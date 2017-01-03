AGNC Investment's Q4 2016 Income Statement Projection - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

Part 2 of this article will project the remaining accounts that make up AGNC's net income amount (mainly the quarterly valuation changes within the company’s derivatives portfolio).

Author's Note: This three-part article is a very detailed analyze of AGNC Investment Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company's "consolidated statement of comprehensive income"). I perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC's ever-changing MBS and derivatives portfolio strategies. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the bottom of the each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016. Prior to results being provided to the public in late January/early February (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which affected the yield curve. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC's decision regarding the Federal ("FED") Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Due to the length of the material covered in this article, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into the following three parts:

A) Net Income (Loss) (PARTS 1 + 2)

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)) (PART 3)

C) Comprehensive Income (Loss) (A + B Combined) (PART 3)

Side Note: Predicting a company's accounting figures within the mREIT sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "three-months ended" (quarterly) timeframe. To see how my AGNC projections compared to actual results for the third quarter of 2016 (very accurate), please see the following prior article:

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC's operations during the fourth quarter of 2016, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR); 2) CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS); 3) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY); and 4) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Overview:

Let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income going back to the first quarter of 2016 (ACTUAL) and my projection for the fourth quarter of 2016 (ESTIMATE). This information is provided in Table 1 below.

Table 1 - AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC's net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue references next to the December 31, 2016 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several "sub-accounts"): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

- Estimate of $310 Million; Range $260-$360 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "1" in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

AGNC's interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC's SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC's interest income is the company's cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC's cash interest income for the fourth quarter of 2016. First, I am projecting AGNC's "average securities, at cost" balance decreased by ($5.6) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 ($42.9 billion versus $48.5 billion). This is mainly due to the fact AGNC's "total securities, at cost" balance (not shown in Table 2) was $46.3 billion as of 9/30/2016. AGNC modestly decreased the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while modestly increasing its off-balance sheet net long "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS position towards the end of the third quarter of 2016. Due to volatility in MBS pricing during the fourth quarter of 2016 (fully discussed in PART 3), I am projecting AGNC continued to lower the company's on-balance sheet MBS portfolio for most of the quarter to minimize valuation losses.

Second, I am projecting a minor increase to AGNC's "weighted average coupon" ("WAC") for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 (3.66% versus 3.65%). This projection factors in AGNC's lower coupon TBA MBS position and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a cash interest income decrease of ($37) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 ($388 million versus $425 million). Again, this is due to the projected modest decrease in AGNC's average securities balance during the current quarter when compared to the prior quarter partially offset by the minor increase in WAC.

The second component of AGNC's interest income is the company's premium amortization, net sub-account. During a net rising interest rate environment (which is what occurred during the fourth quarter of 2016), generally a decrease in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have lower interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance decreases. As a result, prepayment risk generally decreases while extension risk increases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally lengthens. This would directly lead to a lower quarterly premium amortization expense. Through research, I have determined a majority of AGNC's MBS holdings experienced minor decreases to "conditional prepayment rates" ("CPR") during the fourth quarter of 2016. As such, as a whole, I believe AGNC's lifetime CPR as of 12/31/2016 was lower when compared to 9/30/2016.

As such, when using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense decrease of ($32) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 ($78 million versus $110 million). Since most MBS coupons saw a CPR percentage decrease during the fourth quarter of 2016, I believe a "true-down" adjustment for this account is warranted.

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC's interest income to decrease by only ($5) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 ($310 million versus $315 million).

2) Interest Expense:

- Estimate of $90 Million; Range $65-$115 Million

- Confidence Within Range = High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "2" in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

Now let us take a look at AGNC's interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC's SEC submissions via the company's 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC's interest expense account.

Table 3 - AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

Click to enlarge

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC's quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company's outstanding repurchase agreements/Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") Advances and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest expense in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC's gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC's interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC's quarterly interest expense figure for the fourth quarter of 2016. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly "average repurchase agreements" balance. Based on an earlier calculated projection within AGNC's interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company will have a quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $42.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016. Knowing this figure, I can now project the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements. If one takes the quarterly average securities balance and divides this figure by the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated "ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements" is projected. This ratio has continued to be within a narrow range of 1.09 - 1.11 during the prior three quarters. For the fourth quarter of 2016, I am using a ratio of 1.08 to project the quarterly average of AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements balance. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $39.9 billion. This is a projected decrease of ($4.5) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the balance for the third quarter of 2016 ($39.9 billion versus $44.4 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly "average cost of funds rate." I am projecting an increase of 7 basis points ("bps") to AGNC's average cost of funds rate for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 (1.39% versus 1.32%). As mentioned earlier, all interest expense in relation to AGNC's interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account and into the gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC's interest expense, in relation to the company's outstanding repurchase agreements, is based on a small fixed rate percentage and a variable rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the fourth quarter of 2016, repurchase agreement interest rates rose by a similar rate when compared to current/"spot" LIBOR.

AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements was 0.83% and 0.78% as of 9/30/2016 and 6/30/2016, respectively. After a much more subdued movement during the first and second quarters of 2016, LIBOR notably net increased across the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month tenors/maturities during the third quarter of 2016. LIBOR continued its move higher during the fourth quarter of 2016, especially in the 1-month tenor/maturity. This was mainly due to the market's anticipation that the FOMC would once again increase the Fed Funds Rate in December 2016. As I have correctly stated for several years via articles and comments, once the Fed Funds Rate "lifts-off," U.S. LIBOR would either immediately "follow suit" and increase by roughly the same bps or the market would anticipate such a move thus causing LIBOR to increase leading up to this event. Since repurchase loan rates have a direct relationship to short-term borrowing rates (which are impacted by the Fed Funds Rate/LIBOR), I am making the assumption the weighted average interest rate on AGNC's outstanding repurchase agreements gradually increased during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Now that we have determined AGNC's average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company's interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2016. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a reclassification of ($50) million in relation to the net periodic interest costs of interest rate swaps expense (a more cautious projection; assuming management added some longer-term interest rate payer swaps during the quarter), I am projecting AGNC's interest expense to decrease by ($6) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 ($90 million versus $96 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Agency Securities, Net:

- Estimate of ($75) Million; Range ($200)-$50 Million

- Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

- See Boxed Blue Reference "3" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management "should" act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an "exact science" each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company's intended strategy regarding MBS sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

When I research and prepare my analysis regarding AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income, I take into consideration the wide array of possibilities that can occur within the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account. As such, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC's "unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale ("AFS") securities, net" account that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Therefore, if AGNC's gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in the company's unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account. Since both accounts would offset each other, let us hypothetically say my projected gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net amount is lower than actual results. If this were the case, then my projected unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net amount will automatically be higher by the exact same amount. If this situation occurs, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters. In my professional opinion, both these accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net account has an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized account. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account's analysis.

Through the use of AGNC's off-balance sheet TBA MBS position, the company continued to slightly rebalance its proportion of 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the third quarter of 2016. When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating an increase in activity within this account during the current quarter. This is due to the heightened volatility in MBS pricing during the fourth quarter of 2016. This likely resulted in some forced selling due to collateral requirements and some voluntary selling so management could begin to reposition AGNC's investment portfolio into higher coupon MBS. As such, I am projecting an "agency MBS sold, at cost" amount of ($10.0) billion for the fourth quarter of 2016. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of agency securities sold, but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly MBS sales.

As of 6/30/2016, AGNC had an accumulated OCI balance of $1.1 billion. However, since AGNC recorded a net realized gain on the sale of agency securities of $61 million and a net unrealized loss on AFS securities of ($97) million during the third quarter of 2016, the company's accumulated OCI balance decreased to $1.0 billion (rounded) as of 9/30/2016. With that being said, due to the severe decrease in MBS pricing across nearly all coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016, I am projecting AGNC's OCI balance will once again switch to a negative balance as of 12/31/2016. As such, the probability of the company recording a loss within this account has notably increased when compared to the prior several quarters. The total amount of AGNC's net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular MBS were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred.

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, when taking both factors above into consideration, I am projecting this account's figure to decrease by ($136) million for the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared to the third quarter of 2016 (($75) million versus $61 million).

Brief Discussion of MTGE's and NLY's MBS Portfolio (Which Impact the Same General Accounts Discussed Above):

I see some general similarities between AGNC and the company's affiliate MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) regarding agency MBS portfolio strategies. As such, I see somewhat similar projections between AGNC's and MTGE's interest income, interest expense, and gain (loss) on sale of agency securities, net accounts for the fourth quarter of 2016 (proportionally speaking). However, MTGE also had a non-agency MBS portfolio. This portfolio has different valuation methodologies which are mainly based on specific indexes and simulated models based on input variables. Due to this fact, MTGE also has a "gain (loss) on sale of non-agency securities, net" account that needs to be accounted for within the company's financials. A discussion of MTGE's non-agency MBS portfolio will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Furthermore, MTGE continues to operate at lower leverage when compared to AGNC. This directly impacts MTGE's interest income, interest expense, and net spread figures.

When it comes to AGNC's sector peer NLY, I see several minor - modest differences that would impact the accounts described above. I will note a few of these differences. As of 9/30/2016, only 10% of NLY's fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 31% of the company's MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). As such, this piece of data partially explains why AGNC's WAC as of 9/30/2016 was 3.64% while NLY's was 3.73%. However, NLY's additional 9 bps in WAC was offset by the company's weighted average interest rate on its outstanding repurchase agreements which was 1.04% as of 9/30/2016. As stated earlier, AGNC's weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements was only 0.83% as of 9/30/2016. It should also be noted NLY recently diversified the company's investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, and most recently middle market ("MM") lending. MM lending is typically associated with another sector I cover here at Seeking Alpha, business development companies ("BDC"). NLY's added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration; will benefit the company to some extent during the fourth quarter of 2016 when it comes to investment valuation fluctuations). In addition, NLY recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS). These additional portfolios will impact NLY's interest income and expense accounts accordingly (proportionately speaking).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 (refer back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $310 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $90 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Agency Securities of ($75) Million

I am projecting AGNC had a relatively unchanged interest income figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of only ($5) million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC's MBS portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2016 (when compared to the third quarter of 2016): 1) modest decrease in the average securities balance (negative factor); 2) minor increase in the WAC rate (positive factor); and 3) modest decrease in net premium amortization expense (positive factor).

I am projecting AGNC had a slight decrease to the company's interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($6) million in this account due to the following factors during the fourth quarter of 2016 (when compared to the third quarter of 2016): 1) modest decrease in AGNC's quarterly average outstanding repurchase agreements (positive factor); and 2) minor increase to the weighted average interest rate on the company's outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor).

I am also projecting AGNC had a modest net realized loss on the company's MBS sales when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting a decrease of ($136) million in this account due to the following factors during the fourth quarter of 2016 (when compared to the third quarter of 2016): 1) accumulated OCI decrease during the third quarter of 2016 (negative factor); and 2) severe decrease in fixed-rate agency MBS pricing throughout most coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (negative factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company's current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, even accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Also, please do not ask for my AGNC book value ("BV") projection as of 12/31/2016 until it is provided in the applicable future BV article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at or greater than a (7.5%) but less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the higher probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to earlier in the year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: PART 1 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC's consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2016. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1's analysis ends. PART 2 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC's projected net income (loss) and earnings per share ("EPS") amounts. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC's projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. PART 3 will also summarize AGNC's entire statement of comprehensive income (loss). This will be followed by a projection of AGNC's BV as of 12/31/2016 and the company's CURRENT BV sometime in late January which will be available to readers prior to management's earnings press release for the fourth quarter of 2016 in late January/early February.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 9/12/2016 and 10/7/2016, I directly increased my position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $18.985 and $18.745 per share, respectively. Each purchase had the same approximate monetary value. On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNCB; Series B preferred stock. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016, I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each AGNC/AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

