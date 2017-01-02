Lexington Realty Trust: Growing Flexibility And Attractive Yield

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a very solid REIT sporting a 7% yield but better still, is currently undergoing a transition that is both boosting the quality of its portfolio while strengthening its balance sheet.

LXP holds a portfolio of diversified, single tenant, net-lease properties approaching 200 in number and enjoys occupancy rates typically above 95%. The company takes an active approach to managing its holdings, selling properties on a select basis within ten years of lease expiry (these are currently a little over 60% of its portfolio) and also proactively manages properties with a view of the portfolio weighted average lease term. The company expects to recycle capital on the order of 3-5% annually on what it terms a combination of maintenance, profit taking and risk management.

The advantages of the net lease strategy relate to visibility of revenues and costs. Since the tenant pays operating expenses of the property, LXP is protected from cost inflation and can include maintenance capex in its tenant obligations, which is also good for cost efficiency. The company operates long term leases: tenant selection is important to this but when they are in, they stay in. The slight disadvantage of the long leases is that periodic rental bumps might not adjust fully to sharp moves in interest rates. But just under two thirds of the portfolio is subject to annual bumps and this mitigates the risk of sharp rate and market moves that disadvantage LXP. I'd note also that I consider such rate moves unlikely at the current time. The Fed will stick to modus operandi of telegraphing rate hikes well in advance.

The following slide is from the company presentation and describes recent and projected future changes in the portfolio composition. It's worth adding that the company's percentage of revenue from long term leases was as low as 15% in 2011.

Click to enlarge

LXP then is moving further into long term industrial leases. It expects to grow rental income annually through rent increases and net portfolio additions as it takes profit opportunistically and recycles this to improve the durability of its returns. The company appears to be coming to the end of a disposition "phase" and I would expect it to redeploy the capital from here and thus for portfolio growth to pickup again. One drag in 2017 may be the sale of NYC ground leases which had high rental yields. Management is talking about growing the build-to-suit schedule. Some of LXP's build-to-suit properties bring high CAP rates, so I would not assume a permanent net reduction of returns on the NYC assets. Time will tell. In all LXPO will invest up to $300m over 2017-18.

Conclusion

The outlook for the balance sheet is towards increased flexibility (a watch word for this firm) with growing cash and reduced net debt. Over this structural change I would look for basically stable revenue and therefore for distributable cash to increase. Dividend per share of around $0.7 for 2016 should increase to $0.73-75 through 2018. Thus against the current price of $10.8 I would expect the yield to improve from 6.5% to 6.9% in the next couple of years. I like the transition underway in Lexington's portfolio mix and balance sheet. I would be happy to add here.