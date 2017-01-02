Acacia Communications - More Appealing After The Recent Retreat, Not Buying Yet

To offset the concentration risks, I require further growth and a solid Q1 guidance, or a further retreat in the share price, before making an opportunistic buy.

Acacia Communications has seen a big momentum run following its IPO in 2016, even as shares have lost half of their value from their highs.

Acacia Communications (ACIA) delivers high-speed optical interconnect products which transform communication networks. These solutions are used by cloud infrastructure players, content and communication service providers, among others.

The company timed its IPO well earlier this year, as accelerating growth triggered a huge post-IPO momentum run in the shares. As these shares have given up 50% of their value ever since, following a subsequent share offering and ¨weaker¨ Q4 guidance, I think that appeal is improving rather rapidly at this point in time.

A Growth Story, In A Growing Industry

The issue with communication network providers is that some products can often become successful overnight, resulting in steep growth rates, yet we have seen many players which have seen the boom and consequential bust in this industry.

Acacia´s products are designed to improve performance, capacity and reduce costs through the conversion towards a silicon-based technology. These products are sold by a direct sales force, as the company has merely 25 customers at the moment. Growing bandwidth demand as a result of video, mobile and internet of things make the strain on these networks much greater. The siliconization of optical networks can play a major role to handle the growth.

Founded in 2009, the company has grown rapidly and went public in May of this year. Shares were sold at $23, the higher end of the preliminary offering range of $21-$23 per share, and rose to $30 on the first day of trading.

Momentum Is Great, But Has Reversed Already

The $23 offering price was quite low if we look at the operating momentum displayed by Acacia at the time, and of course with the benefit of hindsight. Following accelerating growth into 2016, shares hit a high of $120 in August and September. Ever since, shares have given up half their value, now trading around the $60 per share mark. Despite the 50% correction from the highs, investors who bought into the shares at the first day of trading have still doubled their money.

At the offer price of $23, the 35.6 million outstanding shares were valued at roughly $820 million, with operating assets being valued at $700 million given the pro-forma net cash position of $120 million at the time. That valuation looked very reasonable as investors were buying into a huge growth story. Acacia reported revenues of $239.1 million in 2015, an impressive 63% increase from the year before. Gross margins improved towards 39.2% of sales, marking a 320 basis point improvement from the year before.

The company posted impressive operating margins being equal to 17.5% of sales, up 550 basis points from the year before. With no real interest payments being due, given the net cash balances, and factoring in a 35% tax rate, pro-forma earnings potential stood at $27 million in 2015. This valued operating assets at 26 times earnings in the IPO, which seemed reasonable multiples given the growth displayed.

Momentum Run Continues

With sales advancing 63% in 2015, one can easily argue that Acacia was enjoying solid momentum in terms of demand for its products, accompanied by decent margin expansion. It should furthermore be said that momentum was accelerating, with fourth quarter sales increasing by 67% year-over-year.

Momentum continued to accelerate into 2016, with first quarter revenues increasing by 79% to $84.5 million, with margins hovering around the 20% mark. With these figures being released, it was understandable that demand for the offering was strong. These numbers translated into operating profits of $16 million in Q1 of 2016, resulting in a $42 million after-tax number, once annualized. That valued operating assets in the public offering at just 17 times earnings.

Following the release of the second quarter results in August, shares rose from levels in the high sixties to $95 per share in a single day. Investors were very happy to see revenue growth accelerate towards 101% on an annual basis, coming in at $116 million. These incredible results pushed shares up to levels as high as $120 in the aftermath of the earnings report. This prompted some share sales. In October, Acacia itself sold 1.2 million at $100 each, as selling shareholders offered another 3.3 million shares at that level.

The company furthermore guided for third quarter revenues of $120-$128 million. When Acacia released the actual results in November, it turned out that revenues came in at $135 million, equivalent to a 106% increase year-over-year, with margins hitting 27%. Despite these very strong results, shares had already fallen back to the seventies, in part resulting from the recent share sales and very strong momentum seen in the period before.

Despite these great results, shares have prolonged their correction, now trading at $60 per share. Part of this results from the somewhat soft guidance for the fourth quarter, at least to some. Revenues are seen at $136-$141 million, with revenue growth still seen at +100% at the midpoint of the guidance range. A bit disappointing is that earnings are expected to fall on a sequential basis despite the sequential revenue growth. Fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings are seen at $0.85-$0.92 per share, down from $1.01 reported in Q3, but part of this results from the dilution incurred with the share sale in October.

The company ended Q3 with $175 million in cash, a number which will increase towards $300 million following the subsequent share sale in early October. The number of outstanding shares has risen towards 45 million. At $60 per share, Acacia is hereby valued at $2.7 billion, or at $2.4 billion if we subtract the net cash position.

The company earned $35 million in GAAP earnings in Q3, and while Q4 is somewhat softer in terms of probability, annualized earnings still trend at $120-$140 million at this point in time. Given the current enterprise value, this translates into a 17-20 times earnings multiple. This remains very reasonable given the projected growth. It should however be recognized that the effective tax rate was very low in Q3, coming in at the single digits.

While the growth is still very strong on an annual basis, running at +100%, the fourth quarter outlook calls for growth of just 1-4% on a sequential basis. While this looks sluggish, it should be recognized that Q4 is seasonally weaker. Fourth quarter revenues in 2015 were up ¨just¨ 5% on a sequential basis.

Worth Owning? Not Yet

Based on the discussion above, one could regard the current set-up as a great opportunity for investors, even after shares have doubled from the levels at which they traded on their opening day. This comes after the same shares are trading at just 50% from their recent highs.

The risks are elevated however, despite the huge operating momentum run. After having been founded in 2009, the first product was only shipped in 2011, as revenues have grown to a run rate of + half a billion in just five years time. Besides simply managing this kind of growth, there are a lot of other risks as well.

This includes the fact that the top 5 customers combined make up roughly 80% of sales, with key customers including the likes of ADVA, ZTE Kangxun Telecom, Corian and Alcatel-Lucent (ALU). 80% of these sales are generated outside of the US, namely in Europe as well as Asia/China. Not only does this create risk following the recent run higher in the dollar, trade issues with China could be painful as well, as Chinese sales alone were responsible for 40% of Q3 sales.

Acacia reported that its top customer made up 35% of sales in Q3 and its second largest customer another 28%. Worrisome is the claim that the second largest customer ¨is currently subject to US Department of Commerce restrictions that could prevent sales to this customer after November 28, 2016¨. It goes without saying that any business faces a serious blowback if nearly a third of sales could potentially be gone overnight.

Perhaps the biggest risk is the need for continued product development and stiff competition from the likes of Oclaro (OCLR), Finisar (FNSR), Lumentum (LITE), Neophotonics and Avago. Other competitors of network equipment interconnect solutions include big names such as Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN), Huawei and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). To make sure that its products are still in demand going forwards, Acacia is stepping up its R&D efforts, currently trending at +$75 million a year.

Based on the current enterprise value Acacia trades at 4.5 times trailing sales which seems reasonable given the high margins, but represents a higher multiple at which other players are trading. Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) are all trading around 2 times sales, although their sales growth is not as impressive as that of Acacia.

All in all, the risk-reward is rapidly improving at this point in time after shares have lost half their value, and sales continue to double. While shares trade at reasonable earnings multiples, the balance sheet is strong and growth is spectacular, I have some concerns. This relates to excessive customer concentration, a very competitive marketplace, as any of these developments could surprise investors in a big negative way overnight.

Unless share retreat further towards the $50 mark, or when decent fourth quarter results are announced (accompanied by a decent outlook for Q1), I remain cautious at this point in time, but surely add Acacia to my watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.