Stage Stores: There Is No Turnaround Coming

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) has been an unmitigated disaster for the past couple of years. The apparel retailing business has been tough but it hasn't been as tough as SSI has made it look to be sure, and that has the stock languishing at just four bucks following another dismal earnings report. We've seen SSI bounce from these levels before but if it does, that is all it will be because this company has some serious long term impairments that make it a strong sell, even near its lows.

Click to enlarge

The first thing I notice about SSI is its epic downtrend that started in the summer of 2015. The stock was trading in the high teens but a string of terrible reports has brought it back down to earth. We see that each rally attempt has been met with a robust amount of selling and that it hasn't sniffed the 200DMA for at least 18 months. That doesn't appear it is going to end anytime soon although at this point, with the 200DMA at just $5.40, it has a better shot than it did a few months ago. Still, technically, this thing is a huge mess.

When you look at the fundamentals, it is very easy to understand why the chart is so ugly. Revenue is down about 10% in the first three quarters of this year as store closures and horrendous comp sales numbers have taken their respective tolls. Store closures are the necessary and proper thing to do considering the dire straits the company finds itself in and indeed, they are not even the principal revenue problem the company faces.

That would be comp sales and it is a sizable problem to be sure. After another terrible result for Q3, SSI lowered its guidance for the whole of 2016 to -7% to -8% and that really tells you all you need to know. Guidance for the important fourth quarter wasn't that bad but considering just how tough it has been for SSI, unless it produces comps that are closer to flat, its full-year results will be terrible.

SSI faces an uphill battle as the off-price apparel market can be lucrative but is dominated by other players, including Ross Stores, TJX and others. SSI has very obviously struggled to compete with the winners in the group and it shows in the company's continuous failures to even produce flat results to the prior year. The store closures that have occurred should help make next year's results look better in a relative sense to 2016 but on an absolute basis, I don't think the needle is going to move much.

But even if it does - even if SSI creates a miraculous turnaround in comps - its margins are even worse. Cost of goods, buying and occupancy expenses were up 200bps against last year, creating gross margins for the first three quarters of this year of just 21.2%. There are few retailers on the planet that can operate with that level of gross margins and SSI is clearly not one of them. The numbers were even worse than that in Q3 as SSI said it cleared inventory ahead of Q4 but the problem is still lack of demand. If people don't come in the store - and they haven't been - margins are the first thing to suffer. SSI blamed depressed oil prices for part of its Q3 weakness and if that was a real reason, Q4 should be better as oil has flown higher since the election. We'll see but for now, it certainly seems SSI has more structural demand issues from its assortment and less of a problem with oil prices.

The problem with 21.2% gross margins is that SG&A costs rose as a percentage of revenue despite a sizable reduction in dollar terms. The first three quarters of this year saw SSI hit 26.3% in SG&A costs, a 70bps increases over last year's first three quarters. That, of course, means that operating margins were -510bps for the first three quarters of the year as SSI isn't close to covering its costs to support the stores with the gross margin dollars it is producing. As long as the weak demand situation persists, SSI has no shot at producing enough gross margin dollars to cover SG&A costs and with very weak comps persisting, there is no path to fixing it right now. As I said, even if next year's comps are flat to this year, it isn't going to help fix the operating margin problem. SSI needs a huge rebound in comps if it is to get back to something resembling breakeven. The evidence, however, suggests that is a rather long shot indeed.

The really incredible thing is that this is exactly what analysts are forecasting into 2017. EPS is expected to rebound from -35 cents to -8 cents next year even as sales fall a further 3% in 2017. That implies a tremendous rebound in margins but if sales continue to fall, how is that going to happen? SSI already cannot afford its support costs and there is only so much any company can cut. With further sales deleveraging - one has to assume gross margins will follow suit - there is no reasonable way to expect that operating margins will improve. This is to say nothing about the fact that SSI has been drawing more and more on its revolving credit facility so interest expense is moving up as well. Everywhere you look, there are obstacles to profitability for SSI and analysts are way too bullish.

Thus, even at $4 I find this stock to be too expensive. There is no turnaround coming and for that reason, I can't understand paying anything close to $4 for SSI. Given all of the margin problems this company has, it looks like there is no reasonable path to breakeven, let alone profits. And a stock like that has little or no value to me so I see SSI as a strong sell and indeed, if it rallies again, I'll short it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.