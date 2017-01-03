The Chemist's CEF Report - December 2016: A Recovery In CEFs?

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 30 days ago.

The Chemist's CEF Report is a monthly feature. This edition uses data taken from the close of December 2nd.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. In instances where NAV data was delayed, premium/discount values were manually checked on CEFConnect. 541 actively trading CEFs were included in the analysis. Unless otherwise stated, all data from this article are from either CEFAnalyzer or CEFConnect.

All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. For those new to CEFs, the 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia:

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Leverage (NYSEMKT:CRF) 14.8% 18.3% 0.21 0.1% (NYSE:PZC) 14.8% 6.6% -0.49 39.4% (NASDAQ:OXLC)* 15.8% 20.9% 0.75 51.0% (NYSEMKT:CLM) 15.9% 18.2% 0.76 0.0% (NYSE:RCS) 17.1% 10.8% -0.25 25.7% (NYSE:HTY) 18.2% 12.6% 1.15 0.5% (NYSE:GUT) 18.9% 9.6% 0.60 28.7% (NYSE:NOM) 22.9% 4.1% 2.23 37.7% (NYSE:PHK) 40.3% 13.7% 0.08 23.6% (NYSE:PGP) 58.6% 11.2% -1.70 44.7% Click to enlarge

*The premium/discount and z-score data may be unreliable, as those funds report NAV values only infrequently.

Top 10 highest discounts:

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Leverage (OTCPK:FXBY) -35.0% 1.2% -0.65 9.2% (NYSEMKT:CET) -19.8% 4.6% 0.11 0.1% (NYSE:BIF) -19.7% 4.7% 0.96 4.4% (NYSEMKT:RIF) -19.4% 6.7% 0.26 27.3% (NYSEMKT:GLO) -19.0% 11.7% -1.64 50.8% (NYSEMKT:RCG) -18.2% 0.0% 0.01 0.2% (NYSE:DNI) -17.9% 8.6% -0.41 4.0% (NYSE:GAM) -17.9% 10.4% -0.15 16.0% (NYSE:AWP) -17.9% 11.9% -0.72 6.4% (NYSE:GDL) -17.5% 6.5% -0.15 38.5% Click to enlarge

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 lowest z-scores:

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Leverage (NYSEMKT:MZA) -2.69 -1.0% 5.3% 37.1% (NYSEMKT:NBO) -2.56 -10.0% 4.7% 39.4% (NYSE:VBF) -2.52 -7.5% 4.6% 0.1% (NYSE:NIM) -2.46 -5.6% 3.5% 0.3% (NYSE:NCA) -2.41 -1.4% 4.1% 2.0% (NYSE:BNY) -2.35 -4.6% 5.3% 38.8% (NYSE:MUA) -2.32 -3.9% 5.2% 11.7% (NYSE:NUV) -2.32 -4.9% 4.1% 0.6% (NYSE:BGY) -2.26 -13.2% 8.4% 1.7% (NYSE:ETY) -2.26 -9.8% 10.0% 0.3% Click to enlarge

Top 10 highest z-scores:

CEF z-score Premium/discount Yield Leverage (NYSE:UTF) 2.26 -9.1% 8.1% 28.9% (NYSE:BSL) 2.27 1.5% 6.5% 33.1% (NYSE:JRO) 2.29 1.5% 7.2% 38.7% (NYSE:BUI) 2.31 2.6% 7.6% 1.5% (NYSE:BJZ) 2.35 1.6% 2.2% 0.3% (NYSE:BLH) 2.44 0.6% 1.4% 0.2% (NYSE:SMM) 2.47 -3.4% 7.2% 27.0% (NYSEMKT:GLV) 2.60 -12.1% 10.5% 50.2% (NYSEMKT:VCF) 2.74 3.1% 4.8% 28.4% (NYSE:BFO) 2.87 0.2% 2.5% 0.3% Click to enlarge

3. Top 10 highest-yielding CEFs

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest-yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk; [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration); and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Leverage (NYSEMKT:GRF) 21.7% -4.9% 1.34 0.0% OXLC* 20.9% 15.8% 0.75 51.0% CRF 18.3% 14.8% 0.21 0.1% CLM 18.2% 15.9% 0.76 0.0% (NYSE:EDF) 15.3% 3.4% 1.04 20.2% (NYSE:EDI) 13.8% -4.6% 1.10 27.0% PHK 13.7% 40.3% 0.08 23.6% (NYSE:IGD) 13.4% -11.9% -0.39 1.1% (NYSE:ECC)* 13.4% 4.3% -0.79 32.4% (NYSE:ZF) 12.9% -13.6% -2.09 27.2% Click to enlarge

*The premium/discount and z-score data may be unreliable, as those funds report NAV values only infrequently.

4. Best combination of yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Leverage D x Y GLO -19.0% 11.7% -1.64 50.8% -2.23 AWP -17.9% 11.9% -0.72 6.4% -2.12 (NYSE:SGF) -15.9% 12.0% -0.58 0.2% -1.91 GAM -17.9% 10.4% -0.15 16.0% -1.85 (NYSE:AOD) -17.3% 9.5% -1.15 0.2% -1.64 (NYSE:USA) -17.0% 9.6% -1.88 2.3% -1.63 IGD -11.9% 13.4% -0.39 1.1% -1.60 (NYSE:AGC) -15.1% 10.3% -0.28 42.6% -1.56 (NYSEMKT:GLQ) -14.1% 11.1% 1.71 51.2% -1.56 DNI -17.9% 8.6% -0.41 4.0% -1.54 Click to enlarge

5. Best combination of yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Leverage D x Y x Z ZF -13.6% 12.9% -2.09 27.2% 3.65 GLO -19.0% 11.7% -1.64 50.8% 3.65 (NYSE:IGA) -13.2% 11.6% -2.06 1.1% 3.13 USA -17.0% 9.6% -1.88 2.3% 3.06 BGY -13.2% 8.4% -2.26 1.7% 2.51 (NYSE:BOE) -14.3% 8.2% -2.10 1.4% 2.47 (NYSE:ETJ) -11.4% 12.7% -1.58 0.7% 2.29 ETY -9.8% 10.0% -2.26 0.3% 2.21 (NYSE:ADX) -16.8% 8.0% -1.54 1.3% 2.06 (NYSE:MFD) -12.6% 10.9% -1.39 25.5% 1.91 Click to enlarge

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -6.47%, a slight increase from -7.25% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 7.06%, a slight decrease from 7.10% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is -0.20, an increase from -0.50 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary, we noted that CEFs declined significantly as a group in October, with the 1-year z-score falling from 0.41 to -0.50. It appears that the selling pressure has somewhat abated, as the 1-year z-score has increased back to -0.20.

However, as noted in "The Chemist's CEF Report Interim Update: The Trump Effect And The -3 Club," Trump's victory had actually pushed CEFs even further lower down than at the end of October, with the average 1-year z-score falling to -0.86. Moreover, the number of CEFs with z-scores less than -3, representing extreme undervaluation on a premium/discount basis, rose from 4 to 25 from the end of October to mid-November. The Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio took advantage of some of the temporary dislocations, establishing positions in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) and Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) that have performed well since then.

GBAB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Today, the number of CEFs with z-scores less than -3 is exactly zero, and valuations are less attractive than two weeks ago. Perhaps future political crises may yet give rise to better buying opportunities in the days ahead.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g., utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore, each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks.

For December, my top 3 picks are:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ((NYSE:ETY)): 10.0% yield, -9.8% discount, -2.26 z-score, 0% leverage, 1.07% expense ratio.

((NYSE:ETY)): 10.0% yield, -9.8% discount, -2.26 z-score, 0% leverage, 1.07% expense ratio. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund ((NYSE:MFD)): 10.9% yield, -12.6% discount, -1.39 z-score, 25.5% leverage, 2.34% expense ratio.

((NYSE:MFD)): 10.9% yield, -12.6% discount, -1.39 z-score, 25.5% leverage, 2.34% expense ratio. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund ((NYSE:IGA)): 11.6% yield, -13.2% discount, -2.06 z-score, 1.1% leverage, 1.00% expense ratio.

The three picks have a decent combination of yield, premium/discount and z-score values.

Please feel free to present suggestions on what else you would like to include in the Report. I hope this information has been useful for CEF investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, GBAB, MFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.