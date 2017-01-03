OPEC Dismisses American Shale Oil

I recently wrote that American shale oil may be coming back just as OPEC and non-OPEC producers are cutting their production. Based on the page views the article received, there is high interest in this topic. So I conducted more research to add to the discussion.

To repeat one observation, I had watched a video (starting at 51:35) of the press conference after the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting, where Saudi Energy Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih discussed his answer to a question about America's shale oil response, and he clearly stated that there are significant time lags involved even though rigs have started rising again. He said, based on the time lag of when oil prices had peaked in 2014 and when production peaked in 2015, he doesn't expect to see any shale oil response in 2017.

OPEC Numbers

I went back to OPEC's December Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR). In the "Balances" section, OPEC calculates a "call on OPEC oil" after adding up demand and subtracting non-OPEC supplies. For 2017, that number is 32.6 million barrels per day (mmbd) on average. OPEC would need full compliance just to get supply to balance with demand, as the announced cuts bring OPEC production to 32.7 mmbd, not 32.5, due to an arithmetic error. In addition, that implies that inventories would remain just as high as the estimated 300 million barrel glut as they are now.

I reviewed their assumptions for U.S. production, and they are factoring in a decline of 150,000 b/d for the U.S., a drop of 1.3% for 2017. I also reviewed the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) outlook, and it forecasts an increase of 210,000 b/d in 2017 over 2016 for crude production and other supplies (mostly natural gas liquids production). This is due to projects coming online in the Gulf of Mexico.

Shale Reflexes

Pioneer Natural Resources' (NYSE:PXD) CEO said it can go from starting a well to producing oil for sale in three to four months. Continental Resources' (NYSE:CLR) December presentation (page 8) provides a chart that shows that its ND Bakken uncompleted wells can earn a 100% ROR with WTI prices in the low $40s. The average cost of completing DUCs is $3.5 million, as compared to full costs of $6.0 million. CLR's updated guidance says that it has 175 DUCs in the Bakken and had two simulation crews working, but planned to double that to 4 crews by end-2016. "The projected year-end Bakken uncompleted well count of 175 excludes approximately 15 wells that will have been stimulated by year-end 2016, but not produced with first sales until 2017."

EIA production data for October showed an increase in production in North Dakota of 72,000 b/d over September. It was the first meaningful increase since crude production had peaked there.

Citibank has forecast that U.S. shale oil production can rise by 500,000 b/d at a crude price of $60 and 1,000,000 b/d at $70. Harold Hamm, CEO of CLR, has said that if U.S. frackers produced "flat out," domestic oil production "can probably double" to nearly 20 million barrels per day. But he has said that it would be foolish to do that because the market is already oversupplied. He added, "There's a real concern by industry that we could be in for another one of these price adjustments, if we get carried away with development."

However, Mr. Hamm also said he did not expect a shale oil response in 2017. He said he expected U.S. crude production to remain at 8.6 mmbd. (Note: It was 8.8 mmbd in October and rising, as he added to his completion crews. And the EIA has been systematically under-forecasting production.)

Conclusions

It remains to be seen what Donald Trump will do when he becomes president. But we will begin to see in just a few more weeks.

If he is true to his campaign theme, he's going to provide support (incentives) to the shale oil and coal industries to increase production and bring back jobs. And so I disagree with OPEC and Mr. Al-Falih that shale oil will not increase in 2017, it is only a question of how large the increase will be. As a result, I think OPEC will face great difficulties achieving their goal of balancing supply with demand.

