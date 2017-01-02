Micron: Blow-Out Quarter, Next Quarter Even Better, Raising Price Target To $40 By 2018

Overview:

On Oct. 10, 2016 I published an article on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) titled "Micron: 10 Reasons Why 2017 Results Could Surprise To The Upside". Well those 10 reasons are coming to the fore even faster than I anticipated. In the latest earnings transcript there was good news and more good news. Everything seems to be clicking at the same time: prices are firm, costs are going down, customer inventories are low, node transitions are ahead of schedule and new markets such as automotive are expanding.

This is in stark contrast to the last couple of years which were punctuated by decreasing sales, losses, muddled and often incomprehensible management presentations and a cratering stock price. But the technology, IP and markets were always there just partially buried under the confusing mishmash of information that surrounded Micron.

This is my 15th article on Micron and the first 7 were negative as I thought they were overpriced, disorganized and not ready for prime time. Then the next 7 beginning Jan. 16, 2016 with "Micron: At Under $10 A Share Even I Would Be A Buyer" I recommended buying.

In this article I will explain why it is not too late to buy Micron and why some of the historical negatives should no longer be a concern. It's time to jump on this Harley Fat Boy, put the pedal to the metal and ride it until it runs out of gas or Jan. 2018 whichever comes first.

The coming quarters will be what we have all been waiting for.

As good as this quarter was, next quarter will be even better. As the chart below shows, from the 4th quarter of 2016 through the 2nd quarter of 2017 (estimated) the increases in the key metrics of sales (up 47%), gross margin % (up 79%) and earnings (up 73 cents) are very impressive. These point to likely upside surprises over the next several quarters.

Micron is in the right markets at the right time with the right products.

DRAM content (in bits) per unit is soaring in new mobile products, desktops and servers. DRAM content in networking, auto and embedded is expanding to new areas and 3D NAND is replacing spinning disks as fast as new IT budgets are approved. With CAGR's of at least 20% for DRAM and 40% in NAND Micron should be in the sweet spot for several quarters going forward.

Wafer production seems to be limited by the transitioning cycle.

For the 3rd quarter in a row Micron execs mentioned limited wafer introductions for both their own production and their competitor's production. Per CEO Mark Durcan:

"we have no plans to add new wafers this year."

And:

"This is based on an assumption that suppliers won't add significant wafer for capacity to the industry, but will continue to focus on process node migrations to enable cost reductions and natural supply growth."

This should keep supply and demand ratios tight for at least the next few quarters.

Earnings have exceeded estimates for 10 of the last 11 quarters.

This is a pretty conservative executive group and not ones for flights of fancy. But reading between the lines of the latest earnings transcript I get the feeling they are cautiously optimistic in their usual restrained, non-giddy way (they don't do giddy in Boise). This is why I used .68 (the high estimate) for my chart. And if you project .68 forward for four quarters you get $2.72 and that could be low if they keep hitting their production targets. Then if you use a 12 month forward PE of 15, voila, you are at $40.00.

Conclusion:

For more almost a year and I repeatedly cautioned readers that I considered Micron to be an overpriced stock such as here: "Intel And Micron: Stock Prices Are In The Doldrums For Good Reason". But now I think Micron is on the cusp of a profitable up cycle in pricing and margins. How long that up cycle lasts, I don't know. But it seems to me at least through fiscal 2017 (3 more quarters) and maybe as long as two years.

So my $40 price target is based upon several more good quarters, enough to establish a trend. At that point the market will project a good earnings number 12 months forward and reward the stock accordingly.

Micron remains a strong buy.

