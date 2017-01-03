Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why

My risk factors are still substantially more concentrated than I would normally run them.

December turned out to be another decent month as Treasury yields dipped towards the end and allowing some of my rate sensitive investments to rise.

It is useful for readers to have a solid disclosure about the investing choices of the analysts they follow. Seeing the choices the analyst has personally made and what plans the analyst has for their future investing choices provides other investors the opportunity to better understand the mindset of the analyst and determine how they feel about the quality of the analyst's research.

Within the sector I cover, I'm happy to trade actively. I'm not thrilled with making adjustments outside of that sector, but I found the domestic equity markets too expensive this December. For the accounts with restricted choices, I moved domestic equity exposure over bonds. I see the yield on the 3 to 5 year Treasuries as being high enough to justify taking it, overtaking the broad equity market exposure.

Holdings

The following list contains my current holdings, recent holdings, and some of the shares that I am currently considering taking a position in. This is a fairly long list because some of the ETFs are interchangeable. Since the funds are so similar, it often makes sense to pick the ETF with favorable commission rates for that account. Since I will also use positions in preferred stock, I've listed several series of preferred stock that I keep an eye on.

Ticker Name of Fund VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF FSTVX Fidelity Spartan® Total Market Index Fund Fidelity Advantage Class SCHB Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF MO Altria Group XOM Exxon Mobil WMT Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. TGT Target FCX Freeport-McMoRan PM Philip Morris International SCHF Schwab International Equity ETF SCHC Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF FSIVX Fidelity Spartan® International Index Fund FSRVX Fidelity Spartan® Real Estate Index Fund Fidelity Advantage® Class VNQ Vanguard REIT Index ETF SCHH Schwab U.S. REIT ETF NNN National Retail Properties STOR STORE Capital O Realty Income Corp. EPR EPR Properties FSITX Fidelity Spartan® U.S. Bond Index Fund SCHZ Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGNC American Capital Agency Corp AGNCB AGNCP ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation NLY Annaly Capital Management NLY-E NLY-D MTGE American Capital Mortgage Investment MTGEP DX Dynex Capital DX-A DX-B CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation CMO-E RSO Resource Capital Corporation RSO-A RSO-B RSO-C SLD Sutherland Asset Management OTCQB:BMNM Bimini Capital Management CASH Click to enlarge

Category

Since readers requested an easier way to track allocations over time, I started putting together my "category" chart to show past months as well as current month.

Over the last two months, I've made a fairly substantial adjustment to my portfolio. Domestic equity has been falling as I've been closing out or dramatically reducing positions. The Treasury exposure was down from late September through the end of November, which allowed me to avoid some of the beating the bond market took during that time. In December, I moved more capital back in there.

Click to enlarge

The most disturbing thing about this allocation pattern is that I'm heavily overweight on mortgage REITs and consider the sector to be substantially overvalued. That is a really nasty combination, and it only happens because I see a couple of plays that are not valued at anywhere near the same level as the rest of the sector.

Due to the increase in day-to-day volatility from concentrated positions, I also increased my cash position so I would have more cash on hand to raise positions if prices fell. I'm also actively working with some limit-sell orders to reduce my exposure if the rally occurs.

Individual Companies/ETFs/Mutual Funds

The next chart breaks down the allocations by the actual ticker. I removed all tickers with a 0% allocation.

Click to enlarge

The position in RSO creates a large concentrated risk. I don't like concentrated risk. However, I do like incredible discounts to book value in a mortgage REIT. Given the high valuations offered to most commercial mortgage REITs, I really like the value here. This concentration is part of the reason the rest of my portfolio was re-allocated to be more defensive.

It might seem like FSITX is also creating concentrated risk. The bond portfolio underlying FSITX is heavily weighted towards relatively short duration and high credit quality assets. The fund will still have significantly more volatility than cash, but overall I consider it an extremely conservative allocation.

WMT/TGT/MO

Strong dividend champions with great positions within their sectors.

PM

I treat Philip Morris as an international allocation. It doesn't sell products domestically. A strong dollar is a clear negative for Philip Morris, but I love the new line of iQOS products it is developing.

Preferred Shares

Who doesn't want a current yield running 7.5% to 8.25% with a discount to par value adding extra call protection?

I'm currently hunting for another position in preferred shares. Due to poor liquidity, execution is always questionable. Investors should stick to limit orders. I also stick to strong price targets, so I can be excited each time I get execution because I know I'm buying in at price and yield where I feel very comfortable with the investment.

Cash

I may add some additional cash to my portfolio, and as always, I may buy or sell anything as changes occur in both share prices and my outlook on the investment.

