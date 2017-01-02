Michael Kors: A No-Brainer With A 30% Upside Potential

This year was one of the best for Celeritas Investments. The firm generated a 20% return, beating the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by a wide margin, thanks to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). The return could have been much higher if it wasn't for the short position I initiated in the SPY, which I had closed a few days ago with a significant loss. However, I learn from my losses, not my wins.

Turning to the main thesis of this article, yesterday, I entered into a large long position in Michael Kors' stock (NYSE:KORS). Although I hate the retail sector in general, I couldn't resist the thrill of finding an undervalued stock in this over-stretched market.

Michael Kors suffered from a severe decline in its same store sales. In Q3 2016 and 2015, SSS declined 5.4% and 8.5% respectively.

The decline is severe and frightening, it is more when you remember what happened to JC Penny's stock (NYSE:JCP) after suffering huge SSS declines.

But Michael Kors is a totally different story when you take a closer look.

Michael Kors' revenue decline was not caused by lower unit sales. The company's products are still on the top shopping list for most shoppers in North America and Asia lately, and that can be shown in the company's overall revenue which remained relatively stable in the last few quarters.

The problem lies in price/unit sold. Michael Kors is suffering from huge price cuts in its products sold through third parties, which makes shoppers prefer buying from these sellers instead of MK's original stores. For example, look at MK's huge price cuts on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

If you have noticed, MK's never had a rating of lower than 4 stars on Amazon (the vast majority are 4.5 and 5 stars rated MK products).

Is the problem of lower price/unit solved?

Not yet, but in the latest earnings call, management announced an important decision.

Quoting CEO John Idol: "We've, as you know, announced that starting on February 1, we're really focused on reducing the amount of promotional activity that we are going to be involved with as a brand. We think that's the right thing to do for the health of the business. Once again, this past quarter we saw mid-single-digit increases in our overall accessories business in units, so once again, customers buying Michael Kors, that's not the issue. The issue is that the price of our sale has been denigrated and it's been denigrated because of promotional activity".

Cutting promotional activities will reduce the ability of third parties to cut MK's prices. But the problem is, will a higher price for MK products result in a lower demand? The question can't be answered at this stage; we should wait for Q1 2017 results.

However, I believe that price increases will offset any decrease in demand (and if you think my belief is wrong, read till the end of this article). MK's reviews on Amazon is the reason for this belief. Shoppers are still in love with MK's products and will pay a premium to get them (just see MK's newest products online and read the commentary section); after all, MK's products are luxurious which means that demand is relatively inelastic to price change.

Another cause for the decrease in SSS, beside geopolitical events and lower mall traffic, is the consumers' shift into smaller sized purses, where MK was slow in its reaction to this shift.

However, in the latest earnings call, management admitted this hurdle and will react by offering the all new purse called "Mercer" in the coming spring with a $300 price tag.

Valuation

MK is being valued as if the company will witness no growth in the future. Its stock price was slashed by 50% in the last year and its forward P/E ratio is just 9.

Coach (NYSE:COH), the closest comparable to KORS, which is facing more decline in revenue than KORS, is being valued higher on a price to sales basis.

Since 2012, MK's revenue increased 3.6 fold while COH's revenue decreased 3%. And yet, COH is having a one year forward P/S ratio of 2.05 while that of KORS is only at the 1.54 level.

In addition, COH is having a forward P/E of 14, 5 points higher than that of KORS.

Not to mention that among its competitors, KORS is the one with the highest forward earnings yield.

To be extremely conservative, KORS is having the highest earnings yield for the coming three years even with hitting the low end of the earnings estimates while Coach and Kate hitting the high end.

Forward Earnings Yield 2017 2018 2019 Michael Kors (low end est.) 10.12% 9.5% 9.8% Coach (high end est.) 6.4% 7.6% 6.6% Kate Spade (high end est.) 4.1% 5.3% 6.7% Click to enlarge

Last but not least, KORS is being extremely undervalued on a price to free cash flow basis.

DCF analysis

I know that some readers might have, and should, a skepticism towards MK's ability to maintain its current revenue level after its planned huge reduction in the company's promotional activities. So, in order to show the extent of MK's undervaluation, I will assume that its revenue will suffer from a 20% decrease next year.

Taking historical average, MK generates 15% of its revenues as free cash flow. Thus, after the 20% decrease, MK's FCF will be about $560 million (its 2016 FCF is ~$900 million). I will also assume that MK will have a 0% growth in the coming 50 years, and a weighted average cost of capital of ~6%.

In deriving the WACC, I calculated the cost of equity using CAPM model and cost of debt using the average interest rates on MK's short term debt (since there isn't any long term debt).

Under the CAPM model, I used 4% as a risk free rate (higher than the current 2.48% for 10-year t-bonds, since I'm taking into effect a couple rate hikes). In addition, I used 6.5% as a market return with a 0.78 current beta for KORS. Under these inputs, KORS' WACC will be 5.95%.

The funny thing is that even with these pessimistic assumptions, the stock is still undervalued by 27%, and is worth $54/share.

Concluding, KORS is having short term problems that can be solved in a couple of quarters. If KORS was valued (and it should be as a minimum) the same as Coach in terms of P/S ratio, KORS stock price should be trading at the $57/share level, a 32% upside from current level.

However, if you want to value KORS on a DCF basis, the stock is worth $54/share as a minimum. Take the midpoint, and the stock will be worth $56/share, 30% higher than current level.

In addition, the company's latest move in buying its Asian segment will provide much more growth in the future, which should be rewarded with a higher P/E ratio. I believe that KORS stock is over-punished and the company will succeed in making a turnaround. The brand still attracts millions of customers and is loved on all e-commerce sites. With a strong brand name, high earnings yield, high cash flow, and 5 star balance sheet, the stock is a no-brainer.