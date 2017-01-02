Natural Gas Daily - Consensus Model Forecasts Warm Temperatures For Mid-January

HDDs have been revised lower on the back of this bearish outlook.

Here comes the flip-flop we talked about in our natural gas recap last week:

Source: Michael Ventrice

Source: Michael Ventrice

Here's the Canadian Ensemble video of the next 11-15 day outlook.

Source: Michael Ventrice

Source: Michael Ventrice

As you can see, most models now predict warm temperatures for the middle of January after the polar vortex for the week ending 1/13. HDDs have been revised lower by about 7-8%.

Remember that we wrote in our weekly recap that the 6-10 day outlook is already reversing the Southeast ridging effect that's causing the warmer-than-normal temperature trends across the East for the 6-10 day period. Well, the SE ridging is almost completely gone now in the 6-10 day outlook, but the 11-15 day outlook shows it even stronger! Here's another nice GIF of the SE ridging disappearing in the latest 6-10 day outlook.

It's been frustrating to see the big flip-flops in the models to say the least, but the uncertainty will likely prevent natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices from hitting $4/MMBtu. The warming trend does not help the bulls even if the SE ridging is expected to go away. As a result of the recent bearish outlook for the 11-15 day period, we could see natural gas prices sell off a bit.

8-14-Day Outlook

Click to enlarge

