Does Welltower Seem Predictable?

The number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to be more than double, from 46 million today to over 98 million by the year 2060.

The seniors housing operating segment accounted for 56%, 57% and 59% of the total revenues for the years ending December 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Over the same period, it has been generating a higher net income year after year at the rate of about 132% per year.

In the last five years, Welltower has been generating higher revenue year after year at the rate of about 32% per year.

Investment Thesis

Welltower (NYSE: HCN) provides real estate capital to leading seniors housing operators, post-acute care providers and health systems. In the last five years, the stock has been trading in what seems like a predictable pattern.

In May 2013, HCN traded at close to $80 a share. In January 2014, it traded at about $54 a share. In January 2015, the stock was around $80 a share. In February 2016, it traded at about $54 a share. In February 2017, what will the magic number be? $80 or $54 a share?

5-Year Chart

In the last three years, about 60% of Welltower's total revenue came from the seniors housing operating segment. It is safe to say the company has been generating revenue in a sustainable manner. It owns properties in major high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties, according to the company's latest SEC 10-K filing.

The aging population in the U.S. is expected to increase by about 15% by the year 2020, while that in Canada is expected to increase by about 17%. The aging population in the U.K. is expected to increase by about 18% by 2020.

This article focuses on Welltower's financial and operational performance and its future revenue growth.

Future Prospects / Macro View

On October 13, 2016, the company acquired the Vintage Senior Living 19-property portfolio for a purchase price of $1.15 billion. Welltower is the largest owner of premier seniors housing properties in the United States, according to the CEO. It has invested over $1.5 billion in seniors housing investments so far year to date. The company further said in its press release as follows:

The 19-property portfolio offers a combination of independent living, assisted living and memory care in premium locations that are concentrated in Southern and Northern California, including the Los Angeles and San Francisco metro markets.

Welltower has clearly identified the revenue growth segment. The company generates the majority of revenue from the seniors housing operating segment, and I expect it will continue investing in this segment. I expect the company to generate higher revenue in this segment to sustain its revenue growth. The recent acquisition will bring additional revenue to Welltower. The 19-property portfolio contains 2,590 units. According to the report, on average, the properties acquired in Southern California are roughly 83 percent occupied, versus 84 percent in the portfolio overall.

Assumptions (revenue)

= 2,590 units x $2,532 average monthly rent

= about $6.5 million per month

= about $80 million per year

In 2015, Welltower generated about $3.8 billion in total revenue. The company said it generated about 60% of its total revenue from the senior housing segment in 2015, which translates to $2.28 billion revenue that came from the senior housing segment in the same year. The company can potentially generate an additional $80 million per year in revenue from this segment. Based on the above simple calculation, it is safe to say that the senior housing operating segment's revenue would increase by about 3.5%.

Financial and Operational Performance

Revenue: Welltower has been generating higher revenue year after year. In 2011, it generated about $1.3 billion in net revenue versus $3.9 billion in 2015. The company expects to post $4.1 billion in net revenue for the fiscal year in 2016.

Operational efficiency: From 2011 to 2016, it has been generating net income of about $78-818 million per year in a sustainable manner.

Liquidity: The company maintains a healthy cash position every year: about a half a billion dollars.

Valuation: What is the fair value of HCN stock? There are a few ways to value the stock, with price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) being the most common methods of stock valuation. Historically, shares have averaged a P/E ratio of 15. If the company generates earnings of $1 a share, investors are willing to pay 15 times the earnings (15 x $1 = $15 a share). To calculate the P/E ratio, take the share price and divide it by a company's annual earnings per share. As a general rule of thumb, stocks with a P/E ratio of more than 15 are considered expensive. There is, however, a limitation here - if the company generates negative earnings per share, you can't use P/E ratio. Welltower's fair value estimate is about $56 per share, which represents a fiscal 2016 estimate price-to-earnings ratio of 15 times. A price-to-earnings increase of 15 times is a conservative estimate. The company expects to post a net income of about $3.74 a share in 2016. I expect it will post better earnings, as macro environmental factors favor the company. The stock is somewhat overvalued.

Conclusion

It seems HCN stock is trading in a predictable pattern; the stock traded close to $80 per share in 2013, $54 per share in 2014, $80 per share in 2015 and $54 per share in 2016. Among macro environmental factors, an aging population that is expected to grow by about 15-18% by the year 2020 completely favors the company. Welltower expects it will generate net revenue in a sustainable manner; the company further said in its SEC 10-K filing:

The total U.S. population for 2014 through 2024 is projected to increase by 9.1%. The elderly population aged 65 and over is projected to increase by 40% through 2024. The elderly are an important component of health care utilization, especially independent living services, assisted living services, long-term/post-acute care services, inpatient and outpatient hospital services and physician ambulatory care. Most health care services are provided within a health care facility such as a hospital, a physician's office or a seniors housing community. Therefore, we believe there will be continued demand for companies, such as ours, with expertise in health care real estate.

Because of a recent interest rate hike, the USD is strengthening further, while other currencies are weakening (CAD and pound sterling), and Welltower will see a sizable foreign currency sales hit on its earnings. It is already focusing on investing in the senior housing operating segment. With the recent acquisition, the seniors housing operating segment revenue would increase by about 3.5%. I expect the company will sustain its revenue growth at the very least.

Based on my analysis, I recommend Welltower as a BUY (recommended entry price is around $60)

I always recommend that you protect your positions with insurance (option).

The following ETFs maintain significant exposure to Welltower Inc.: Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ: OLD); iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REZ); iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: ICF); Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLRE); SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: RWR); Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHH); Wilshire US REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: WREI); Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VNQ); First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA: FRI); iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT); Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA: GRI); iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: IYR); Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA: FREL); SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: RWO); iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: REET).

