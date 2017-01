We check out the year-end EIA Reporting numbers for the Oil Market, focusing on stocks of Oil, Gasoline, Heating Oil and other Petroleum Products in this video. We now have two Strategic Petroleum Reserves, Government SPR and Private SPR.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge