Box, Inc.: SaaS With Misunderstood Business Model

Overview

Box (NYSE:BOX) provides a SaaS enterprise content management platform that enables small to large organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing secure access and sharing of this content. It provides modern cloud architecture combined with enterprise-grade security and controls, and integration to multiple corporate technology solutions.

I believe the market does not have a good understanding of Box's product offering, its business model and its value to the corporate clients. Furthermore, very few investors seem to possess an understanding of the reasoning behind Box operating with strongly negative EBITDA and being unwilling to switch to profitability. One of the reasons for the volatile trading of its shares may be that Box went public too early. But this in turn creates an attractive opportunity for investors who can distill what is going on behind the stock's financials and understand the business's fundamentals.

Box's total addressable market in storage is huge and projected to reach $23bn by 2019 and to grow at above 20% CAGR over the next five years based on IDC's data, where the company is among the best pure plays of this supercycle. The largest companies are just starting to feel comfortable with keeping their data in the cloud, and penetration rates would be growing in the foreseeable future. Based on the estimates from IDC's figures, currently Box holds around 2.3% of the storage market, and I believe it should reach 3-3.5% by 2019 via more aggressive marketing and taking share from the legacy providers.

Cloud commoditization and the corporate market

It is frequently said that cloud storage is a pure commodity and limited differentiation between the providers. In fact, the picture is different if you look at the enterprise cloud. Box offers a complete package with multiple integrations and collaboration features, which create effective barriers to entry and greatly increase switching costs.

Also, it is typically thought that a company like Dropbox is a direct competitor for Box. But in fact, Dropbox serves a very different type of customer being fully focused on consumers and small businesses, while Box specializes in small- to large-sized businesses which got very different requirements.

The next element which I believe is not well understood by the market is that you cannot simply start using any cloud storage provider across the enterprise. Enterprise cloud as a product and business is different to the consumer cloud. It is important to differentiate the two since the former has much higher user retention and LTV.

Corporate users have comprehensive compliance requirements, data protection policies, access management, information governance, data residency and analytics requirements. In turn, Box is the only platform which can comprehensively meet all those enterprise needs. For example, with Box, you can collaborate with both internal and external parties in a controlled environment.

Is Box competitive in the long run?

The testimony of cloud platform differentiation is Box's partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has its own well-established cloud storage offering. Microsoft is working to integrate its enterprise solutions with Box's platform and hence would be driving Box's sales forward in the future. From Microsoft's perspective, it would be making more from other software sales via easy Box integration other than trying to compete in the data platform space directly. Furthermore, Box explicitly underlined that it is hardly competing with Microsoft directly.

The below chart summarizes the current state of the enterprise app and data management, which is highly clustered and unstructured and the reason why Box is competitive vs. larger providers:

(click to enlarge)

Source: Box, Inc.

The main differentiator of Box vs. other corporate cloud storage providers is its integration with all the apps used by enterprises including custom apps and Box apps, which allows centralizing everything on the Box's platform and easily share and collaborate across the company. Box prides itself on the best collaboration functionality, which is based on the growing number of products used by companies and employees need to work across apps effectively and key info internally.

Developing effective and user-friendly collaboration software is extremely complex since user behavior is hard to predict and analyze and developing a solution which is loved by end-users takes a very long time and multiple product iterations. As a result, it is widely unappreciated that UI/UX together with the underlying technology represents a strong competitive advantage and over two years' worth of time lead in front of competitors that try replicating it. This is based on the prevailing software development cycles, where it takes at least 18 months to develop an enterprise software product from scratch and at least further 12 months to refine the product and become competitive with the incumbent players. This time lead can be used to acquire key users and improve the product even further to make competing with it much less lucrative.

Source: Box, Inc.

In short, there is large differentiation across enterprise cloud providers and product is nowhere near being a commodity. Providers compete on multiple factors: enterprise-grade security and compliance; ease of user experience; scalable product and infrastructure for large deployments; low-cost, quick deployment; depth of integration into enterprise applications such as office productivity, desktop and mobile tools. The notion of Box's product differentiation is reinforced by its 26 issued US patents, 15 issued UK patents and two Canadian patents that directly relate to its technology with a further 84 pending patents in the US and 16 pending applications internationally.

Growth and increased business stickiness via partnerships

Box's partnerships were major growth drivers recently by expanding reach to a much wider user base, and at much lower marketing and user acquisition costs. Benefits of partnerships can be divided into two categories: 1) added distribution and growth for the core products and 2) partnerships that increase the value of the technology.

For example, the recent partnership with IBM (NYSE:IBM) contributed significantly to Box's results in the last quarter, including eight six-figure deals and enabling its reseller network to go-to market with Box. The IBM deal provided customer wins in markets where Box doesn't necessarily have a lot of penetration like international markets or highly regulated industries.

In the case of IBM, it has a large set of products which help businesses to operate on the backend, where in turn Box helps IBM users inside the company to share and collaborate when using those products. There would be sizable benefits from this in the long term since IBM would be helping Box with go-to-market, provide support for its consulting division, build solutions around Box and essentially act as a new major distribution channel. Box's tech becomes more valuable on the back of the above integrations and the Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) partnership.

Secondly, the upcoming partnership and integration with Google will allow Box's customers to seamlessly work with Google Docs, Google Sheet and Slides, where Box would be acting as the centralized constant management solution. This partnership again reflects the strength of Box's cloud offering and its technologies in the enterprise segment since Google owns the highly popular Google Drive. But due to its product and technologies, Box works better as the central content platform for enterprises, where admins can protect files with strong security controls and reporting, customer-managed encryption, rights management, and mobile security. This would both increase the value of Box's tech and allow to reach multiple new customers who are existing Google users.

Market growth

There is a cloud switching mega trend for enterprise data storage, which would offer a very strong growth to all the key participants in the sector, including Box. Additionally, the industry would likely get more consolidated and competitive pricing pressures would weaken. The reason behind the cloud trend is evident from the research by Forrester, which suggested $2m average per company savings from retiring traditional storage and enterprise content management and 20% improvement in user productivity. The set of established participants is well defined at this stage, and unlikely to grow since barriers to new entrants are steep due to great cost disadvantage upon entry.

Box's recent financial data reflects that cloud switching trend continues its strong growth path since the company posted significant growth in deferred revenue for Q3 2017 with $192.6mil, which amounts to an increase of 36% from the same period last year. This is the money that was received from clients in advance of services and provides strong revenue visibility.

Box's total addressable market:

(click to enlarge)

Source: Box Inc., IDC

Another major misconception by the market regarding Box is that it is purely a storage market play. In reality, storage represents only half of the Box's large and fast growing addressable market, and the company is part of large markets in file sync, content management and platform related apps, which are estimated to reach a combined $23bn by 2019 according to data from IDC.

Making sense of marketing expense

The case of Box - the more it spends on growing revenue right now, the larger its market share will end up in the long term since the product is highly captive for the users. Once the enterprise committed to one of the cloud providers and deployed its software and data, switching to an alternative is extremely complex and costly, and Box can sell further products with low user acquisition cost once a corporate client is using one of its products.

For example, Q3 2017 client retention rate for Box was at 115%, which is an outstanding result for the business and its products; retention rate is defined as the net % of TAV (total account value) retained from existing customers, including expansion. Great retention was further supported by Box's 3% churn rate, which is much less than 8-10% churn of the traditional SaaS providers. Platform APIs, data retention, and workflow tools which form part of daily user routine and get integrated into further applications and processes continue to drive customer stickiness. Essentially this means seat growth in existing customers was at 18% and the company is strongly benefiting from product cross-selling.

This makes the customer lifetime value for Box's platform very high and justifies the current marketing expense being at 58% of revenue. It is a poor measure to simply look into how much revenue is generated by the marketing expense in the same year (where Box ranks pretty poorly at the moment). E.g. Spending $1 to generate $1.5 revenue in year 1 and none in year 2 would be much inferior to spending $2 to generate $1 in year 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The economics of Box and long-term customer value can be well illustrated by the 2010 client cohort (every customer acquired in 2010). In 2010FY, this cohort showed only $2.8mil revenue and a strongly negative contribution margin (revenue from the acquired customers in excess of the variable costs). In turn by 2014FY, the revenue from the same customer cohort reached $14.4mil with 34% contribution margin and $19mil annualized equivalent during the nine months of 2015FY.

Source: Box, Inc.

Neglect of the long-term customer value in favour of revenue per $ of marketing cost is among the main reasons why Box's stock offers an opportunity for long-term investors despite its lack of profitability.

Leveraging the fixed cost base

Box is enjoying declining sales and marketing expense as % of revenue since customer expansion and acquisition costs fall due to the business model nature and would continue doing so as the business grows further. Box's ability to greatly leverage its fixed cost base is evident from the historical data, where sales and marketing expense fell from 138% of revenue in 2014 to the current 65%.

Source: Box, Inc.

The company continues to expand contracts with existing customers, and as its renewal base grows, the natural leverage in the SaaS model kicks in since those sales tend to be much more efficient. Rep productivity increased by 10% year on year, according to the latest quarterly data, and further improvements are expected this year because the sales force becomes more experienced and it has more of the newer products to sell.

As a result of those efficiency improvements, Box has sharply cut its cash burn vs. last FY with recent free cash flow at -11% of revenue, which is a sizable improvement to -48% in same period last year. This also illustrates the strong skills of management and ability to get to breakeven or profitability in case the deteriorating cash position requires doing so.

FCF as the share of revenue:

Source: Box, Inc.

Temporarily elevated R&D expense

It should be appreciated that Box is investing disproportionately high amounts of money in R&D to solidify its technological lead and deliver new products and technologies that would allow capturing more customers in the long term and remain more competitive in the immediate term.

But such expenses would be falling in the future as % of revenue as Box grows further, acquires more corporate users and its leading position strengthens. For example, it was spending 26% of revenue on R&D in FY16 (31% in FY15) and announced target at 16% once it reaches $1bn in revenues.

Valuation

The company is on the trajectory to generate $1bn revenues in four years' time and it is just the matter of time before it gets there since the storage market combined with auxiliary markets is huge and growing fast. Management provided guidance that Box would begin to prioritize FCF margin optimization in favor of growth once it reaches $1bn revenue mark.

(click to enlarge)

Source: CapitalIQ, catalyst.com

Hence, in three years, we can expect Box to move away from the current focus on supercharged growth towards sustainable long-term cash generation. This implies FCF visibility should be much stronger and priced in by FY2020. Given the lack of comparables to value a SaaS company in the normalized growth state, I would apply historical revenue multiples of those companies. Looking at the SaaS universe reveals a long-term median valuation multiple around 5x LTM revenue. For FY2020 target multiple for Box, we can assume 3.5x LTM revenue or 70% of historical SaaS company median. Those projections are based on Box's slowing growth at that point towards longer-term rates. Based on the above revenue target and applying conservative revenue growth projections of 30% and 25% over the next two years, the stock offers 43% upside with the three-year time perspective.

A near-term upside is created by the short being at 15% of the stock's total float. Continued revenue growth of the company combined with improving profitability over the next two years may lead to the squeeze of those shorts and stock overshooting on the upside. Reduction in marketing and R&D expense as the share of revenue over the next year can act as an additional catalyst since it would make it easier to understand the potential profitability of the stock.

Conclusion

High growth SaaS businesses such as Box are not well understood since typical earnings-based valuation approaches which apply the last 12 months' financials don't work well there. This provides an attractive opportunity for the investors who understand the underlying business fundamentals and can take advantage from the enterprise cloud supercycle. The company would be reducing its cash burn over time and leverage its fixed cost base, which would lead to the stock's repricing. There is widespread view that cloud is a commodity-like product. As Box normalizes its operating margins, it would become more evident to the market that the company possesses a sticky product with good pricing power instead of being a commodity, which in turn would lead to further share price increase by reducing the risk premium.