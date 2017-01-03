Top North America Container Traffic Turns Positive For The Year

West Coast ports have led the way driven by laden exports; laden imports have been consistent across regions.

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

Growth in the Top North America twenty-foot equivalent container unit, TEU traffic increased from 2013 through 2015. Growth during 2013 was below 2 percent, but both 2014 and 2015 witnessed growth of 4.5 and 5 percent respectively. During the first two months of 2016, it appeared that this trend would continue, however, March through September witnessed a steady decline. October and November have reversed this trend as the peak shipping season has strengthened performance.

For the month of November, the top performing West Coast port was Los Angeles, followed by the Northwest Seaport Alliance, NSA. Each port witnessed total TEU traffic growth of 24 and 20 percent respectively. For East Coast ports, top performers were Montreal and Virginia with 25 and 16 percent total TEU growth. For Gulf Coast ports, top performers included Houston and Altamira with 21 and 16 percent total TEU growth.

This year has been quite different versus 2015 as the top five ports have struggled, with the major exception being the Port of Los Angeles. Many East Coast ports that witnessed significant growth during 2015 have remained flat or declined for most of 2016. But the past couple of months have seen substantial improvement for both East and Gulf Coast ports. For laden imports, top ten port performance has been consistent across regions. For exports, the West Coast has continued to dominate performance.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2015.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year; additionally, the total YTD performance excludes these seaports which reflected approximately 2.5 million TEUs as of 2015. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter.

The West Coast seaports witnessed a record setting pace during January and February, which was largely driven by the labor union issues stemming from contract renegotiation throughout 2014 and the first two months of 2015. These events created a lower baseline comparison for January and February 2015. Since then, the pace has slowed, but traffic has picked up the past couple of months.

The Port of Oakland was positive for November up two percent versus last year. The Mexico ports of Manzanillo and Lazaro Cardenas were both positive with the former up 17 percent and the latter up 1.5 percent. The laggards for the West Coast included the ports of Prince Rupert and Long Beach, down 15 and 14 percent versus last year. Port Metro Vancouver was down one percent.

The East Coast ports were predominantly positive for the month of November with the major exception being Boston, which was down 14 percent. Other strong positive port performers included Charleston and Miami up 14 and 11 percent. The ports of New York/New Jersey and Savannah were each up six percent versus last year, while Baltimore was flat. For the Gulf Coast ports, New Orleans and Veracruz were up 13 and six percent from last year.

The peak shipping season has benefited North America ports across all regions. Overall, the improving TEU traffic trends have now occurred during the previous three consecutive months. If December witnesses sustained positive performance, overall total TEU traffic will likely remain marginally positive for the year.

Top performers for November laden import TEUs for West Coast ports included the NSA, Los Angeles and Manzanillo. Results were up 27.5, 22 and 14 percent respectively versus last year. The ports of Long Beach and Prince Rupert have struggled the previous three consecutive months versus their peers; November laden import traffic was down 12 and 15 percent respectively. Cargo has diverted to West Coast rivals, as well as to other regions. Laden imports for Vancouver were up six percent, while Oakland and Lazaro Cardenas were flat.

Laden import TEUs surged in November for East Coast ports. Top performers included Montreal, Virginia, Charleston, Savannah and Miami, up 24, 19, 16, 12 and 11 percent respectively. New York/New Jersey was up nine percent, Baltimore was flat and Boston was down 19 percent. Virginia and Charleston have been strong performers throughout 2016.

The Port of Houston's laden import TEU traffic was up 40 percent in November versus last year. This was followed by Altamira, New Orleans and Veracruz with performance of 17, 13 and five percent respectively. Houston has now witnessed double-digit laden import TEU performance for six consecutive months from 12 to 40 percent.

Laden export TEUs continued to be dominated by West Coast ports. Top performers for the month of November included Manzanillo, Los Angeles and the NSA with results of 32, 25 and 23 percent versus last year. Oakland and Prince Rupert were up 12 and 11 percent, while Vancouver and Lazaro Cardenas were up two and one percent. Long Beach was down three percent in November versus last year.

For East Coast ports, top performers included Montreal, Virginia and Miami with results of 26, 16 and 11 percent versus last year. Savannah and Charleston were up 10 and nine percent, while Baltimore was up one percent. New York/New Jersey was done two percent and Boston was down 13 percent.

For Gulf Coast ports, Veracruz, New Orleans and Altamira were up 26, 13 and 14 percent respectively versus last year. The Port of Houston was up seven percent in November versus last year, marking the best performing month of the year.

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows: BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, most container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic. For Class I rail operators who have lagged peers, it should be assumed that truck carriers including drayage and medium to long haul drivers are benefiting, especially in today's lower fuel cost environment.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), among others.

Class I rail operator weekly container traffic has been provided above through November 2016 and over the trailing twelve-month, TTM period. Based on this information, every Class I witnessed improved performance for container units carried in November. Improvement ranged between 10 and 40 basis points, bps from October.

Through February 2016, not one Class I rail operator witnessed negative container traffic. This is highly consistent with the much stronger seaport performance during these first two months across the U.S. Through the first eleven months of the year, only BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) were positive.

Looking to Class I rail traffic for the month of December as a leading indicator for seaport TEU traffic, results displayed substantial improvement for all Class Is. This bodes well for improved intermodal performance during the fourth quarter for Class Is, and for North America TEU traffic results being positive for 2016.

Summary

Three themes have emerged for the majority of 2016 as it relates to North America TEU traffic. First, the Port of Los Angeles has distinguished its performance from the Port of Long Beach; second West Coast ports have strongly outperformed their East and Gulf coast peers for laden export TEUs; lastly, leading East and Gulf coast ports have witnessed substantial improvements for both laden imports and exports during the peak shipping season.

Collectively, these trends suggest that while West Coast ports have performed well during 2016, East and Gulf coast ports have recovered from the early and mid-year slump. Mexico ports have outperformed their Canadian peers for 2016 as well.

The timing of the completed new Panama Canal locks suggests that the substantial improvement for East and Gulf coast ports has not been reflective of a shift in trade lanes. Next year will be a better year to compare trade lane performance as the new locks will have been operating for over five months. Additionally, president-elect Donald Trump's North America Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA and import/export policies will be something to pay attention to.

Overall, the back-half of 2016 and the fourth quarter in particular, looks to have been solid for container units carried by Class Is. This is consistent with the improved October and November port TEU traffic trends. Intermodal revenue, volume and pricing performance should be solid for the next earnings reports for Class I rail operators.

