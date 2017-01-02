China Yuchai: Business Concerns Overblown, Trading Dirt Cheap With 37% Upside

Note: Industrial Insights subscribers were alerted to this idea on December 4th, giving them the opportunity to build a stake at much lower prices (~10% lower basis).

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) is a Bermuda-based holding company, operating as a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai's principal operating subsidiary (76.4% outstanding ownership) is Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (we'll call it "GYMCL"), which is one of the largest diesel engine manufacturers in China. China Yuchai produces a wide variety of engines, all the way from 1.2L to 80L in size. However, the company is focused primarily on the natural gas engine market for on-highway use, along with a focus on off-road diesel engines.

Before getting too deep into the financials and business operations, the structure of the company will likely give many some pause. However, I think it is important to note that the company is subject to NYSE listing standards, which include appointing independent directors to the board and establishing audit, compliance, and governance committees. The company has been audited by Ernst and Young for years, and has never had any issues with meeting filing deadlines or any accounting issues when it comes to IFRS. Many investors own the company primarily for the dividend, and that fact aligns individual shareowner interests along with Hong Leong, which holds a controlling stake in the company via its special voting shares (despite the non-controlling percentage of the float) and benefits greatly from those dividend distributions.

Why The Opportunity Exists

China Yuchai has traded around the $20/share range for years, with a few pops and drops interspersed in between, mostly driven by Chinese trade data, currency exchange rates, and general Chinese market sentiment. It has popped up on a lot of retail value investor screens due to the low P/E compared to most NYSE-traded companies, large dividend yield, and seemingly impeccable balance sheet value (more on that later). The company (and its headwinds) were unfortunately incredibly misunderstood heading into 2015 and 2016, and I fear many bought on perceived value alone, with little understanding of the headwinds to the company's business. This lead to some steep losses for some, despite the apparent "cheapness". Investors really do need to put forth a little extra effort to understand China Yuchai, and unfortunately company filings don't help fix that issue. SEC filings are generally quite terse (standards for foreign listed companies are much lower than domestic firms) except for the annual 20-F filing. Beyond that, the lack of Wall Street coverage (no analyst coverage from major firms) has led to a general lack of institutional ownership. Even if there was coverage, the relative lack of volume (less than $1M worth of shares trade daily) is enough to keep most major firms from building stakes, even if they do see an opportunity.

For me, I'm a big fan of China long-term, but at the same time I'm extremely cognizant of how China likes to do business, along with their treatment of foreign rivals. As a Chinese firm, GYMCL will always receive preferential treatment over American companies like Caterpillar or Cummins that compete on building similar engines. Make no mistake, these same American companies understand this as well, and realize access to Chinese markets are primarily driven by joint ventures involving local Chinese firms. Joint ventures with these partners means shared technology, and it has been an easy means of idea generation for GYMCL. From a valuation perspective, China Yuchai trades dirt cheap compared to these companies. Why should I pay 18x 2016 earnings for Cummins (which derives a large portion of its net income from China, roughly 40%), when I can pay half that for China Yuchai?

What Drove The Drop, And Why Will Headwinds Moderate?

Broadly, the Chinese economic slowdown has impacted China Yuchai via its holding in GYMCL. There have been pockets of strength, however. The Chinese emphasis on improving food production domestically is a great long-term driver of agricultural equipment sales, and that strength will carry over to trucking. However, unit sales fell to 56,013 in Q3 2016, a more than 21% drop year/year. This runs counter-intuitive to the recent Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) report, which stated that Q3 2016 commercial vehicle sales (excluding gasoline engines) were up 10.5% y/y. In particular, the truck market has seen growth, with busing remaining weak. So clearly there was something else going on at GYMCL to drive unit sales lower.

Through the first nine months of 2016, EV sales in China reached 64K units, nearly doubling y/y. The rise in EV sales has been driven primarily by generous subsidies provided by the Chinese government to buyers. The incentives drove a lot of weakness for GYMCL in the diesel and natural gas segment for buses, which have been a big driver of earnings. President Xi Jinping's administration recently suspended the subsidy program due to a rise in fraud cases, and the Chinese government has been clawing back subsidies from several companies (Higer Bus, Wuzhoulong Motors, Wanda Bus, Henen Shaolin Bus). The program will likely be suspended, but industry expectations are that the program will be wound down with time, which should allow clean diesel/natural gas vehicles to compete on a more level playing field with EV sales.

As well, China recently implemented Tier III Emission Standards for off-road vehicles, which impacts engine sales to the off-road market (agricultural equipment, forklifts, excavators, etc.). Implementation took place in April of this year, which implemented stricter standards for diesel engines when it comes to carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and general particulate emissions. The upgrade of emission standards to Tier III has had an adverse effect on both machinery OEMs and engine suppliers, driving slower sales and increasing R&D costs. The impact of the transitory period should abate over the next six months, as the company works through outdated inventory and purchasers become more in-tune with the impacts of new regulatory standards on their purchases.

Things aren't all bad, however. Despite the large drop in unit sales, revenue was only down 4% in local currency through the first three quarters of fiscal 2016. This is due to a strong movement in product mix, as the company generally earns higher revenues (and gross profits) in segments that have seen growth, particularly trucking. Given my own estimates for the final quarter of 2016, this should give readers a good picture of company health:

Given the usual 22% tax rate, consolidated results after taxes for 2016 should be 519,132,000 RMB, or 75.6M USD at current exchange rates. Roughly 70% of this income is attributable to China Yuchai (impact of minority interests), or 53M USD. This works out to roughly $1.30/share using Q3 2016's weighted average share count of 40.7M.

Joint ventures are par for the course here, and really are symbolic of how a lot of business is done in China. Partnerships with government entities (with the government holding a stake) are common, as well as ventures with non-Chinese companies, such as the venture GMYCL held with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from 2008 to 2014, before buying out Caterpillar's stake.

Balance Sheet

China Yuchai reported $464.6M USD in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the most recently reported quarter, along with $1.33B in receivables and inventory. This substantially outweighed payables (660M USD) and short and long-term borrowings (114M USD). In particular, the company has put forth an excellent job in using its cash flow to pay down borrowings, which are down 70% since the end of 2015. I believe that shows the company is trying to unlock value where it can, hoping that deleveraging (despite relatively low rates) will spur some interest in the company's equity. While China Yuchai only reports very abridged balance sheet data outside its 20-F filing and no statement of cash flows, it is clear that this was done by paying excess cash flow (net income + depreciation/amortization in excess of the dividend) and by a little massaging of the cash flow conversion cycle (growing payables, keeping receivables relatively in-line).

This all leads to a pretty picture from a balance sheet perspective. China Yuchai reports $1.1B in equity attributable to the parent company after adjusting for non-controlling interests, which puts book value per share at 0.5x. Plenty of companies trade below book value, but it isn't quite as common to see companies trading below book when those assets are theoretically primarily liquid (cash and receivables), and not property, plant, and equipment.

Catalysts

The very factors that make this company attractive (thin volume, lack of sell-side coverage, thin information) work against quick accretion on this idea. Beyond my own ability to advocate the attractiveness of this company on trading multiples compared to other engine manufacturers with significant Chinese exposure like Cummins (NYSE:CMI) or Caterpillar, the only catalysts are going to come from dividend increases (highly likely in 2017 in my opinion; keep in mind China Yuchai only pays once per year) or improving results; both Chinese macro results and from China Yuchai itself. All of these are likely in my opinion, so I'm perfectly willing to buy and wait.

Aside from a steep drop in January of this year like most companies, China Yuchai trades cheaper on book value than it ever has, and given the apparent bottoming in earnings per share results in 2016, further runs on the stock price will occur eventually. The company should have no problem earning $2.00/share in mid-cycle earnings with the current asset base, and it also has a lot of available capital (and low leverage) to enter into new joint ventures as it sees fit. I believe we could see $1.50/share payout by 2018, which would represent a 12% yield on cost versus the current share price. Fair value is roughly $19/share in my opinion, or 38% upside.

