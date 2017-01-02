Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 2017

The ratios relative to prior periods should be alarming to investors because the losses to book value will be dramatic for Q4 2016.

Some investors may persist in arguing that no discount to book value should exist, but investors cannot force extraction of book value.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, two corporations, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Click to enlarge

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Prices for 10/2/2016 are from 9/30/2016 because there were no trading days in the range. I've narrowed the table above down to showing only 5 major dates. We can see the end of each quarter and the value shortly before trump won the election. The major factor investors need to understand for mREITs is that the huge shock to the yield curve was going to hammer away at values.

When a mortgage REIT holds agency RMBS, they are essentially positioned to bet against volatility. If interest rate volatility is high, there are significant losses to the portfolio. The residential mortgage REIT holding fixed-rate RMBS has a few options.

Option 1: They sell their assets at a loss and swap to new assets that are closer to current interest rates.

Option 2: Refuse to take the loss on assets and hedge against the increase in their interest rate risk (duration risk increases when the MBS coupon rate is low relative to current rates). This option requires opening up new hedges such as LIBOR swaps that effectively lock in the higher cost of funds.

Option 3: They can hold onto their assets and refuse to take on new hedges. This is the option investors seem to assume when they try to argue that "it is only a paper loss". If the mREIT takes this strategy, they are facing a large increase in their duration risk and fewer increases in rates could destroy them. If the equity losses get to large, they would have to start selling off positions and locking in even larger losses. Very few managers are going to like the idea of running this kind of extreme risk and shareholders may try to hold them responsible for ruining the company if this risk turns out badly.

Table 2

Table 2 helps us assess the change during the quarter and for the month so far:

Click to enlarge

Since Trump won the election, the average price to book ratio is higher by .25% despite RSO getting slaughtered and putting in a change of negative 24.6%. This is also despite several of these shares going ex-dividend in the final week of December. Think about that for a bit. The book values are hammered by the increase in rates. The dividends are paid. Yet despite all the problems, investors continue to offer up a higher valuation.

My Positions

I am long RSO and BMNM for common stocks in the sector. For preferred shares, long NLY-C, NLY-D and CMO-E. Over the week I will be pursuing preferred shares in another mortgage REIT. I highlighted the best opportunities in the preferred sector in my weekly series on preferred stock, which is available exclusively to subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum. If you want to learn more about investing in high yield instruments, specifically mortgage REITs and their preferred shares, why not check out the reviews from my subscribers? The Mortgage REIT Forum averages 3 articles per week. One provides updated book value estimates for several mortgage REITs and includes my ratings (adjusted each week). The second article rates the different preferred shares and shows investors which ones are offering the best bargains. The third is used to highlight individual stocks and market failures or to provide a sneak preview on the articles I'm planning to publish over the next couple weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, RSO, NLY-C, NLY-D, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information in this article represents the opinion of the analyst. All statements are represented as opinions, rather than facts, and should not be construed as advice to buy or sell a security. This article is prepared solely for publication on Seeking Alpha and any reproduction of it on other sites is unauthorized. Ratings of “outperform” and “underperform” reflect the analyst’s estimation of a divergence between the market value for a security and the price that would be appropriate given the potential for risks and returns relative to other securities. The analyst does not know your particular objectives for returns or constraints upon investing. All investors are encouraged to do their own research before making any investment decision. Information is regularly obtained from Yahoo Finance, Google Finance, and SEC Database. If Yahoo, Google, or the SEC database contained faulty or old information it could be incorporated into my analysis. Tipranks: Assign no ratings for this weekly article.