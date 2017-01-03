Amgen Hikes Dividend By 15%. Is It A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

What kind of total returns can you expect from an investment today?

The biotech company raised its dividend by 15% for Q1 2017 and now yields 3.1%.

Amgen trades at about 15% below its 52-week high. Is it a good buy?

Early in the year, I said that Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) dividend growth is likely to slow down. Specifically, this was my reasoning:

Amgen has expanded its payout ratio from 7% in 2011 to 40% now. That would partly explain why the biotechnology company could increase dividends at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2011 to 2016. Because of the expanded payout ratio, Amgen's dividend growth rate is likely to slow down.

Indeed, the large biotechnology firm hiked its dividend per share by 15% instead of the usual 20+% in the last few years. Now, don't get me wrong. I think that's still very good growth from such a big company. Besides, it's not like it's easy to get a decent raise from a job.

Stable growing earnings, stable growing dividend

Thanks partly to share buybacks, Amgen has generated stable earnings per share ("EPS") growth as shown by the rising orange line in the F.A.S.T. graph.

The stable earnings growth has allowed for a stable growing dividend. To date, the company has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

The 15% dividend hike marks the 6th year and indicates a forward payout ratio of about 37% based on reasonable EPS growth estimates of 11% in 2016 and 8% in 2017.

A group of 37 analysts believes Amgen can deliver EPS growth of 6.9-7.3% in the next 3-5 years. The high single-digit earnings growth rate and reasonable payout ratio should allow Amgen to continue its dividend growth streak.

Moreover, any share repurchases from Amgen will help solidify that earnings growth.

Share repurchases

In the recent past, Amgen has been quite strategic in its share buybacks. The company reduced its share count when shares were cheap to reasonably valued (namely between 2008 and 2013) and slowed down its buyback when shares were expensive (mainly parts of 2014 and 2015).

Specifically, in 2014 and 2015, it spent about $2 billion to buy back 12.9 million shares at an average cost of $155 per share.

AMGN Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Annual) data by YCharts

In the first three quarters, Amgen was more aggressive in its buyback. It repurchased 13 million shares for a total of a little over $2 billion at an average cost of $156 per share. This is a good use of capital as the shares are pretty attractive.

In the third quarter, the board of directors approved an increase in the remaining share repurchase authorization, which I think was a good decision as Amgen shares are discounted.

Amgen shares were expensive in 2014 and 2015

Valuation and returns expectations

When Value Line last reported about Amgen on December 9, the shares were trading at $146. The company is trading slightly higher today at about $148, but it's still a long way from the Value Line analyst's 2019 to 2021 price projection of $210 to $255, which implies estimated total returns of 45 to 75% (including the dividend).

Three to five years is a long way off. And the further out the projections, the more inaccurate they are. Morningstar and F.A.S.T. Graphs provide some insight on Amgen's current valuation.

Morningstar thinks wide-moat Amgen is super undervalued with low uncertainty for its fair value estimate of $194. This estimate implies a discount of almost 24% for the quality company with an S&P credit rating of A.

The F.A.S.T. Graphs estimate gives a more conservative fair price of about $173 assuming a fair multiple of 15. This implies the shares are discounted by about 14%.

Amgen shares are undervalued

Across 20 analysts from Thomson Reuters's report, Amgen's 12-month mean price target is $180, implying the shares are trading at a discount of nearly 18%. (The low price target is $157.)

In any case, we get the sense that Amgen is undervalued today.

Assuming the Amgen shares will expand to a fair multiple of 15 and a conservative growth rate of about 6.9% in the next 3-5 years, Amgen can deliver annualized returns of 11-13% (or total returns of 45-71%).

Summary & Conclusion

First, Amgen is the Biotech Index ETF's (NASDAQ:IBB) biggest holding (8.4% of the index fund). It's a low-risk, high-quality company with an above-average dividend yield of 3.1% (compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 2% yield and IBB's 0.2% yield).

Second, the company has shown a commitment to growing its dividend at an above-average rate. Amgen started a dividend in 2011. 6 years later, its dividend is 8x the original dividend.

In other words, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 42%. However, expect dividend growth going forward to be more conservative and potentially in the range of 10-15%.

Last but not least, Amgen is attractively priced. It trades at below 13x earnings while a fairer multiple is 15x. I think the board did the right thing by approving an increase in the share repurchase authorization in the third quarter.

Combining the above reasons, in the next 3-5 years, Amgen shareholders can expect a conservative annualized return of 11-13%, while getting a growing dividend with a starting yield of 3.1%.

