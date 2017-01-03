The FIG Ideas U.S. Financials Portfolio

Cash is 25%; we'll add as we find new stocks, and during the inevitable air pockets as the world processes China, Europe, Trump and rates.

Weighting is towards banks, which should continue to benefit from the underlying position of the US economy and possible Trump torque.

As promised, here is a portfolio of US financial sector stocks. We're starting simple: 30% in banks, 28% in insurers, 10% in REITs and 9% in mortgage insurers. This gives us a large dollop of cash (23%) to deploy, should stocks come to us. Should broad macro concerns emerge - a China slowdown, a eurozone fracture, a crisis around the unpredictable President-elect Trump - we have recourse to the XLF, KRE and general index instruments for hedging purposes.

Banks

Our exposures are generally pretty low-risk, and among the regionals, are taken from the group that are trading on ~13% 2018 earnings. Despite the conservatism of our management teams, I think at least one of these names will become more aggressive towards growth over the coming twelve months assuming that the consumer remains in good shape and the new administration sends the right signals opposite regulation.

I have received a lot of feedback on articles and elsewhere about some of my positive views on the bank sector following the recent run. I've generally stressed that the fierce rally that occurred since November 8th was in large part a process of normalization for these stocks after the huge sell-off in the early part of 2016. With more normal expectations of rate hikes back in the price, the stocks have recovered. From here, there is further upside on Trump's policies if they evolve in the direction of buoyancy for consumer and corporate confidence, which means his trade policies are the area of greatest concern. More importantly, though, it should always be useful to consider what to own in a sector regardless of recent history - we don't always get to deploy capital at the bottom.

Insurers

Our insurance positions should be lower beta than the bank stocks. A lot of these stocks enjoy bottom-up drivers aside of their generally strong return economics. Examples are the potential disposal of Talcott by Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG), the ongoing integration of Chubb and Legacy Ace at Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB) and continued divestitures at AIG.

The matter of rates gearing is important for insurers. It takes time, since they deploy capital as it comes to them and the mix of fixed-income vintages takes time to adjust to so that the higher-yielding vintages have an impact on investment income. P&C books are shorter duration, and so, will roll over faster in general than those of life companies. However, life companies benefit from higher forward rates immediately because their capital requirements decrease if they can raise their long-term return assumptions, which is good for capital distribution to shareholders.

REITs

People worry about the REIT space in a more inflationary era with higher rates on the way. First, higher rates are still going to mean "measured" rates in terms of the pace of increase and the relationship of headline rates to growth and inflation. Second, Trump should be real estate-friendly with corporate and consumer activity being supportive of demand, rents and, therefore, values. After a hit as the rate outlook changed, I have chosen three pretty obvious holdings to start off with.

Mortgage Insurers

In the absence of damaging spikes in mortgage rates, I think the outlook for mortgage insurers is positive given a solid outlook for wage growth and a reasonable picture for housing starts. More importantly, from a bottom-up perspective, both Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) are working their way towards repaired balance sheets and dividend distribution after a long dark night of repair since 2008. Both remain cheap on a P/E basis, especially MTG.

Cash

Pullbacks there will be, most probably from concern over timing and deliberatively of Trump's programme in the short term. Our large cash position is there to take advantage of these and to feed into the current positions as the stocks consolidate technically following the big move up since the election. In addition, I will be adding some smaller companies in due course as FIG Ideas brings them under coverage.

I'm looking forward to discussing this portfolio on seeking Alpha and will be publishing a global one in due course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.