Chevron - Cash Flow Currently Neutral, Much Higher Oil Prices Are Needed To Make The Stock Appealing

While debt is no longer growing at this point in time, appeal has to come from structurally higher earnings, requiring a further increase in oil prices.

Chevron is shedding geothermal assets, as the 2017 CAPEX budget allows the company to be cash flow neutral with WTI at $55 per barrel.

Chevron (CVX) continues to dial back on capital spending. The company recently announced its 2017 capital spending plans, while it has agreed to sell its geothermal operations in Asia. These actions and the recent run higher in WTI makes it appear that Chevron is actually living within its means at this point in time. This follows years of elevated capital spending and recent low oil prices, both resulting in a growing pile of debt.

While it is to be applauded that debt is no longer increasing, the reality is that all of the earnings are being paid out in the form of a 3.7% dividend yield, as earnings multiples remain elevated. Judging a return to $100 per barrel as unlikely, I remain cautious about the future earnings power of the company. Even if oil rises to $75 per barrel, I am cautious on the prospects for capital gains. One thing is for sure, Chevron has significantly de-risked the risks to its dividend, catering to a large and important group of investors.

Freeing Up Cash

Chevron announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its geothermal assets in Indonesia and the Philippines. The company released few to no details regarding the operations in the press release. These geothermal assets are a form of renewable energy production, actually pioneered by Chevron itself in the 1960s.

The Indonesian assets produce 647 megawatts of energy, while the Philippine operations produce another 692 million megawatts. Chevron holds a 40% stake in the Philippine business. No details regarding revenues or profits of these operations have been disclosed, nor can I find them in the annual report.

The $3 billion cash infusion is much welcomed amidst continued cash outflows, as Chevron announced a sizable reduction in its 2017 capital spending budget. The company announced a $19.8 billion spending budget, including $4.7 billion in affiliate expenditures. That implies Chevron has to pay $15.1 billion of the capital spending itself, marking the 4th year in a row in which capital spending has come down. For your reference, total capital spending came in at $40 billion in recent years, indicating just how much spending has come down.

Roughly 70% of these investments are expected to contribute to production within two years. Most of the capital spending will be targeted in the Permian Basin, the Gorgon and Wheatstone projects in Australia, and the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan.

Targeting Cash Flow Neutrality, Looks Realistic

Chevron states that the reduced capital spending budget, seen around $15 billion in 2017, should allow the company to become cash flow neutral this year. Let's explore this statement.

The company produced 2.51 million barrels of oil equivalent in the third quarter, with production seen at 2.65-2.70 million barrels in December. Chevron earned $1.3 billion in Q3, with most of the earnings resulting from the downstream segment, which earned nearly $1.1 billion on a segment basis. Upstream earnings came in at nearly half a billion, as the company recorded corporate expenses of another quarter of a billion.

The good thing for Chevron is that WTI prices, which averaged at $45 per barrel in the third quarter, have risen to $54 at the moment. A simple calculation shows that a $9 jump in WTI prices could add $2.2 billion in pre-tax profits based on the December production run rate.

That, however, suggests a one-on-one increase in revenues on the back of higher oil prices. This is not realistic, as a great deal of Chevron's production takes place in the form of natural gas and gas liquids. Combined with high incremental taxes and lower realizations for gas-related production, pre-tax earnings could realistically jump by $1.0-1.5 billion a quarter.

A 40% tax rate could add $600-900 million in after-tax earnings based on the current prices per quarter. That suggests the reported profits of $1.2 billion, as reported in Q3, could increase to roughly $2 billion at the moment. It should be said that the company actually received a tax benefit for the quarter, making these numbers potentially optimistic.

The recent run higher in oil prices suggests the company is making a lot of progress, as capital spending is cut in a big way. Depreciation charges run at $16-17 billion a year, actually exceeding the $15 billion cash component of the capital spending budget outlined for 2017. This suggests Chevron is net divesting $1-2 billion per year. This number does not take into account asset sales, such as that of the geothermal business.

The potential earnings of $8 billion at this point in time are exactly sufficient to cover the quarterly $1.08 per share dividend on nearly 1.9 billion shares. This indicates the company's neutral cash flow projection indeed holds at this time and at these prices.

Earnings Potential, What About Leverage?

Chevron ended the third quarter with $7.7 billion in cash and equivalents. Total debt stood at $45.6 billion, for a $38 billion net debt load, a number which is expected to drop towards $35 billion following the sale of the Asian geothermal assets. It should, however, be said that pension deficits totaled $4.5 billion at the end of 2015 for a pro forma net debt load of roughly $40 billion, including estimated pension liabilities.

While this amount is huge, leverage multiples look reasonable with adjusted EBITDA seen around $25 billion a year, for a 1.6 times leverage ratio. The earnings potential, as calculated above in a $55 oil environment, could yield annual earnings of $8 billion, equivalent to the annual dividend payouts. With shares trading at $117 and earnings power being limited to $4 per share, multiples are elevated.

Real appeal has to come from future production growth, which has been stable for years, but mostly from improved realizations. Note that Chevron earned $20 billion or more in each of the years 2010-2014, when oil traded in a $80-120 range.

Scenario Analysis

Chevron outlined plans to increase production in 2019 by 15% compared to 2016, indicating that production could come in at 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per year that year. This is despite the cutback in capital spending, with many large past investments starting to pay off.

The real issue is what potential earnings on this production base can be. It is obvious that the company is pretty much breaking even in terms of upstream production at $45 per barrel, with downstream activities being responsible for the majority of Q3 profits. Operating profit came in at $30-45 billion a year in 2010-2014 on production of 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. That is equivalent to $33-50 per barrel of oil equivalent, with oil on average in that period at roughly $100 per barrel.

If we use a $100 potential oil price, operating profits could rise to $36-54 billion a year, taking into account a similar cost structure and 20% increase in production for 2019. Taking into account interest expenses and a 40% high effective tax rate, after-tax profits could come in at $20-30 billion a year. In that scenario, earnings are equivalent to $10-15 per share. This excludes the earnings potential of the downstream business, currently trending at $4 billion, having the potential to add another $2 per share to the potential earnings.

The issue is that an oil price of $100 per barrel looks optimistic, as the major revolution in shale and the transition to other sources of energy may have created a huge force with lower marginal production costs. It is these players which are actually increasing capital spending budgets at this point in time.

A potentially more realistic $75 per barrel number could yield operating earnings of $15-25 billion in 2019 for after-tax earnings of roughly $8-16 billion. Including downstream earnings, profits are seen at $12-20 billion, equivalent to $6-10 per share. At $117 per share, Chevron is now trading at market-equivalent valuation multiples.

Final Thoughts

Investors in Chevron are upbeat at this point in time, following the recovery of oil prices in 2016. Trading at $117, shares are trading at the highest levels seen in over two years. As a matter of fact, shares are actually trading within reach of the all-time highs set around $130 per share in the summer of 2014.

It goes without saying that shares of Chevron have outperformed the oil price developments since 2014. The reason for this optimism by investors is understandable, as the company is able to live within its cash flow at this point in time, despite paying a 3.7% dividend yield.

Other good news is that capital spending continues to fall, with depreciation charges increasing on the back of large past investments. Despite the net divestments at this point in time, Chevron is positioned to increase production in the coming years with "minimum" capital spending requirements. The other good news is, of course, cost deflation across the industry, allowing for cost reductions which have partially averted the fall in realizations.

All these factors have mitigated the impact of a fall in oil price, allowing for shares of Chevron and its competitors to outperform crude benchmark prices. Using the $75 WTI scenario for 2019 on production of 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, I see potential earnings of $6-10 per share. This yields a 12-20 earnings multiple, yet requires WTI to rise by another $20 per barrel after solid momentum seen in recent months, making me very cautious at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.