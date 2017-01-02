Why Biotech Will Rebound In 2017

We look at three key factors that could drive the sector to post solid gains in the New Year below.

However, there are several reasons to believe that the sector should be a strong performer in 2017.

Biotech was one of the worst performers in the market in 2016, dropping some 20% on the year.

As we look for investment opportunities in 2017, the biotech sector stands out as one area of the market I think will provide good returns and significantly outperform the overall market in the New Year. I believe this for three key reasons.

Reversion To The Mean:

One of my late father's favorite sayings was "Life is like a pendulum. It swings too far to the left. It swings too far to the right. It is rarely in the middle where it belongs". I have found this to be sage advice over the years when comes to politics, relationships, sports and the markets.

It has been a brutal almost year and a half for biotech investors. Both pharma and biotech have underperformed the overall market by wide margins since biotech peaked late in July of 2015.

However, with a new year comes new hope. Biotech investors should comfort themselves that they are pretty much in the exact same position investors in the energy sector were at this time last year.

Click to enlarge

In January of 2016, energy investors had endured almost 18 months of declines that saw the sector lose 40% of its value from peak to trough (Biotech was down approximately 20% in 2016). The chart for biotech since August of 2015 looks eerily similar to a chart that was in place for energy when 2016 commenced. Energy investors would have to endure a few more weeks of pain as oil slid to just above $26 a barrel in early February.

Click to enlarge

However, 2016 ended up being a very good year for the sector performance wise as the chart above shows. I am cautiously optimistic a year from now we will look back and realize what an opportune time it was to build positions in the biotech sector.

M&A Should Pick Up:

After record years for announced deals in the biotech industry both in 2014 and then in 2015, there was a marked slowdown in acquisitions in 2016. This was one of many headwinds for the sector in 2016. Some of the change of confidence and sentiment in doing deals can be traced back to April of 2016. That is when the Treasury Department, on the third try, derailed the mega-merger between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) which was announced in 2015.

Ironically, both of those proposed partners have been on the prowl of late. Pfizer has done over $20 billion in deals since its tie up was called off. Allergan has made several small strategic purchases recently including privately held LifeCell for $2.9 billion in December. Both giants will still be on the hunt in 2017.

They will not be alone. Drug & biotech giants still need to replenish pipelines and have the free cash flow and financial flexibility to do so. Interest rates still remain low historically. In addition, the regulatory environment for the industries certainly became more benign thanks to the unexpected outcome of the November election. Combined with possible tax reform that could allow these firms to bring back tens of billions stranded in overseas operations, 2017 should see a notable uptick in purchases.

This should buoy spirits in the small & mid-cap parts of the sector as more of these names are taken out at nice premiums. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) are just two of the names in the Biotech Forum portfolio I believe have a high probability of not making it through 2017 as stand-alone entities.

Valuations:

The third key reason biotech and pharma names should have a good 2017 is valuation. The collective valuations of large cap names in the biotech sector has not been this low since 2011. Usually trading at a premium to the market, myriad names are trading at deep discounts to the overall market multiple.

Just a few of many large cap names that stand out right now for their cheapness:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) - The generic drug giant had to endure flat earnings growth this year primarily due to its EpiPen pricing fiasco. However, EpiPen sales will be less than 10% of overall revenues in 2017. Both earnings & revenues should advance by at least 10% in FY2017. The stock is too cheap given this at eight times earnings.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) - It is hard find many large cap names that should deliver 15% earnings growth on a 10% increase in sales in FY2017 selling for 11 times forward earnings. Especially not for a four percent yielder like this drug giant. I doubt this large discount will persist through the year.

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TEVA) - Slightly more expensive than Mylan but with a 3.75% dividend yield.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - Yes, hepatitis C sales continue to decline. However, the biotech stalwart's non - HCV sales (~55% of overall revenues) are growing in the mid to high teens. The company has also produced some $16 billion in free cash flow over past four quarters, equating to a ~17% free cash flow yield. Gilead should hike its solid dividend payout in the first half of the year and be more aggressive in the M&A space as well in 2017. Six times earnings says more than a lot of bad news is priced into the shares at these trading levels.

Given these three factors, I believe biotech investors should see much brighter days in the New Year.

