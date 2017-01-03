Building A Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio For Mom

When the final product is complete, the returns provide a measurable satisfaction rating, with the ultimate objective of sleeping well at night!

The model had to be well thought out, and the goal was to build a train set that would last, and that would provide enjoyment for generations.

When I think about building a “moat-worthy” REIT portfolio, I think along the lines of building my first train set when I was 12 years old.

Finding great businesses at great prices is the holy grail of investing. Yet surprisingly few investors focus on uncovering businesses with the potential to compound over time. Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins (Why Moats Matter).

As a real estate analyst, I take pride in writing on the subject of economic moats since there's an element of symbolism as it relates to owning the best fortresses.

Much like wide moats protect fortresses from competition, investors can also benefit from owning shares in REITs that have the most formidable fortresses that provide an edge over the competition.

A few weeks ago, someone asked me to provide a list of REITs that my mother should own, and I decided to not only provide that list, but also the blueprint for the wide-moat investment strategy.

As a REIT analyst, it's my hope that this article not only serves the purpose for those reading, but also to assist my mother who is nearing retirement. The intended goal is to assess the broader REIT market in an effort to filter out the most competitive constituents that serve to both protect the investor's dividend income and encourage that income to grow over time.

Brilliant and Collins (co-authors of Why Moats Matter) summed up the primary goal for "moats that matter," as follows:

Avoid dividends that are vulnerable to be cut, seek dividend that will grow, and pay reasonable or attractive prices when buying.

Click to enlarge

Building a Moat-Worthy Portfolio

When I think about building a "moat-worthy" REIT portfolio, I think along the lines of building my first train set when I was 12 years old.

To start with, I went to the area hobby store and began constructing various buildings. I was not just looking to own trophies though; I was a bargain shopper, so I was always looking to purchase model buildings when they were on sale.

My goal was not to complete the train set in a few days or weeks. Instead my mission was to construct a village that I could own forever.

In order to accomplish my goal, I had to put together a blueprint that would include all of the proposed buildings and design tracks that would allow the train to circulate throughout the village. It took careful planning to accomplish my objectives.

Click to enlarge

Each building had to serve a purpose, and it was critical that there were no duplicate properties. The model had to be well thought out and the goal was to build a train set that would last, and that would provide enjoyment for generations.

The goal for my Moat-Worthy REIT Portfolio for Mom serves the same purpose.

The portfolio should be purposely designed in a manner that will provide long-term enjoyment. Each REIT should be hand-picked and collectively the portfolio should provide sound diversification and durability attributes. The dividends should be generated like clockwork, with absolutely no train wrecks along the way.

My mother should know this better than anyone, since she watched her son spend countless hours building out the train set. When the final product is complete, the returns provide a measurable satisfaction rating, with the ultimate objective of sleeping well at night!

The Blueprint

When you think about it, REITs are much easier to understand than traditional stocks. There is simply three ways to invest in commercial real estate: (1) Equity REITs (own buildings), (2) Commercial Mortgage REITs (lend money on buildings), and (3) Commercial Real Estate Companies (broker/consult for building owners).

We are planning to include Commercial Real Estate Companies - like Jones LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and CB Richard Ellis (NYSE:CBG) - in our research in 2017. However, we believe that this sector is not recommended for mom, since there is very little dividend income generated (by these stocks).

We like Commercial Mortgage REITs like Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) and Blackstone Mortgage (NYSE:BXMT), yet we believe that we should also steer mom clear from these riskier REITs. We would prefer to see mom owning around 10% to 20% in REIT preferreds than to risk capital on the more volatile mREITs.

Within our newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, we have already vetted the REITs that provide the overall best quality ratings. We refer to these blue chip REITs as SWANs, that stands for "sleeping well at night."

These 25 REITs are able to withstand the "relentless onslaught of competition for long stretches, and these are the wealth-compounding machines that we want to find and own" (Why Moats Matter).

Our process for analyzing REITs include substantial due diligence and research, including analyzing financial statements, comparing peers, speaking with management, and weighing the overall profitability of the operation. We take special pride in our REIT research and we don't take the "SWAN" ratings lightly.

To begin, we whittled the list of SWANs down from 25 to 10, as the co-authors (to Why Moats Matter) remind us "finding great businesses at great prices is the holy grail of investing" and as value investors, we recognize that the key to successful investing is to purchase a stock at a discount to fair market value. Here's a snapshot of our Top 10 SWANs (for mom):

Click to enlarge

We have written on all of these REITs within the last year or so; therefore, we thought it would be helpful to provide a quick recap on each stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI): Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR): Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Realty Income (NYSE:O). See article HERE. Note: We have O trading at Sound Value.

Click to enlarge

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). See article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE:SKT). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Recent article HERE.

Click to enlarge

In closing, it's critical for investors to take a fundamental approach to valuation and to build an intelligent REIT portfolio consisting of the highest quality stocks. By value-engineering a REIT portfolio with companies that generate sound dividend growth, you are essentially constructing a predictable path for profits. As the co-authors of Why Moats Matter explain:

We believe that sustainability is much more important than the magnitude of economic profits when assessing economic moats. In other words, a highly certain 20-year stream if modest economic profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of extraordinary high returns on invested capital.

Of course, my mother taught me how to be a frugal investor, so she knows a thing or two about investing with a margin of safety. As always, remember, valuation is an incredibly important aspect of investing - you could argue, the most important. Happy REIT Investing Mom!

Click to enlarge

Author's Note: I'm the author of The Trump Factor: Unlocking The Secrets Behind The Trump Empire.

My day job is that I'm a Wall Street writer, and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos, and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed me, please take five seconds and click my name above (top of the page).

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." (Ben Graham).

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.