Iconix Brand Group - Selling Sharper Image, Breaking A Decade Long Period Of Being A Buyer

To find appeal I would like to see further measures being taken to reduce leverage, as potential dips might make me a buyer into 2017.

While more work is to be done to address the leverage issue, and management has made unwise decisions in the past, earnings power is relatively strong to the current valuation.

Iconix Brand Group (ICON) announced a divestiture, and a rather significant one. The company is selling its Sharper Image Brand in a $100 million deal, reducing its net debt position by roughly a tenth.

This is a surprising move after the company has gone on an acquisition spree over the past decade, resulting in elevated debt ratios and negligence of the ¨own¨ brands. This divestiture marks a ¨break¨ of the past strategy, as deleveraging reduces leverage risks for investors, while it does not have to be dilutive to earnings per share, given the high cost of financing.

While I am not eager to jump on the momentum bandwagon seen in 2016, Iconix remains interesting on dips based on the earnings potential and stable revenue base. These factors are offset by high leverage and poor decision making of management in the past, yet I applaud the deleveraging moves.

A Brand Management Company

Iconix owns and licenses apparel, footwear, home, accessory and entertainment brands. These products are mostly found in department stores such as Kohl´s (NYSE:KSS), Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Kmart, Macy´s (NYSE:M) and Target (NYSE:TGT), among others. Given the challenges of these department stores, it is evident that Iconix is not operating in a very favorable environment at this point in time. Fortunately the company has exposure to retailers which are doing better including CVS (NYSE:CVS), Lowe´s (NYSE:LOW), Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and even Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Iconix is essentially a product of acquisitions. Originally it started out as ¨Candie´s¨ in 1993. This deal was followed by the purchase of many more brands over time including Bongo, Joe Boxer, Mudd, Ocean Pacific, Rocawear, The Sharper Image, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Pony, among others. By reviewing the annual reports over the past decade, I peg the cumulative value of all these acquisitions at a combined $1.7 billion.

All this dealmaking saddled the company with quite some debt. This leverage position and the challenging environment makes for a potential dangerous situation for equity investors.

This has been well reflected in the share price, with investors having lost half of their value over the past decade. Shares actually peaked in their $40s in 2014, and now trade at less than a quarter of that price. The losses for investors come despite the fact that sales have risen by a factor of 4 times over the past decade, with dilution for equity investors having been very limited.

This comes after most of the dealmaking being pursued was paid for in the form of cash, money which has been raised with debt offerings. With the company focusing so much on dealmaking, it has neglected the brands in its portfolio, resulting in a gradual decline in revenues and profits from those brands.

This trend is very clear if we compare 2011 to 2015, with revenues in both years having come in around $370 million. In order to keep sales flat, Iconix spent over $600 million in the years 2012 to 2015 in terms of acquisitions, with no gains to show for in sales, as earnings are actually trending downwards.

It goes without saying that it came as somewhat of a surprise that the company has agreed to divest its Sharper Image Brand in a $100 million cash deal. This marks a sizable amount for Iconix, warranting an investigation into the prospects of the business.

Overview

At its investor meeting in November, Iconix laid out its objectives for the coming years. The company has refinanced debt and laid out possibilities to sell brands in order to reduce leverage. Management aimed for a 7 times leverage ratio by 2017, and 5 times by 2018, still being elevated leverage ratios in my mind. The ¨good¨ thing is that the license revenue streams are quite diversified and predictable, warranting the usage of above-average leverage ratios.

The company has a lot of options to reduce debt, being the owner of some 30 brands which combined generate $13 billion in retail equivalent sales per annum across the globe. Despite the targeted deleveraging, Iconix aims to deliver on growth at the same time. It aims to grow sales from $350 million in 2016 towards $425 million in 2019, with two-thirds of the growth resulting from organic achievements.

If all works out to plan, Iconix sees GAAP earnings increase from $0.89 per share at the moment to $1.25 per share by 2019.

Pro-Forma Implications

Iconix ended the third quarter with $1.35 billion in debt and $240 million in cash, although part of that was restricted. The $1.11 billion net debt load will fall towards $1.01 billion following the divestment of Sharper Image. The deal looks reasonable given that Sharper was bought back in 2011 for nearly $66 million in cash, at the time generating $12-13 million in royalty revenues. That deal worked out to 5.3 times the annual royalties being generated by the business, as Iconix has not announced the current royalty rate of the business.

The ¨good¨ news is that topline sales are stabilizing, being down by 0.4% in dollar terms in Q3, marking an improvement from the minus 1.1% number reported for the first nine months of the year. Using the $350 million revenue number and 50% operating margin profile (resulting from the license business model), operating earnings are seen at $175 million. Given the licensing strategy, depreciation and amortization charges are virtually nonexistent, running at just $3 million a year.

The $1.35 billion gross debt load is equivalent to 7.6 times adjusted EBITDA, seen at $178 million. Taking into account $100 million in proceeds for Sharper and cash holdings (including restricted cash holdings), while subtracting an estimated $10 million EBITDA contribution of Sharper, I see leverage on a net debt basis around 6 times adjusted EBITDA. The cash influx is much needed with sizable bond maturities coming up in spring of 2018.

The net debt load of a billion, and 57 million shares trading at +$9 results in an enterprise valuation of roughly $1.5 billion, valuing the business at close to 9 times adjusted EBITDA. Note that the company still paid an effective annualized $100 million in interest on a gross debt load of $1.35 billion in Q3. Lower debt balances and refinancing could reduce this cost significantly. Assuming that a 7.4% cost of debt could fall towards 6.5%, interest costs could fall to $80 million per annum going forwards, adding $20 million in operating profits.

Using an $168 million EBITDA number, and pegging D&A charges at $3 million, leaves profits before tax of $85 million if we use the pro-forma interest bill of $80 million a year. A 30% tax rate works out to net earnings of $60 million, equivalent to roughly $1.05 per share. The $0.20 accretion through 2019 per share seems reasonable if the company can deliver on organic growth through that period of time.

Final Thoughts

A licensing business is quite an attractive business in principle. With shares trading at +$9 per share, and modeling pro-forma earnings of $1.05 per share at the current time, and $1.25 by 2019, the stock seems a no-brainer from an earnings multiple perspective.

Yet there are some real issues, including the debt load which still stands at or slightly above the billion mark following the latest divestment. This divestment is the first significant divestiture following a decade of deal-driven ¨growth¨. Yet this growth was quite value destructive if we review the past actions.

While the enterprise value has risen from a billion in 2006, towards $1.7 billion by now, one has to take into account that the current enterprise valuation is essentially the same as the total sum of dealmaking being pursued over the past decade.

The change in the strategic direction from being an aggressive buyer, to potentially divest some more brands is welcomed from a leverage point of view, and actually can be accretive to earnings. This follows the high leverage and consequential high cost of debt at this point in time. A reduction to leverage ratio of less than 5 times seems suitable, even as franchise revenue streams might be more predictable than general apparel.

In that case a 10 times earnings multiple seems like a steal, as investors have picked up on the change in strategic direction already to some point in 2016. Shares have risen by more than a third to +$9, on the back of deleveraging efforts and stabilizing topline sales performance.

As a result, I still think that shares might offer long term opportunities based on the franchise model and earnings power, yet leverage is too high and past decisions have been value destructive. Once leverage comes down to less than 5 times and more information becomes evident about the pro-forma earnings power, I might be a buyer if shares can still be bought in the single digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.