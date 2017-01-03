Offshore Drilling - Guyana Is Turning Out To Be The New El Dorado For Oil With The Recent Liza Discovery

With discoveries of this size, the oil majors cannot possibly abandon offshore exploration any longer.

The Liza discovery is one of the biggest oil discoveries of recent memory with a recoverable resource of between 800 million and 1.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The Guyana government has given the go-ahead for a $500 million oil and gas services center to be built on the coast about 100 kms from the capital.

Image: The Stena Carron drillship from Offshore.

On January 2, 2016 , Oilprice.com published an interesting article from M. Dave Forest about Guyana and a new $500 million Oil & Gas service center.

[Minister] Trotman also told reporters this weekend that the government has given the go-ahead for a $500 million oil and gas services center - to be built on the coast about 100 kilometers southeast of Guyana's capital city, Georgetown.

That's coming on the back of ExxonMobil's announcement this past July that it has found up to 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the Guyana offshore. Which has put this tiny nation clearly in the sights of a major buildout for petroleum development.

Courtesy: ExxonMobil

A quick look at the offshore Stabroek block in Guyana.

The Stabroek block covers an area of 26,800km2, and is operated by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd., which holds a 45% operating interest in the block alongside Hess (NYSE:HES) Guyana Exploration Ltd. (30%) and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd (25%). A first well, Liza-1, was spud on March 5, 2015 drilled by the Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Deepwater Champion drillship.

On June 30, 2016, ExxonMobil announced the following:

Today said that drilling results from the Liza-2 well, the second exploration well in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, confirm a world-class discovery with a recoverable resource of between 800 million and 1.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels. [...] The Liza-2 well was drilled by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd., approximately 2 miles (3.3 km) from the Liza-1 well. The Liza-2 well encountered more than 190 feet (58 meters) of oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs in Upper Cretaceous formations. The well was drilled to 17,963 feet (5,475 meters) in 5,551 feet (1,692 meters) of water.

The second well was drilled by the Drillship Stena Carron. Stena Drilling indicated in its website.

A one-year contract for Stena Carron was signed during the year. The contract also includes options for extension and is valid from January 2016. However, market conditions mean that the daily rate is significantly lower than what would have been normal in years of high demand. This is a very important contract for the company and it is very gratifying to see Stena Carron back in operation after a year laid up outside Las Palmas.

The Drillship is still drilling per Rigzone as we speak, and should roll off contract this month, unless XOM awards a contract extension.

Stena Drilling has been very aggressive lately and was able to get another contract in November 24, with Providence Resource in Irland for the drilling of the Druid well, at a day rate of $185k/d with Drillship Stena IceMAX

Also, November 26, 2016, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

Cairn Energy has decided to drill two appraisal wells on the SNE oil field off Senegal in 2017 with Stena Drilling's 2007-built drillship, Stena DrillMAX. [...] The joint venture has completed a rig tender evaluation process and executed contracts for the use of the Stena DrillMAX drillship for the two well drilling program starting in 1Q 2017.

Cairn Energy and Stena did not disclose the day rate and I assumed it was below $200k/d.

To access my article about these two contracts please click here.

The Liza discovery is one of the biggest oil discoveries of recent memory.

This new Liza discovery triggered a lot of interest in the region off Guyana/Suriname coast. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) awarded Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE)

Noble also said that the 2013-built drillship Noble Bob Douglas has been awarded a contract from Apache, offshore Suriname. The contract is scheduled to start in April 2017 and it will last until June 2017, but Noble did not disclose the dayrate for the drillship. The rig is currently under a contract with Anadarko in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until mid-February 2017 with a dayrate of $635,000.

To access my article about the Noble December fleet status click here.

Click to enlarge

As we can see in the map above, Apache owns the block 53 and Block 58.

The Liza discovery (Stabroek) is important for the oil industry and has created a new interest in neighboring nations like Suriname and French Guiana.

Click to enlarge

It re-defines offshore exploration as an important component of the oil paradigm. Offshore drilling is here to stay, and this is where the future reserves will be discovered.

Recently, I covered the two recent offshore acquisitions made by BP (NYSE:BP) in Egypt and Mauritania, which show this renewed interest in offshore Natural Gas and Oil. This is a nescant trend that will eventually increase if the oil prices can reach $60-$65 a barrel -- To access my article please click here.

The recent shale boom of the past several years has pushed momentarily the offshore exploration somewhat in the backseat. Oil majors have reduce exploration CapEx significantly the past two or three years and Offshore exploration suffered the most.

However, with discoveries of this size, the oil majors cannot possibly abandon this area of interest any longer. Unlike the shale prospect, where capital must be constantly added across a wide area to turn a profit, the offshore doesn't require such high sustaining CapEx whereas it is costly upfront, of course.

I am not saying that the offshore segment is "better", I am just saying that both offshore and US shale (for one) will have to coexist if the oil industry wants to maintain a good balance between demand and supply for the longer term.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.