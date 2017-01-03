Natural Gas Price Valuation Metrics

Storage dropped way below last year and even below the 5-year comparison.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that working gas in storage fell by 237 billion cubic feet (bcf) to end at 3,360 bcf, 413 bcf lower than a year ago. Working gas in underground storage also fell 2.3% below the much-watched 5-year average. However, I have cautioned that figure is not a good comparison because consumption had increased so much in recent years, rendering it a faulty comparison.

Instead, I prefer to divide storage by days of demand to get a better sense of the relative adequacy of inventories to meet demand. To calculate the figures, I used a 12-month trailing demand average to dampen seasonal demand effects.

From the graph above, I constructed the table below. My estimate for ending December 2016 storage is their equivalent of 44 days of demand, much better than a year ago, similar to December 2014, but above December 2013. I also placed the spot price average ($mmbtu) next to each month (for December 2016, it is the close on Friday, not the average for the month). The price is well above last year, as it should be, and below December 2013, which it should be. It is higher than that on December 14, but the days of demand would indicate it is too high.

Dec-13 41 $4.24 Dec-14 43 $3.48 Dec-15 49 $1.93 Dec-16 44 $3.68 Click to enlarge

Another factor is production. The EIA just released actual data for October which showed marketed production continuing to drop to 75.8 bcf/day. This figure is almost 2 bcf/day lower than that on December 14, and so it justifies a higher price.

Finally, heating degree days (HDDs) are obviously critical. In this heating season, nat gas-weighted HDDs were 18% lower than normal and 10% lower than last year.

For this week, HDDs are forecast 16% below normal but 7% higher than last year.

The lower HDDs are offset by higher HDDs expected next week. Thus far, about 38% of cumulative HDDs for the heating season are normally experienced through December, so we have about 62% of the season to go.

Conclusions

Based on these metrics, natural gas prices appear to be reasonably valued for this time of year as compared to the past three Decembers.

