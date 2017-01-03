Market Challenge: All Eyes On 2017

Update: Thoughts on the market's direction in 2017 are mixed:
- The markets are headed higher - the Trump Rally will continue - 15.4%
- Some sectors will do great, others may not fare as well - 36.3%
- On a fence - let's see what happens in DC first - 28.6%
- Time to sell - markets are at a top - 19.8%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll.
What happens with markets in 2017?
Wall Street finished 2016 with strong gains - the S&P 500 finished 9.6% higher while the Dow Jones Industrials completed the year with a 13.5% jump. The Nasdaq was up around 9%.
The indices are trading near record highs. Can the momentum continue in 2017?
Your thoughts on the markets and 2017? Offer your ideas below!