Ball Corporation - Boring But Risky

The great investor Peter Lynch once quipped that boring companies can make excellent investments. I generally agree with this view, as do many other contributors here on Seeking Alpha.

The difficulty for me is that, like many heuristics or "rules of thumb", it's possible to quickly get too simplistic in our analysis. "A boring company can make a great investment" obviously should not be taken to mean "all boring companies are great investments at any price." It's with this in mind that I want to talk about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), an investment that I consider to be a combination of boring company and terrifying stock. I outline my thinking below.



Background

Ball was organized in 1880 and incorporated in 1922, so the company has a long pedigree. The firm supplies aluminum and plastic packaging to the beverage, food, and household products industries. The company is divided into three broad segments: Beverage Packing (81% of revenue), Food and Aerosol Packaging (12% of revenue), and Aerospace Sales (7% of sales). This is primarily a can company, generating the majority of revenue from the sale of beverage cans.

Additionally, it does have global reach, with 75 manufacturing plants in 30 countries serving every geography. This is clearly a global, and very boring business. The problem is that there's a difference between "business" and "stock."

Exciting Performance is Already Baked into The Price

It's an article of faith among investors who look for boring names that the companies they buy are "overlooked and unloved." The problem in the case of Ball is that it is neither overlooked, nor is it unloved. Take, for instance, the current PE multiple and the Forward PE multiple.

At the moment, shares of the company are trading at a PE multiple of 34.59, which represents a premium of about 35% over the S&P500. In addition to this rich valuation relative to the overall market, Ball sports a Forward PE of only 16.92. Holding all else constant, then, the shares are priced as if earnings were going to grow by approximately 103% over the next year. That would be the performance of a very "unboring" company, and I believe it to be a wildly optimistic outlook.

Is It Worth It?

Obviously shares are sometimes worth paying a premium for, sometimes a very large premium. We don't generally call the businesses that such shares track "boring", but they might be worth investing in nonetheless. This prompts the question regarding BLL: are the shares worth it? Do they deserve the multiple they're given? In my view, no.

Debt

Boring companies don't grow their debt at a rate of 60% in nine months, and that's exactly what Ball Corporation has done, driving its long-term debt from $5.051 billion (including short term portion of long term debt) in December of 2015 to $8.097 billion (including short term portion) in September of 2016. Obviously the lion's share of debt was taken on to acquire Rexam, which prompts a different risk (see below).

Sales and Net Income Tepid

In the chart below, I outline the relatively tepid growth in revenue and net income over the past three years. This certainly seems like a boring company, but not one that deserves the share multiple it's currently enjoying. Additionally, for comparative purposes, I've included the revenue and net income figures for the first 9 months of 2015. It seems that post acquisition, the revenue has grown compared to the same period last year, but net income has dropped.

Rexam Acquisition Equals Risk

When it comes to acquisitions, there are two things to keep in mind. First, if the acquisition is a good one this year, it will probably be a good one next year, the year after and so on. There's no risk to investors to take a "wait and see" approach. Investors likely embraced this view after the acquisition of Rexam, as shares have languished since.

The other thing to keep in mind regarding acquisitions is that most of them fail. For that reason, an investor who seeks boring investments and eschews "exciting" investments, should steer clear until the impact of this deal is fully understood. After all, Ball investors just acquired, among other things, $3.7 billion of goodwill and another $1.9 billion of "intangible assets." Given that these two types of assets have a long and distinguished history of being written down post acquisition, it might be a good idea for investors to steer clear.

Technical Snapshot

As per our TrendCharts Weekly Momentum Model, the weekly trend for Ball Corp turned Bearish on December 30, 2016. The stock spiked 11.5% the week ending August 5, 2016 but then stalled at the $80.00 level for eleven weeks! After the almost three-month sideways grind, it began to decline in late October 2016. With this week's close below $76.00 the weekly trend for the stock has turned decidedly Bearish. Not only has the stock price closed below its 26-week moving average (which we always consider a signal to exit any LONG positions in a stock), but it's 14-week RSI has also dipped below 50 (another signal that tells us that price momentum has turned negative). From a price momentum perspective, the sellers have gained the upper hand over this stock.

On January 3, 2017 we will purchase the BLL 17FEB17 55 Put Options which provide approximately 12x leverage for a SHORT trade on BLL. Our first downward target is at the $72.50 level; if $72.50 doesn't hold we could then see a further decline to $70.00 before buyers step back in and support is established. If this turns out to be a false signal, a weekly close back above $77.50 will be our stop-loss exit signal.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I agree that it's a good idea to seek out unloved, profitable, boring businesses. These have made great investors excellent outsized returns. The problem is that Ball Corporation is not such a company. It trades more like a tech high flyer, with many of the same risks, but none of the future opportunities. I recommend that investors avoid Ball Corporation or establish a SHORT position for an expected drop in the stock price over the next four weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BLL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.