Micron: 3D XPoint Is A Disruptive Long-Term Catalyst

With an undervaluation and strong growth, Micron is set to outperform in 2017 and beyond.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has been in partnership with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to develop the 3D XPoint technology. This is a disruptive new type of memory system that will provide a new positive growth catalyst for both companies. I see Micron as the better potential investment due to its lower valuation and strong expected revenue and earnings growth.

3D XPoint technology is the first new technology for memory and storage devices since NAND flash was developed 2.5 decades ago. 3D XPoint is considered a game changer for 4 main reasons:

1. It is 1000X faster than NAND flash technology.

2. It is about ½ the cost of DRAM.

3. It has 1000X more endurance than NAND.

4. It is 10X denser than conventional memory.

The benefits of 3D XPoint could be used for various applications such as: gaming, media production, genome sequencing, financial services transactions, and personalized medicine. Those are just a few examples. However, that gives us a good idea of the strong potential for this technology.

Image source: techreport.com

Micron stated the company will see its first revenue from 3D XPoint in 2017. However, Micron did not elaborate on how much revenue it expects to generate in 2017 from this technology. The company also didn't mention the customers that it was communicating with regarding 3D XPoint. So, I would expect this technology to take a while to roll out. The revenue from 3D XPoint may not be significant in 2017, but I expect the technology to be a long-term driver of growth over many years.

In the meantime, Micron is experiencing strong growth for its other technology. The Compute and Networking business unit increased 18% in FQ1 over the previous quarter. The Mobile business unit increased 54% Q/Q, while the Embedded business unit increased 13% Q/Q and the Storage business unit increased 13% Q/Q. The growth was attributed to cloud growth, higher graphics demand from GPU launches and strong console sales; strong sales for LPDRAM and Mobile NAND; and higher demand for home automation, camera, and automotive. This strong performance across business units is evidence of a turnaround for Micron.

The company's industry outlook calls for 15% to 20% supply growth for DRAM Disks with demand growth expected to be higher at 20% to 25%. Demand growth is also expected to exceed supply growth for NAND. Micron expects NAND supply growth to be 30% to 40% in 2017, while demand grows at 40% to 45%. Note that the demand growth forecasts are for the long term. Therefore, conditions look good as demand growth is expected to exceed supply growth.

As a result of the strong demand that Micron is experiencing, consensus estimates show significant growth for FY17 over the previous year:

Micron's Expected 2017 Growth Revenue 43% EBITDA 106% EPS 29% Click to enlarge

Data source: 4-traders.com (Thomson Reuters)

Micron's ROE is expected to increase to 13.8% in 2017 and to 16.4% in 2018 after being negative in 2016. This is a significant turnaround for Micron as the company is expected to achieve above-average growth. This strong growth is likely to drive the stock higher over the next 2 years.

Valuation

The other factor that will help support a higher stock price in 2017 and beyond is Micron's attractive valuation. The low valuation stems from the industry slump over the past few years. Although Micron's stock recovered recently, it is still valued below its competitors and the S&P 500.

Micron Intel AMD (NYSE:AMD) Forward PE 10.2 13.8 45 Forward EV/EBITDA 3.47 7.17 33.5 Click to enlarge

Data source: 4-traders.com (Thomson Reuters)

The valuation metrics in the table above are based on each company's next fiscal year. With Micron's significant undervaluation as compared to its competitors and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), the stock is poised to outperform driven by its above-average expected growth.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

The actual supply/demand situation could turn out differently than what Micron expects. Higher than expected supply growth combined with lower than expected demand growth could derail Micron's stock rally.

The demand for 3D XPoint could be slower than expected. This could cause the optimism for this technology to turn negative and thus hurt the stock price.

Conclusion

Micron has positive momentum for its current products, which is likely to drive the stock to outperform in 2017. The benefits of 3D XPoint technology (faster and cheaper) makes it likely that companies will want to adopt it. I think 3D XPoint will help drive growth for Micron after 2017 when the technology catches on with more widespread usage. With a low valuation and above-average future growth, I expect Micron to outperform over at least the next two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.