First Brexit, Then Nexit?

Following the Brexit referendum, pro-European Union political forces have meaningfully strengthened their positions. According to the Eurobarometer survey, trust in the European Union has increased to 36%, up from 33% seen in the spring 2016 survey. That being said, Brussels' immigration policy is still one of the top issues for the European electorate. In fact, as per the Eurobarometer survey, 56% of Europeans are negative about immigration of people from outside the European Union. As such, in our view, more anti-EU referenda are possible in the coming years.

The Netherlands is considered among the most likely countries to follow Britain out of the European Union. Similar to Brexit, a hypothetical Dutch withdrawal from the European Union is commonly referred to as a Nexit. In practice, under current Dutch legislation, there is no chance of a Dutch referendum on EU membership. However, general elections are planned to be held in the Netherlands on 15 March 2017 to elect all 150 members of the House of Representatives. According to the latest opinion polls, the Party for Freedom (Partij voor de Vrijheid, or PVV) is likely to become the largest party with polls suggesting PVV will win 31-37 seats in the 150-seat parliament. The Party for Freedom is a right-wing pro-Nexit party.

Geert Wilders, the leader of the Party of the Freedom, said he wants the Netherlands to vote on its EU membership (emphasis is ours):

Thursday, June 23, 2016, will go down in history as Britain's Independence Day. The Europhile elite has been defeated. Britain points Europe the way to the future and to liberation. It is time for a new start, relying on our own strength and sovereignty. Also in the Netherlands, a recent survey (EenVandaag, Dutch television) shows that a majority of the Dutch want a referendum on EU membership. It also shows that more Dutch are in favour of exit than of remaining in the EU. The Dutch people deserve a referendum as well. The Party for Freedom consequently demands a referendum on Nexit, a Dutch EU exit. As quickly as possible the Dutch need to get the opportunity to have their say about Dutch membership of the European Union.

In 2012, my party, the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV), asked the independent research institute Lombard Street Research (LSR) to ascertain what the cost of a Dutch euro-exit would be. Unlike Britain, which was wise enough to retain the Pound while the Netherlands gave up the Dutch Guilder, we need to take the additional hurdle of a eurozone exit. LSR calculated that euro-exit would cost us money in the first two years after exit, but we would benefit from the third year onward. Moreover, there are several political advantages as well. We will be able to conduct our own monetary policy again and we will no longer be forced to contribute to the costly and ineffective eurozone bail-outs. Two years ago, in 2014, the PVV asked another renowned research institute, Capital Economics (CE), to look for us into the cost of EU exit. CE's findings, stress-tested and based on conservative assumptions, are that Nexit will boost the Dutch economy with an additional 13% by 2035. We will be able to scrap EU payments (The Netherlands is the largest EU net contributor), cut back on costly EU regulations, conduct our own budget and fiscal policies so that we can lower taxes, and trade more with the rest of the world. Above all, we will once again be a truly free and sovereign democracy, and no longer a province of an undemocratic pan-European superstate in the making.

Implications for ING

Early July, we rated ING (NYSE:ING) a high-conviction Buy. Since that, the stock has increased by 46%.

Click to enlarge

Despite this impressive run, we still view ING as one of the most attractive banking stories in Europe. It has growth, earnings stability, above-average profitability levels, resilient margins, non-interest income growth and an attractive dividend yield. However, our primary concern here is that the stock would be most likely held hostage to lingering uncertainties around Dutch elections. In addition, several Dutch political forces have already proposed various measures to reduce Dutch household leverage. Notably, the proposals partially focus on mortgages by reducing/eliminating the preferential tax treatment. Should the proposals be approved, that would most likely have a negative effect on Dutch mortgage growth, which has shown some signs of recovery as of late.

As a reminder, Dutch mortgages are important for ING, accounting for 31% of its retail loan book and for 20% of its total credit portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, ING still does not look overvalued, trading at a slight discount to its peer group.

P/B vs. RoE

Click to enlarge

P/TB vs. RoTE

Click to enlarge

Bottom line

ING is still one of our top-picks in the European banking space. However, our primary concern here is that the stock would be most likely held hostage to lingering uncertainties around upcoming Dutch elections. In addition, proposed measures on Dutch mortgages are an important issue worth keeping eye on.

