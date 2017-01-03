Originally Published November 29, 2016

Click to enlarge

Have you ever read a press release from a gold mining company about various capital raises that left you scratching your head? This is because mining companies have unique financing vehicles that differ from those used by traditional companies. In How Gold Companies Finance Themselves, you will learn about financing options that are available to gold mining companies at each stage of development.

Because such companies are capital intensive, as an investor, you will benefit from an understanding of how they raise money to fund the progression of their properties. Topics covered include sources of capital, alternative financing options, and top stock exchanges for mining companies. You will also learn about private placements, royalty and streaming agreements, and earn-in and joint venture agreements, as well as equity crowdfunding, equipment financing, and the use of cash flow for future growth.