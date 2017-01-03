Exciting Times At Microsoft

Cracking the ability to run Windows on Snapdragon chips opens up old markets where Microsoft had already lost, as well as new markets.

Microsoft is on a roll with its cloud business and cool hardware. And there is more to come, like the HoloLens.

Remember those cute little netbooks? These were pint-sized laptops, but woefully underpowered and with low-quality screens. Nevertheless, for a couple of years, they were really popular and selling like hotcakes. You couldn't really do much serious work on these, so they ultimately disappointed the market and their popularity waned.

Compared to netbooks, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad seemed like a much better deal. They had much better screens, all-day battery life, and you could switch them on in an instant. They were also incredibly slim and portable, and had ingenious touch navigation.

We actually thought at the time one could use these as little light traveling laptops when third parties started to make keyboards for them, and considered the possibility here a few years ago that they would come to overwhelm the PC market.

But like with netbooks, we were disappointed again when we tried this ourselves, as the limitations proved too taxing. It wasn't (and still isn't) possible to hook a mouse to an iPad (at least not without jailbreaking it), which really limits it as a writing tool (at least in our experience).

It was also not possible to open more than one application at a time, and although this is now possible, the split-screen solution is still rather limiting.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) did embark on tablets which would overcome these limitations, but because they were tied to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) processors, these were clunky and expensive in comparison to the iPad. The problem here is that Intel never really came to match ARM (NASDAQ:ARMH) based processors for the mobile and tablet space.

Unified operating system

So while Apple started a revolution with its iPhone, and to a lesser extent its iPad, Microsoft looked like it was falling behind. However, a few commentators noted that these revolutionary products also constituted something of a missed opportunity. They introduced a new operating system, iOS, a new platform for third parties to write applications for. It soon found a rival in Android, running on ARM-designed microprocessors.

So what did Apple miss with iOS? Well, in our view, the opportunity to create a unified operating system that would be able to run on any device, smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer. That would constitute something like the holy grail in computing, offering true portability of apps and files, transforming an iPad or even an iPhone into a computer to actually do work on.

With your smartphone, you would always have your computer with you. All one would have had to do would be to hook it up to a keyboard and monitor. Of course not everybody buys into this vision. From CultofMac:

I find this vision of a fully functioning desktop version of Windows running on every device a little problematic. No one is seriously going to plug a mouse into their mobile phone and start editing Excel spreadsheets.

And with cloud-based file storage and streaming media (and perhaps also increasingly processing power), some would argue it isn't really necessary anymore either.

Apple had it easier compared to Microsoft implementing this vision, as Microsoft was greatly hampered by the fact that its operating systems work on two different microprocessor platforms. Apple faced no such inherent limitations. From Apple insider:

However, back in 2007 no ARM chip was anywhere near as powerful as Intel's Core processors used in Macs. That made it an astounding feat that Apple was able to effectively port the entire essential OS X Mac environment to run on such an ARM chip in the original iPhone, along with an entirely new multitouch-based user interface.

And what to think of this, from BGR:

Apple just unveiled a MacBook laptop it said it would never make: the new MacBook Pro has a touchscreen display, albeit not the kind of touchscreen display you want. It also has an ARM processor, albeit not the kind that can power the entire thing. It also has iOS running right alongside macOS, but it's not the kind of iOS experience you expect.

However, before one gets too enthusiastic...

So, does this mean Apple will make a detachable laptop like the Surface Book that can run both macOS and iOS, depending on what you need? No, not really, though it certainly looks like Apple is toying with the idea of making iOS and macOS work together on a Mac in some ways. It also proves that Apple is experimenting with ARM processors on Macs, even if these custom chips are relegated to specific functions and can't run the entire show.

Apple did, of course, triumph. Not only in building astonishingly successful new product categories with the iPhone and the iPad, but also with its in-house customized ARM chip business, basically built from scratch.

At the time, we thought that the iPad might seriously eat into Windows PCs. While PC sales have declined as people now do much more computing stuff on their smartphones and present PCs are good enough to do most what most users ask from them, iPads haven't really displaced Windows PCs in any serious amount.

Perhaps, it's a minor bug not having gone for a single operating system ruling all devices, but we still think it's a missed opportunity as the successes in iPhones and iPads could have been used to leverage the success of the iPads and Mac's against Windows PCs.

Is it now Windows turn?

But now Microsoft seems to have finally cracked a way to let a full version of Windows (not a half-baked one like Windows RT) run on ARM-designed chips, or at least on the upcoming Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 935.

So Microsoft believed in the unified operating system, and they now have a pretty good shot at it. Of course, they also kept at it for other reasons than just the mobile and tablet markets. From Ars Technica:

Microsoft continued to develop Windows on ARM, as it's an essential part of both the Windows 10 Internet of Things Core variant of the operating system and the Windows 10 Mobile version.

The first question now is, will it work? There are still some limitations. Again, from Ars Technica:

Even this Win32 capability would leave a substantial app gap, as there are vanishingly few Win32 desktop applications compiled for ARM, so the new Windows on ARM has a solution for that, too: as previously rumored, it will include built-in emulation for 32-bit (though oddly, not 64-bit) x86 applications.

Some argue this actually doesn't really matter all that much. From Computerworld:

The initial version of ARM Windows 10 only supports 32-bit apps, but that's not a big deal since most mobile devices have 4GB of memory or less anyway. And it should be noted this is Windows 10 on Snapdragon, not Windows 10 on ARM. Sure, Qualcomm's processors are fairly ubiquitous but they aren't everywhere. You won't be running Windows 10 on an iPad any time soon.

At the minimum, it allows Microsoft to build razor-thin tablets, hybrids and laptops, at a lower price point and with extended battery life which, unlike the iPad, reproduces near full desktop functionality. Perhaps not for really demanding tasks, but people like us who need a browser and a word-processor will be happy.

You might argue that these products already exist as Intel has made progress too. True, but Intel-based tablets or ultrabooks are still really considerably more expensive compared to ARM-based similar products.

Then there are Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chromebooks, running Google's Chrome OS, the browser-based operating system (although these now also run some Android apps). Windows on Snapdragon could offer serious competition here, as these are likely to offer more functionality at similar price points. It's even possible that this will allow Microsoft to make something of a comeback in the smartphone space. While the idea of having your desktop always with you might not be as appealing as a few years ago, it can be still pretty compelling.

Hook up your mobile phone to a keyboard and monitor and/or docking station, and you'll have your full desktop environment with you.

It also works the other way around. Microsoft is giving laptops cellular network capabilities as Qualcomm chips have built this right into the processor and Windows will have re-programmable eSim built into it, so there is no need to swap Sim cards.

With the advent of 5G providing super broadband connection speeds, the era of truly mobile computing could be upon us.

Mobile processors

Another question is whether mobile processors are actually up to the task. The surprising answer is almost certainly yes. As you can see here, the Apple A10 chip powering the iPhone 7 (from daringfireball):

You will also note in that article that while the A10 is way faster in single core, on the multi-core benchmarks, ARM chips are really close behind. The upcoming Snapdragon 835 is likely to be another leap forward.

The emulation part might slow things down a little, but probably not by much. From Ars Technica:

As we previously detailed, this emulation will be used only for application code, with the operating system itself and all system libraries being native 64-bit ARM binaries.

To ease concerns further, Microsoft demonstrated running Photoshop on a Snapdragon processor, which you can watch here.

Since Windows is where much of the AR/VR activity happens, this move could also give a boost to AR/VR to become untethered from desktops and make it cheaper in the process. This is already happening to some extent with the VR headsets that let you use your mobile phone as the screen and processing element.

Your next PC might be your phone

Moore's law points to increasing miniaturization, increased processing power at lower cost. PCs have a long history riding that wave already, but the forces are now aligned for them to shape into something eminently portable.

Of course, we already have Windows-based tablets and hybrids, but they don't fit in your pocket as keyboards and screens are resistant to miniaturization to remain usable. However, we've also seen a slew of mini-PCs taking off - even Intel has joined that bandwagon with its Compute sticks, the USB stick-sized devices you plug into a screen to offer you 'entry level' computing power.

Windows on Snapdragon ups the ante considerably, in two ways. First, the Snapdragon 835 is likely to offer little in the way of performance disadvantages for most normal computing tasks. Second, a full version Windows offers full desktop functionality on a portable device at cheaper price points and with battery life of a smartphone.

Will it catch on? In its favor is the possibility to basically have just one device. Many people already do most of their computing and internet activities on their smartphone. By hooking this up to a monitor and keyboard, they could save themselves the purchase of a PC. The problem here is, that it has to be a Windows phone, not an iPhone or Android phone. One can turn an Android phone into a PC-like instrument already, so the ability to have a PC with your smartphone must be enticing enough for people to switch to a Windows phone.

That remains to be seen. In fact, we don't even know whether there will be smartphones running the Snapdragon 835 with the full version of Windows out anytime soon.

If screen innovations like roll-up screens or foldable screens (supposedly Samsung is getting a smartphone with foldable screen out in 2017) catch on, the 'having just one device' might as well.

HoloLens

Things could be much bigger. From Ars Technica:

Microsoft's HoloLens holographic headset runs a special version of Windows 10, Windows Holographic. At Computex today, the company announced that Windows Holographic is coming to more than just the HoloLens: Microsoft wants it to be available for all virtual reality and augmented reality/mixed reality systems, from the tethered, fully immersive virtual reality headsets already on the market, to a new generation of untethered HoloLens-like devices.

Those who have experienced the HoloLens generally come away very impressed, even if it is still well in beta territory. It could very well constitute the next platform in computing.

For now, it's powered by an Intel processor, together with a new kind of processor, the HPU, from The Verge:

The HPU does a lot of the heavy lifting here, so that the CPU and GPU are able to just launch apps and display the holograms. Microsoft custom designed the HPU and it's really meant to take all of the data from the cameras and sensors and process it in real-time so you can use gestures accurately.

But what we know about Intel's inability to crack the smartphone market, which is similarly space and battery constraints, the HoloLens is self-contained, it's essentially a little PC. But there is a problem:

All of these sensors need battery power, and Microsoft has packed a bunch into the rear of the headset. There are three separate batteries on each side of the HoloLens, but Microsoft isn't revealing their exact capacity yet. They look like little battery packs you might use inside a toy, and they're small enough to fit in the sides of the HoloLens. They also act as a way to balance out the weight of the HoloLens so it doesn't feel too heavy at the front or rear. The headset should run for around two or three hours before it needs to be recharged via Micro USB.

Two to three hours? We think that Microsoft will have larger ambitions for battery life. Shifting to Snapdragons could offer benefits in terms of power usage footprint. We might remind readers of what The Verge argued in another article on the same topic:

Nothing that costs $3,000 should have an Atom chip in it.

Of course this is rather speculative, but if Windows can run on Snapdragon and the HoloLens has the same space and battery constraints as smartphones, where Snapdragon (and other ARM-based processors) have kept Intel out, why should it be different in the HoloLens?

Investment consequences

Microsoft is already on a roll with its new well received hardware business and its cloud business. Apple had the opportunity to leverage their success with iPhones and iPads into the PC business, but it didn't take that route, even as it belatedly tried to create a more production-orientated tablet with the iPad Pro.

Few things are more fundamental in tech than operating systems. Microsoft's own history testifies to that. With the slow decline of PCs and people moving many daily computing task to their smartphones, it had looked like Microsoft would face a slow decline, hampered most of all by their erstwhile partner Intel, which could not crack the mobile market.

With the introduction of Windows on Snapdragon chips, Microsoft at least has a path to claw back some lost terrain in the tablet and even the mobile space, and fence off the threat coming from Chromebooks.

It could also offer opportunities in upcoming platforms in the AR and VR space, which face some of the same constraints as smartphones in terms of energy and space usage. Exciting times at Microsoft, who would have thought.

Windows have been the crown jewels of Microsoft for a long time, its main route to riches. That looked like waning just as Windows itself got a lot better, in its latest incarnation - Windows 10.

But having cracked the ability of Windows to work on ARM-based chips, not only does it suddenly have a new lease of life in markets where it seemed lost for quite some time, it is likely to be key to upcoming platforms like IoT and AR, perhaps even VR.

It looked like the operating system of the past, with Windows on Snapdragon, its chances of becoming the operating system of the future have suddenly improved materially.

Considering how inherently valuable dominating operating systems are, shareholders can only rejoice, even if the immediate pay-off is likely to be rather gradual.

