Paladin Energy Could Be Forced Into Bankruptcy By Electricité de France's Request For Collateral

It looks like the company could come up with enough cash to repay the April 2017 bond, but a recent letter from offtake partner EDF could derail everything.

Introduction

Paladin Energy (OTCPK:PALAF, OTCPK:PALAY) used to be one of the market darlings to gain exposure to uranium, and when the uranium prices were shooting through the roof in 2007, Paladin's share price reached C$10. A lot has happened since then, and the uranium market has pretty much collapsed. Paladin sold its uranium on the spot market, and has thus been unable to benefit from long-term contracts at higher prices. The company is currently trading at just C$0.08 per share (US$0.06).

PDN data by YCharts

Despite the low share price, the company still has a market capitalization of C$129 million (more than the $47 million listed on the Seeking Alpha company page), which is just a fraction of the C$6 billion+ (US$4.5 billion) less than ten years ago. Not only is the share price down the drain, Paladin needs to secure $212 million of cash to repay a convertible debenture, due in April 2017. A true race against time.

Paladin has its main listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange. As most US investors have access to TSX-listed companies, I will use this as the "default listing". Paladin is trading with PDN as its ticker symbol and has an average daily volume of in excess of 1 million shares (with an additional 5 million shares changing hands on a daily basis through the facilities of the ASX).

A brief background of the company and its main assets

1. Langer Heinrich, Namibia

Paladin used to be one of the most promising uranium companies, and its Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia was the absolute flagship project. The company originally owned 100% of the gigantic low-cost uranium mine, which was expected to have one of the highest operating margins of the hard rock uranium projects.

(Source: Paladin Energy flyer)

The project was acquired in 2002 for a song (pretty much literally, as Paladin paid A$15,000 - yes, fifteen thousand dollars) and brought into production during the 2000s, when times were good for uranium producers. The mine produced up to 5.7 million pounds of uranium per year, but was unable to keep this production rate stable, and as the average grade of the ore decreased, the annual output decreased as well. In the current financial year (which ends on June 30, 2017), Paladin expects the Langer Heinrich mine to produce a total of 3.8-4 million pounds of uranium at an all-in cost of $32-34 per pound.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Company documents)

The problems on the uranium market aren't new, and almost three years ago, in 2014, the company decided to sell a first stake of 25% of Langer Heinrich to CNNC Overseas Uranium Holding, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation. Paladin received a cash injection of US$190 million. That was a very fair price and allowed Paladin Energy to create some financial flexibility.

2. Kayelekera, Malawi

The Kayelekera uranium project in Malawi was in production until 2014, when the low uranium prices forced Paladin to shut the mine down. That was a pity, as the company had been able to reduce the operating expenses to just $33 per pound in the quarter before it was shut down. The total production rate was approximately 3 million pounds per year, so this mine wasn't a small project but pretty sizeable.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Company website)

Paladin wanted to reopen the mine at a higher uranium price and after connecting the processing plant to the power grid (to avoid the use of the more expensive diesel generators on site). With a total of 30 million pounds of uranium in the ground, Kayelekera has a remaining mine life of approximately 10 years and could be quickly brought back into production at a 2.5 million pounds per year production rate, according to a feasibility study.

3. Michelin, Canada

The Michelin uranium project in Canada is probably Paladin's most exciting uranium projects, but it took until 2012 before the local government in Canada's Nunavut province lifted a moratorium on uranium exploration.

This was a blessing for the company, which was able to re-start developing this 140 million pound project. Paladin received an exemption from the Canadian government to meet the foreign ownership rule, as technically 51% of the project has to be owned by a Canadian company. Having this criterion waived is an important step for Paladin, which is allowed to develop the project by itself.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Company website)

Even though Michelin looks very promising (the average grade of the measured and indicated resources is approximately 80-90% higher than the grade it's currently mining at Langer Heinrich in Namibia), Paladin obviously has other priorities for its cash. But it's good to have a large project on the shelf, as these type of deposits will be sought after when the uranium markets start to turn around.

Paladin's balance sheet contains quite a bit of debt, and some of it is already due in April 2017

Unfortunately, the company continued to sell its uranium at spot prices and didn't lock in the $50/lbs uranium prices, which is what's keeping its US competitor Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) alive right now. An understandable bet, but a dangerous one, as time was ticking away, to the company's disadvantage. Even just one year ago, the longer-term contract price was $42-44/lbs, and if Paladin would have dared to sell its uranium as part of a long-term contract, the company would have been so much better off than it is now.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Haywood Securities)

Well, hindsight is always 20/20 (but it shows once again why I'm not a priori against hedging a part of a company's total production), but let's have a closer look at Paladin's most recent balance sheet.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Paladin Energy financial statements)

A total of $212 million in convertible debentures has been qualified as a current liability, as those securities are due to be repaid in April 2017. The market value was $207 million (as indicated in the yellow circle), but the face value was $212 million. On top of that, in excess of $20 million in interest payments will have to be made within the next 9 months as well, so it's pretty obvious the $28 million cash position won't be sufficient to meet all of the repayment obligations.

Forget about sustaining free cash flow…

The company is barely breaking even at the current uranium prices, so the odds of Paladin being able to finance a (large) part of the convertible debenture repayment are pretty much zero. In the September quarter, its only producing mine, Langer Heinrich, produced a total of 1.3 million pounds of uranium at a cash cost of $16.5 per pound.

At first sight, these would be results that should get you really excited. Even at the current low long-term contract price in the mid-$30s per pound of uranium, Paladin would be free cash flow positive and should be able to refinance its convertible debt with some sort of bridge financing provided by a financial institution.

Alas, nothing is what it seems in the mining sector, and Paladin's Q1 results were impacted by some one-time negative items. The production was substantially higher than the total amount of uranium sold (the production rate was 1.3 million pounds, but only 600,000 pounds were sold, resulting in $12.7 million worth of uranium being added to the official inventory levels).

Click to enlarge

(Source: Paladin Energy quarterly report)

Unfortunately, this (excellent!) production rate of 1.3 million pounds of uranium per quarter isn't sustainable, and Paladin is very upfront about this. The average grade of the ore that will be milled will drop by almost 30%, resulting in full-year production guidance of 3.9 million pounds (mid-point of the guidance). This means the total uranium production will be just 2.6 million pounds in the next three quarters (less than 0.9 million pounds per quarter), and the AISC will be in the mid-thirties.

So, no, Paladin shouldn't count on its operating cash flow to help bridge this funding gap, and the cash will have to be found somewhere else.

How the company plans to raise the funds it needs

Paladin is scrambling to get its hands on cash. At the current share price, a substantial recapitalization is pretty much impossible (the debt due is twice as high as its current market cap), the debt markets are still closed for a distressed company, so there's only one other way to raise cash: by selling assets.

Paladin has been selling some of what it calls "non-core" assets, and of course, all of those have been sold at fire sale prices. Two weeks ago, the company sold some non-core exploration-stage assets in Australia to Uranium Africa for A$2.5 million in cash ($1.8 million) and divested its share position in another junior uranium play, Deep Yellow Limited. Noble initiatives, but this won't move the needle at all.

Another asset sale, the Manyingee project in Australia, will have a bigger impact, but Paladin expects the sale of the first 30% stake for US$10 million to MGT Resources only to close at the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2017, or "early Q2 2017". As the mining sector is widely known to pretty much always encounter delays, it's not unlikely this US$10 million cash injection will hit the treasury too late to be included in the debt repayment plan. The second tranche of US$20 million will only be payable in 2018, so we can easily ignore this part. (Small side note: It looks like MGT Resources is getting a good deal, as the Manyingee project was claimed to be a "key pipeline project" back in 2013.)

That's where the Langer Heinrich project comes back on the scene. After having sold an initial 25% in 2014 for US$190 million, the easiest way to raise cash is to sell an additional stake of the mine. Yes, it's a pity Paladin is forced to give up another part of its flagship uranium mine, but it's better to keep 50% of an existing mine and buy yourself 4 more years to sort out your balance sheet rather than holding onto the 75% stake and going bankrupt within four months.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Company presentation)

Who else but CNNC, the current joint venture partner, was the best candidate to sell an additional stake to? The Chinese are still hungry for uranium, love the long-life assets and have easy access to cash. Earlier this year, Paladin signed an agreement with CNNC, whereby the latter would acquire an additional 24% of the mine for $175 million in cash. This would allow Paladin to retain a 51% stake in the mine and remain the operator.

The company anticipated this transaction to be closed by the end of October, which would allow it to end the calendar year with $200 million in cash and get a full quarter to come up with the remaining cash (keep in mind, an additional $10 million is expected from the sale of the Manyingee project to MGT Resources). Unfortunately, this transaction still hasn't been closed, and Paladin has been unable to advise the market on an updated timeline.

Selling this stake is absolutely mandatory to have a shot at repaying the convertible debt, as it's unlikely there would be a lot of investor interest to organize a debt or share issue.

A real Catch-22: Paladin can't sell more of Langer Heinrich if it wants to be able to meet future commitments - Electricité de France plays a key role

The easiest solution for Paladin Energy would be to sell a larger part of Langer Heinrich, or why not, sell the entire project and focus on new development-stage or late exploration stage non-producing assets in an attempt to rebuild the company from scratch.

This wouldn't be the most ideal scenario (after all, keeping just 20% or 25% of Langer Heinrich would allow the company to generate some incoming cash flow once the uranium prices start moving again), but there's another reason why Paladin Energy is limited to selling just 24% of Langer Heinrich instead of, for instance, selling 35% to add more cash to its treasury.

The reason for this can be found on the company's balance sheet. Let's pull up the liabilities side of the balance sheet:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Paladin Energy financial statements)

I have now circled a huge non-current liability, a $200 million deferred revenue. The concept is actually pretty simple. Before the entire uranium market collapsed, the end users of the uranium wanted to secure future supply and were willing to enter into purchase agreements for several years (up to a decade) in the future.

French energy giant Electricité de France (OTC:ECIFF, EXIFY) ("EDF") did the same thing, and all the way back in 2012, it signed an offtake agreement with Paladin Energy for a total delivery of 13.73 million pounds of uranium in the 2019-2024 time frame. If we would simplify the delivery schedule, Paladin will have to deliver EDF 2.3 million pounds of uranium per year.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Paladin Energy notes to financial statements)

The image above contains a lot of very useful information. First of all, the $200 million prepayment relates to just 44.51% of the 13.73 million pounds (6.11 million pounds). As the imputed interest rate has been provided as well, we can actually calculate the total price at which Paladin will sell its uranium to Electricité de France.

If we were to reverse-engineer the calculation, the total discount between 2012 and 2019 would be a factor of 1.67. This results in this equation to find out at what (floor) price Paladin will be selling its uranium to EDF: (200 / 6.11) / 1.67, resulting in $54.66 per pound of uranium. For simplicity sake, let's round this to $55 per pound.

That's a great price, and Paladin did a great job to lock in this contract. Well, it was a great job because until now, Paladin would have been able to meet the delivery requirements of this contract. Unfortunately, after the sale of 25% of Langer Heinrich (and a total sale of 49% of the project when the current tranche gets sold) and putting Kayelekera in Malawi on care and maintenance, the company's attributable uranium production no longer is 8 million pounds per year, but will be just 2 million pounds (51% of the expected total production at Langer Heinrich).

Click to enlarge

(Source: Company presentation)

So you immediately see the huge problem here. By 2019, Paladin will have to deliver on average 2.3 million pounds per year, but will be producing just 2 million pounds per year. That's issue number 1.

Issue number two is production cost versus expected revenue. Of the 2.3 million pounds per year, 1.016 million pounds have already been paid for, which means Paladin will only be able to charge EDF for just 1.284 million pounds per year. Assuming a flat price of $55/lbs, this would result in a total revenue of US$71 million. That's great, but we shouldn't forget the company will incur the production costs for the entire 2.3 million pounds. With an anticipated AISC of $32/lbs in the current financial year, the total cost to produce the 2.3 million pounds will be $74 million. So even if Paladin would be able to cut some additional expenses, it will only be able to break even on this EDF delivery contract, so it very likely won't generate any free cash flow to be in a position to repay the $150 million convertible debenture due in 2020.

And EDF is playing hardball

Of course, everybody in the uranium sector sees an implosion of the Paladin-imperium can no longer be ruled out, and this also makes EDF really nervous. After all, it advanced $200 million in hard cash (with a current value of US$260 million after tacking on the capitalized "interest"), and a bankruptcy of Paladin would result in EDF losing its deposit.

Back in 2012, EDF agreed to accept a 60.1% ownership of the Michelin project as collateral, but due to the sliding uranium price, that project obviously has lost a lot of its value, and EDF basically requested Paladin to put up more collateral to secure the $260 million-valued prepayment ($200 million with the annual interest rate of 7.619% added to this amount).

Paladin didn't agree with this, and the situation has now been brought in front of independent experts, who have to determine whether or not the 60% stake in Michelin still is sufficient to meet the collateral requirement. The outcome of this review could decide about Paladin's death or survival. Should the experts decide the offered collateral isn't sufficient to secure a $260 million deposit, Paladin could be required to repay the $260 million in cash, and then it would really be "over and out" for the company.

An unconventional - but realistic - solution for all of Paladin's problems

There's one solution which could allow Paladin to get rid of all of its problems: the convertible debt problem, the collateral call by Electricité de France.

As I already established, the company won't generate any free cash flow at all in the period it's delivering uranium to EDF (half of it has been pre-paid, and the revenue of the other 50% of the production will barely cover the total production costs), and desperate times call for desperate measures.

Click to enlarge

(Source: contactthem.co.uk)

First of all, it's unlikely EDF will back down from its demand to put up more collateral, and I don't think it would be interested in getting 100% of Michelin as collateral. Paladin has offered EDF to use a part of Langer Heinrich as collateral as well, but ranked in the same order as other debtholders. That being said, EDF is probably more interested in getting its $260 million so it can re-supply itself at the current low contract price. Basically, it is trying to take advantage of Paladin's situation.

But there's one way to solve these issues. Instead of selling just 24% of Langer Heinrich for $175 million, Paladin could (and actually should) explore the sale of a larger stake. If we would use the same pricing per percent of Langer Heinrich, the sale of an additional 55% of the property would result in a cash inflow of $401 million, and Paladin would still own 25% of the asset (and a attributable production rate of 1 million pounds per year).

Of the $401 million, the $212 million convertible debenture could be repaid, and Paladin could then go on the open market with the remaining $189 million and purchase uranium on the spot market (which is currently priced at just over $20/lbs). Paladin should be able to purchase 8 million pounds of uranium with its pro forma cash on hand, which means the uranium inventory as well as the 6 million pounds that will be produced in the 2019-2024 time frame will be sufficient to deliver the 13.73 million pounds that have been contracted.

Conclusion

The sale of a larger stake could immediately solve all outstanding issues until 2020 and create a win-win situation. Paladin would earn enough cash to pay out its bondholders in April 2017, and it could satisfy the requirement of EDF to put up more collateral. A potential strategy could be to agree with EDF to use the (majority of the) funds in a "lock box" account, of which the cash is only allowed to be used to purchase uranium on the spot market to guarantee the future deliveries to Electricité de France from 2019 on.

There's no easy solution for Paladin's problem, but action will be needed right now. Selling the 24% stake to CNNC won't be sufficient if the independent expert agrees with EDF's assessment the collateral isn't sufficient to cover the prepayment which is currently valued at $260 million. Should EDF be proven right, Paladin will be forced to declare bankruptcy, as there's no way the company is able to repay the $260 million.

I sincerely hope Paladin Energy will be able to find a solution for all its problems, and I would expect its management team to work around the clock during the holidays. The company's assets are excellent, and Paladin has done a great job by reducing its net debt in the past few year, but the company is now with its back against the wall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.