General Electric: 40% Upside Still To Go

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been a solid stock to own, up and to the right. Pushing through to new highs. But at a $280 billion market cap, has it become too big to grow? Certainly, activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners don't think so. Peltz's presentation put General Electric's share value at $40-$45 a share, suggesting another 25%-40% of upside.

Click to enlarge

Shares are up 10% over the last month as jet engines and wind turbines look to be a boom. The company has guided for a 3%-5% revenue gain in the next year, with the hope that the oil and gas business finally stabilizes. And with President-elect Donald Trump at the helm, General Electric's industrial businesses could be in store for some serious gains. However, General Electric appears to be baking a lot into the idea of a Trump economy that 'booms.' They might over-promise and under-deliver, especially if the oil and gas business does not show signs of recovering. At a $280 billion market cap, it's becoming increasingly difficult to use buybacks to offset earnings weakness.

Did Peltz chose the wrong target?

Meanwhile, the better bet for industrial investor seekers has been Honeywell (NYSE:HON). The company, which is also a possible activist target for Trian Partners (known for its penchant for industrial companies). Honeywell, however, has been doing the right things, so to speak. The stock is up 15% in 2016. General Electric should take a play from the Honeywell playbook and become a 'better' operator. Honeywell doesn't need an activist given it has become an industry leading operator. Honeywell has also been doing its own work on spin-offs.

Pelz is known for his ability to cut costs and break companies up. At General Electric, much of the break ups have taken place, so Peltz is there to focus on cost cuts. Could General Electric see a return to its buyout glory days, with a chance to buy up companies for relatively cheap and quickly build up its industrial profile?

This comes as General Electric has continued being an underperformer over the last decade, trading well below the $40s we saw in 2007. The financial crisis and its banking exposure darn near bankrupted the company. Since then, the company has managed to work on becoming a pure-play industrial giant. Its goal is to have over 90% of its income generated from industrial operations by next year, versus just over 50% from the financial crisis. It's already disposed of a lot of assets and has been rewarded with the highest price-to-earnings multiple we've seen in over a decade - at 28x. That leads us back to buying up some growth.

The likes of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) would soon show up on General Electric's radar with Peltz's pushing. I've talked about Emerson needing an activist in the past, given its sub-par margins. Both companies have market caps about $30 billion, enough to 'move the needle' for General Electric. Trading at a 15 times earnings, Eaton is one of the cheapest opportunities around. Its truck parts business, however, is holding the company back and should be split off. Emerson, on the other hand, could be a prime candidate for General Electric, which might look to take advantage of the beaten down energy markets. Emerson has been active on its own M&A, buying up the Pentair (NYSE:PNR) valves/controls business, which caters to the energy industry. As well, there is still quite an opportunity for Emerson to 'right' its margins, which are below the industry average.

But even with a buyout, one of the big issues remains that General Electric is still very beholden to the global economy and that includes Donald Trump. There's too much uncertainty to assume that General Electric can soar 50% in 2017 to hit Peltz's price target. Instead, there are better 'industrial' opportunities out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EMR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.