 25, 2013 (the "Base Warrant Transaction"), and the other dated as of November 26, 2013 (the "Additional Warrant Transaction"). Pursuant to the terms of the Termination Agreement, 63,259,180.62 warrants in aggregate will be terminated. In consideration of the termination of these warrants, the Company will deliver shares of Common Stock to Goldman, the amount of which will be determined each day based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock during an observation period beginning December 13, 2016 and ending January 31, 2017. The shares of Common Stock issuable under the Termination Agreement are being issued in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

So on the face of it, NVDA in the past sold warrants to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and collected a premium, and now the two parties are entering a settlement agreement.

So now let's investigate this transaction further to see if there are any implications for NVDA shares.

The magnitude of the transaction is mindboggeling

At around November 2013, NVDA had about 580 million shares outstanding. So these warrants at the time represented about 11% of the company, and almost 12% today. As to why NVDA management entered in such a transaction with GS, I do not know and it is not the scope of this article. However, it is a humongous transaction.

I then went to NVDA's site to see the original filing, to investigate what the strike price might be, to try to figure the cost to NVDA.

The Form 8-K filing in question was published several days after this transaction on Dec. 2, 2014. In this filing, besides the GS transaction, NVDA also entered into an agreement with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) for $1.5 billion, 1% convertible notes due 2018. This article is also not about this transaction, but as a side note, the document reads: "The company may not redeem the Notes prior to their maturity".

Anyway, in the 2014 filing, we read:

While in the press release NVDA said that 63,259,180.62 warrants were to be canceled, in the original report, we see that originally about 64.5 million warrants were issued.

Also, please note that a premium of $51,22 million was paid to NVDA for the warrants, and in the filing, the expiration date is March 1, 2019. Most important, the strike price is $27.1425 per warrant.

Let's talk settlement

There are several ways in which a settlement can be made in order for warrants to be canceled. The most obvious way is for NVDA to settle in cash.

Assuming a hypothetical settlement in cash will be made at Friday's closing price, then NVDA would have to pay GS:

(Friday's close - strike price) X 63,259,180.62 warrants

If we plug in the numbers and do the math, then NVDA would have to pay:

($106.74 - $27.1425) X 63,259,180.62 = $5.04 billion.

However, NVDA is not settling in cash. Even if NVDA could afford to do so - with $6.67 billion in cash and equivalents on its books - it would probably be irresponsible to do so.

NVDA could also let GS exercise the warrants, and earn about $27 a share at the same time. However, the company is not doing this either.

Instead, NVDA is settling in its own shares. In other words, instead of cash, it will give GS the monetary equivalent in shares, in tranches, over a period of time.

The next question is, how many shares will GS receive in order to calculate the dilution.

First of all, there are two batches of warrants. The first consists of about 33.5 million warrants, and NVDA will deliver shares over a period of 17 days. The second batch of warrants consists of a total of 29.73 million warrants and will be exercised over a period of 33 days.

On the partial table I show above (for a complete list of tranches and value of warrants based on the VWAP, please read the press release), on the left is the volume-weighted average price of NVDA shares on the date of deliverance, and on the right is the value of the warrant.

So, for example, if NVDA shares close at $100 on a particular date, then NVDA has to deliver to GS shares worth $75.0138.

So, for argument's sake, let's take two extreme prices to see how many shares NVDA might have to deliver to GS.

Let's assume for argument's sake that for the entire period of the agreement, NVDA shares close at a VWAP of $80 (volume weight Average Price). NVDA has to deliver to GS the equivalent shares of:

No. of warrants X price of warrant / VWAP

63,259,180.62 warrants X 55.3723 / $80 = about 43.8 million shares

If we perform the same calculation with a VWAP of $120, then doing the math we get:

63,259,180.62 warrants X 94.8689 / $120 = 50 million shares.

My first observation is that the higher the price, the more shares GS will receive.

Let me put on my conspiracy cap

So, when will NVDA start delivering shares? Well, it has already started. Beginning on December the 13th, and for subsequent 32 trading days, NVDA will be delivering shares to GS based on the schedule in the press release.

However, on Dec. 20, GS upgraded Nvidia with a price target of $129 (prior $92). Now, I assume there is a Chinese Wall between GS's analysts department, and that the analysts who made this call had no prior knowledge of the warrants. However, it is a big coincidence if you ask me.

Second, I tried to find out if GS - by virtue of the fact that it owned more than 10% of the company via warrants - was considered a beneficiary owner, and thus had to file to the SEC the sale of the shares it receives from NVDA.

Even though I spent several hours investigating the matter, I could not come to a clear-cut conclusion (perhaps some securities lawyer could clear the matter in the comments).

In any case, I looked at GS's recent filings and found no evidence of any NVDA shares being sold. So either GS is not considered a beneficiary and has sold the shares, or GS is a beneficiary and has not sold any shares.

Bottom line

The GS warrant transaction is a major dilutive event for current NVDA shareholders. Depending on the closing price of NVDA shares starting Dec. 13 - and for the next 32 trading days - the dilution that current shareholders could endure ranges between 8% and 9.2% (assuming closing prices between $80 and $120).

That alone is a negative for the stock in my book. Furthermore, depending if GS is selling or not, or planning to sell, that might add a further bearish tone to NVDA's stock price.

Based on this transaction, unless something else is going on that is not disclosed yet, all I know and understand about investing tells me that NVDA's stock is going to correct from here.

As such, I stand by my bearish call for the stock in the article I wrote on Friday. Please consider: Nvidia: Take The Money And Run (Yesterday).

