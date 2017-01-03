Jiangnan Group: Play On Green Energy And Industry Consolidation

Jiangnan Group (OTC:OTC:JNGHF) is one of the largest manufacturers in China of electricity wires and cables. At first, this seems like a very boring commodity industry that seems heavily exposed to a potential bubble. But taking a closer look reveals an industry with very attractive economics (if you are a large player) where peers tend to get high earnings multiples. And that tends towards consolidation. It is also an industry with huge tailwinds in the form of an underserved electricity market in China and massive announced grid infrastructure projects by the Chinese government for hundreds of billions of dollars. And on top of that is very exposed to the build out of green energy and electric cars which will require a lot of (specialized) power cables and wires. And you get to buy all of that at 5x forward earnings (if copper prices stay where they are now) with no net debt. Of course, if you think China will crash and burn, you can probably stop reading here. If not, then read on!

Note 1: I would recommend the Hong Kong traded ticker as it is more liquid and can be easily bought with several of the large brokers.

Note 2: I would recommend this website for information regarding Hong Kong traded stocks.

Business

Jiangnan Group sells 10,000 different wires and cables primarily made from copper. The majority of their revenue comes from power cables primarily for grid networks. It seems they sell everything from low value add to high value add, but are moving towards selling more high value add cables (rubber cables and EHV cables).

The cable industry has a cost-plus pricing model (source: page 9). The company usually has clauses in their contract for sudden movements in the copper price, so that means the gross profit margin will stay stable even with violent moves in copper prices (source: page 143). Since cost of buying copper makes up roughly three quarters of revenue, this means that profit on top of their fixed SG&A costs is lower when the copper price is low (source page 33). Since fixed SG&A costs grow slower than revenue, this means that net profit margins should grow over time as the company scales up. This has not really happened since the copper price in the past 6 years has declined by roughly 50%:

Source: company ARs

Click to enlarge

Gross margins can go between 10-25%. And as a cable company gets larger, it can spend more on R&D and increase its gross margin as can be seen above. Generally, specialized cables (that need to endure extreme circumstances), ultra high voltage and extra high voltage cables carry higher gross margins. I made a table breaking out different segments below:

Click to enlarge

Going by the gross profit section in the annual reports, it seems like power cable gross profit hovers somewhere between 15-17%, electric wires around 10%, bare wires around 13-14%, and special cables between 18-22%. The 2013 annual report is the last year where they really break this out in a table, with mining cables probably higher than 22% (as the decline in 2015 is primarily attributable due to lower mining cable sales).

The cable industry seems to be very localized. This is due to transportation costs of moving heavy equipment. For example, just moving their annual 40,000 tons of bare wires from Shanghai to San Francisco would cost around RMB 170 million at 10 cents (USD) per ton (source) over 6,000 miles in shipping costs. And that is only on RMB 500 million of revenue in 2015 (see above table).

What piqued my interest is that scale plays a huge role. And the industry in China is very fragmented, and utilities often do not just buy their UHV and EHV cables from any manufacturer due to potential quality issues. So barriers of entry are somewhat high, especially for small players. According to the prospectus, market share of largest players in 2010 in China looked like this:

Source: company prospectus

Click to enlarge

And according to a European cable company, it looked like this in 2014 (although they got at least Jiangnan's numbers wrong, as it should be twice the number in this table):

Source

Click to enlarge

According to the prospectus, there were almost 5,000 small competitors in China in the cable industry at the end of 2011. And at current copper prices, they can barely hold their head above water.

Now why is this? The key to understanding this is average sales price (ASP) and SG&A costs. At first, it looks as if SG&A is stable as a % of revenue judging by the first above table. But since the price of copper has declined over the past 6 years by 50%, this has impacted net profit margins a lot, as they should have risen. If I multiply ASP of 2010 by km and ton sold in 2015, I would get over RMB 19 billion of revenue. At the same 16% gross margin, that would be about RMB 3 billion in gross profit. Subtract SG&A and interest and apply a 15% tax rate and you would get about RMB 2 billion of net profit. This would imply the stock is now trading at 2x peak earnings! Of course, you would need the copper price to double for this to happen. But more on that later.

What does this mean for small competitors? I mapped out how much SG&A would grow as revenue grows. And then I looked at what percentage SG&A would be against revenue at 2010 copper prices and 2015 copper prices on a much smaller revenue base:

Click to enlarge

So if you shrink revenue by 35% and shrink SG&A by 20% each year, you get much higher percentages as indicated above. SG&A could be as high as 15% vs. revenue at RMB 450 million of revenue. Also note that a lot of smaller competitors likely have worse margins since they can spend little on R&D, so they cannot capture the higher margin segments like UHV and EHV cables. So at 10-14% gross margins, this would imply that a lot of smaller players are currently not doing so well at current copper prices. This is of course very interesting for a large player like Jiangnan. Since they can buy them out on the cheap, and quickly strip out SG&A while also ramping up production (since they have more capital) to grow into new geographies at the same time. Jiangnan has already acquired 3 companies in 2015 and 2013 for a total of RMB 1.1 billion. This trend will likely continue.

Why invest in a cyclical company?

Now why would you invest in a cyclical cable company in China that is exposed to infrastructure spend? Well, I think there are several reasons to be optimistic.

The first one is that China has serious pollution issues. And, of course, the elite also have to live in this mess, so incentives are pretty high to fix this. And to do so they need more green energy. The issue with green energy (wind and solar) is that it is unpredictable. And if China would have a more developed grid to move power from one area to another to counter weather variations in different areas, green energy would become more practical. And to do that China needs a lot of UHV and EHV cables. If the voltage is higher, there will be less loss of electricity over longer distances (source). In fact, utility companies announced they would spend about $350 billion in the next 4 years (source). The article even states that there is a plan for a global $50 trillion grid. Of course, the real numbers will likely be lower, but at least the trend seems to be up. And with the cost of solar rapidly coming down, this is becoming more and more interesting.

But even without taking green energy into account, it makes sense that China will build out their grid. Only about 55% of the population lives in cities, and it is expected that this number will grow to over 60% in the next few years. And eventually converge to similar levels as in Korea, Japan and the west. In a lot of places, their grid is underdeveloped, and stable electricity is one of the more high priority needs as a country slowly develops into a more developed economy. So far, investments in their grid have been growing in the double digits according to Jiangnan's 2015 annual report.

On top of that, rail capacity will likely more than double for another 36,000 km (source page 10). This will require a lot of overhead electricity cables.

The second reason is industry consolidation. Whether cyclical trends will go up or down does not matter if the company can rapidly take market share from smaller players in a fragmented market as described above. This effect is especially pronounced in Europe as Prysmian, Nexans and NKT Group seem to hold a very large share of the market. According to Jiangnan's website, production capacity is 280,000 km for power cables, 1,400,000 km for wires and cables, 56,000 tons for bare wires and 75,000 km for special cables. This means they are only at about 2/3 of capacity, and all that really stops them from really explosive growth is working capital constraints. There will be a first mover effect that is accelerated when the price of copper is low, as competitors can be bought at real bargain prices. It seems the natural state of this industry will eventually be one of 5-10 players surviving and dominating the market. Just search for anti-trust Prysmian, and you get quite a few hits.

And the third reason is a recovery of copper prices. This has already sort of happened. Since early 2016, copper has risen from below $2 per pound to roughly $2.5 per pound right now, back to 2015 levels. As mentioned above, a large increase in copper prices would have a huge effect on Jiangnan's margins. Is this likely? Well, let's first look at the cost curve of copper. That looks as follows:

Source

Click to enlarge

To convert to pound, divide by 2,000. This would imply marginal cash costs are in the $3-5 per pound range. It would also imply that if demand does not go up, prices will probably not see a large spike. This presentation suggests that electric cars also need four times as much copper as internal combustion cars, so that will be a boost as well. For a country to become a developed nation, it will need enormous amounts of copper. And a lot of countries in Southeast Asia, as well as India, are rapidly growing. At current prices, demand will likely start to outstrip supply around 2018-2019:

Source: above mentioned presentation

Click to enlarge

Because if the price of copper is below cost of marginal production, it is unlikely that producers can keep up with likely explosive growth in demand. It will probably take a few years, but in the long run, prices should average around marginal production. The most likely trend of copper is up. And when that happens, it will be a very good thing for Jiangnan, especially if they grow production in the mean time. Given that in the past 5 or so years, the price of copper has been below the breakeven cost of marginal producers, we are probably due for a correction sooner than later.

Valuation

So what is the company worth? There are several data points to go by. The first one is comparable peers:

Source: composed from various annual reports

Click to enlarge

I made a list of several comparable cable companies. Although not all are entirely comparable, as for example NKT has other revenue sources. I took operating income (before tax and interest payments) instead of net income, since this is a cyclical industry with significant operating leverage. I think this better represents longer term earnings power (due to future refinancing or debt pay off). Prysmian is the largest player in this industry globally. I only took 2015 numbers, just to give an idea of relative size and valuation.

What is remarkable is that other Chinese cable companies are all trading at huge multiples. The market seems to clearly expect big things to happen, yet Jiangnan trades at a ridiculous 4x 2015 operating income multiple. This might explain why the CEO Hui Chu is trying to take the company private (source). It is interesting to note that he has been buying shares for the past several years. For example, in 2014, he bought about $1.6 million worth of shares at an earnings (not operating income) multiple of 9x, or almost twice the current price (source). CEO Hui Chu and the son of recently retired Rui Fubin also seem to have increased their stakes by quite a bit as can be seen here and here. Note that to take the company private, they would need approval of at least the 90% of all the shareholders (including insiders). Since they own roughly 45% currently, it is unlikely the company is robbed from shareholders at a price that is too low.

Judged by how peers are valued, Jiangnan looks very cheap. If copper recovers or if they can keep growing (especially their higher margin products), their earnings multiple can rapidly go down as well. If we apply a 14x operating income multiple like peers, it would imply 250% upside from the current price. Applying a 40x multiple like Chinese peers traded on the Shanghai stock exchange would imply 900% upside.

Another way to value them would be to look at the price Hui Chu paid for his shares in 2014, which was at HKD1.7. This would imply about 60% upside. And would mean a 2017 earnings multiple of only 8x. That is net income, not operating income. If I am right and the industry consolidates, demand for their product goes up and copper recovers, this would be very cheap as earnings will likely grow in the double digits. Whichever way you want to look at this company, they look cheap.

My guess is that the Hong Kong listing is to blame for the cheapness. Non-Chinese people seem disinterested in Hong Kong shares and if Chinese people can convert their Renminbis to diversify, why not invest in some western company instead of in Hong Kong shares and still have China exposure?

A risk here is of course a very hard landing of the Chinese economy. And a major RMB devaluation. I personally think that risk is low, but that is another story. So I won't go into that here. As I said above, if you think China will crash, you should probably stay away from this stock.

Conclusion

That leaves only one nagging question, could this be a fraud? I think that is unlikely. For starters, they are being audited by a big four accounting firm. And on top of that, what would they gain?

The company has paid about RMB 600 million in dividends since receiving RMB 390 million in the IPO and RMB 620 million in a recent share issue. And has been increasing dividends. Unless they suddenly cut the dividend, the amount of money paid out will soon exceed the amount gained in share issues. Usually frauds use a reverse takeover to list their companies and not IPOs as it is more difficult to get through the vetting process if you do not have a legit company.

On top of that, they sold cables to very high profile projects (source) and have won several awards for innovation in China as shown here. Photographs of their awards and production facilities are provided on their website. And generally fraudulent companies do not pay dividends while also increasing their payout ratio. They also tend to not have insiders that try to take the company private and aggressively buy shares with both Rui Fubin's son and the CEO increasing their stakes in the past few years. All insiders seem clean, and I cannot find any dirt when I Google their names. Although one risk is that the company will at some point hoard cash without increasing the dividend and keep trading at a low multiple as a result. But given that the payout ratio has increased from 10% in 2012 to 27% in 2015, I think this is a low risk. What is more likely is the CEO taking this private at a price of >HKD 2. I have allocated about 8% of my portfolio in this stock.