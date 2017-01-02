What Insider Buying Is Saying About This Small ~$3 Biotech Concern

For our first post of 2017, we look at a small biotech concern that has an intriguing pipeline along with recent insider buying and a collaboration deal with a pharma giant.

Company Overview:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is a South San Francisco, CA based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatments of cancers. The company came public two years ago at $10.00 a share and soon shot passed $30.00 a share. The stock soon thereafter came back down to earth and currently trades for approximately $3.25 a share and sports a market capitalization of $65 million. Another great example of always waiting 12-24 months to buy any new issue in this volatile space. This price action seems more typical than naught. It should be noted that a beneficial owner bought 500,000 shares on November 15th. He previously bought almost $250,000 of stock in September.

Click to enlarge

The company manufactures enzyme inhibitors that could have potential beneficial uses in the area of immuno-oncology, especially in combination with other treatments. Without getting too complex, and using immuno-oncology as an example, cancer cells and the immune cells designed to attack cancer cells have a lot of similarities. For example, in many instances, they both need glutamine to properly function. If the cancer cells are consuming the available glutamine, the immune cells are going to be starved, thus "suppressing" their ability to do their jobs. What has been discovered is that the glutamine intake mechanism is slightly different for the cancer cells and immune cells: cancer cells use the enzyme glutaminase-1 to aid in the absorption of glutamine; immune cells employ glutaminase-2. Calithera produces a drug (CB-839) that inhibits glutaminase-1 which not only blocks some cancer cells from their primary fuel source -- thus weakening them -- but also allows the immune cells to absorb the available glutamine making them more effective.

Pipeline:

Calithera has developed two enzyme inhibitors.

CB-839

As previously mentioned, this first-in-class compound is designed to block the tumor uptake of glutamine. It is a small cell oral compound. It is currently enrolled in three trials: two for RCC and one for triple negative breast cancer {TNBC}. The first is for Phase I mono-therapy and combination therapy for renal cell carcinoma. 21 patients were enrolled in the mono-therapy with 11 achieving stable disease {SD} and 1 attaining partial response {PR}. The average patient in the study had already been subjected to three prior therapies.

CB-389 was also administered in conjunction with m-Tor inhibitor everolimus. As of October 25th, 17 clear cell and papillary RCC patients were enrolled of which 15 were evaluable with 93% (14) achieving disease control. Median progression free survival was 8.5 months. This compares favorably to treatment with everolimus alone, where one would expect 30% to 40% disease control and 3.8 months progression free survival. The average patient in the study had already been subjected to two prior therapies. The company is continuing to enroll patients in this trial with the hope of a Phase II study in 2017. Finally, it is being used in a Phase I combination therapy for TNBC. CB-389 was administered in conjunction with chemo drug paclitaxel (a taxane). As of a press release December 6th, 28 patients were enrolled and 16 were evaluable. These patients had either advanced localized or metastatic TNBC. Of the 16 patients who were administered at least a 600mg twice a day, partial response rate was 31% and disease control was achieved in 69%. Most encouraging to the company is that it is seeing responses in metastatic patients who were previously insensitive to paclitaxel. Calithera has seen a 38% overall response rate and a 50% disease control rate in patients who were refractory to prior taxane therapy, showing that the CB-389 can reverse taxane insensitivity. The company is expecting to commence a Phase II study in 2017.

The company was already enrolling patients to be evaluated in combination with Bristol-Meyers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab, commercially known as Opdivo, when Bristol and Calithera announced that they had entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Opdivo in combination with CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Opdivo is already approved in the U.S. and E.U. for many cancer indications and will likely eclipse $3 billion in sales worldwide for 2016. The date of this announcement was December 21st. Results are expected in late 2017.

This achievement was likely due to the excellent results emanating from the combination trial with everolimus and as importantly, CB-389's strong safety profile across all of its combo trials.

CB-1158:

This is a first-in-class arginase inhibitor. Like CB-389, it an oral remedy. Arginase is an immuno-suppressive enzyme expressed by immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. Specifically it depletes arginine, which is required for the activation and proliferation of T-cells. It is hoped to be effective in the treatment of solid tumors that display arginase. The first patient was dosed in a Phase I trial back in September. The company anticipates the clinical data from patients treated with the mono-therapy to be presented in mid-2017. The single agent dose escalation will be followed by a combination study with a PD-1 antibody.

Recent Price & Analyst Action:

The recent partnership announcement with Bristol spiked the shares of CALA. The stock had closed on Dec 20th at $3.05. On the day of the announcement, shares of CALA traded as high as $4.05 before settling back in a $3.65 on 20x's average volume. The stock started the year at $7.66 a share and has steadily traded down throughout the course of the year, hitting a low of $2.20 [right before the recent 500,000 share insider purchase] on October 27th. The company had $56.3 million in cash as of the end of the third quarter and expects to have at least $50 million in cash (approx. $2.50 a share) at year's end. Conservatively, the company has five to six quarters in cash. Four analysts cover the stock with two rating it a buy and two rating it a sell. A real "battleground" stock at the moment.

If the combo trials continue to demonstrate that CB-389 increases the efficacy of cancer treatments, especially with recently announced trial collaborator Bristol, it would be a solid takeover candidate. At these prices, it might be cheaper than partnering up. This collaboration might have just put Calithera on Bristol's radar. For example, with only 20.7 million shares outstanding, Bristol could pay double CALA's current share price of $3.25 and for less than $100 million in net cash, it would own a drug that could significantly boost the sales of its $3 billion blockbuster Opdivo and have a free option on CB-1138. It is still to be determined what CB-389 and CB-1138 will eventually become, but with encouraging early results, insider buying, and a market cap that would make it pocket change for a large cap firm like Bristol to purchase, it makes a good if high risk/high reward investment case at $3.25 a share. I think it is worthy of a small investment within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I offer it up for consideration.

Note: To get these types of articles on attractive small and mid cap stocks insiders are buying as soon as they are published, just click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You & Happy Holidays

Bret Jensen

Founder, Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.